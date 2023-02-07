SEATTLE - A man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a rollover crash on I-5 near Everett. Emergency crews were called to the crash just before 9 a.m. Sunday, where they found the car just off the road by the off-ramp from southbound I-5 to SE Everett Mall Way. Pictures show the car appears to have plowed through the off-ramp signage, then tore into the guardrail before rolling over.

