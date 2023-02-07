Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Redmond neighbors on edge as break-ins continue
Residents in Redmond are on high alert as the number of break-ins are stacking up. Victims fear it's the same crew targeting different area and making off with more than just their valuables, their sense of security.
q13fox.com
'I'm concerned they might come back'; residents fearful for safety as break-ins in Redmond continue
REDMOND, Wash. - Residents are on high alert in Redmond as the number of break-ins are stacking up. Victims fear it's the same crew targeting different areas and making off with more than just their valuables—their sense of security. Andrew, who only wanted us to use his first name,...
q13fox.com
Guns, drugs, thousands in cash found after Seattle encampment fire
SEATTLE - Several guns, drugs and thousands of dollars in cash were found after an encampment fire Thursday afternoon in Seattle's Chinatown-International District, police said. After 1 p.m., officers responded to the scene of an encampment fire near the intersection of 7th Avenue South and South Main Street. Seattle fire...
q13fox.com
SPD: Several men at-large after robbing elderly couple at gunpoint inside their Beacon Hill home
SEATTLE - Police say several men held an elderly couple at gunpoint to steal their safe in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood on Friday. Now police are asking the public for help in finding the suspects. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), police responded to the residence in the...
q13fox.com
DOJ: Washington man with enough fentanyl for 470,000 lethal doses gets 11 years in prison
SEATTLE - A judge sentenced a Renton, Washington man to 11 years in prison for drug and gun crimes, including distribution of the equivalent of 470,000 lethal doses. David Christopher Pitts, 44, was arrested in Dec. 2021 after an undercover drug trafficking investigation. According to court records, police obtained a...
q13fox.com
'End SVP releases into our communities': Residents push for new legislation regarding sex-offender housing
OLYMPIA, WASH. - Residents say they are being blindsided by the locations and sudden pop-up of facilities that will house the highest level of sex offenders. Now state lawmakers are pushing new bills to clear up the situation. Residents in Tenino have been pushing against a Less Restrictive Alternative (LRA)...
q13fox.com
KPD: 26-year-old found dead with gunshot wound to the head at apartment complex
KENT, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at an apartment complex in Kent on Saturday. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), at 5:47 a.m., someone called 911 saying they heard the sound of a gunshot, and saw a person laying down in the parking lot.
q13fox.com
1 injured in Seattle apartment fire, 30 residents displaced
SEATTLE - Around 30 people were displaced from their units, and one man is in the hospital, after a fire burned an apartment in South Seattle. Fire officials say the fire sparked at an apartment near 17th Ave SW and SW Barton St around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. "We have a...
q13fox.com
Ukrainian kids who lost fathers in Russian invasion given trip to Seattle, 'away from explosions'
SEATTLE - Members of the Seattle community have come together to embrace and welcome a group of children whose fathers died or went missing in Russia's invasion of Ukraine and ongoing war. Dressed in the colors of Ukraine, 11 children lined up at the Great Wheel on Saturday to take...
q13fox.com
Experts sound the alarm over social media as kids grapple with declining mental health
SEATTLE - Scientific data, health experts and lawsuits all are screaming the warnings louder than ever about the dangers of social media to kids. Many are putting the blame squarely on social media companies for creating mental health disorders for a generation of children. Teenagers these days have endless possibilities just in the palm of their hands.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Turning wetter Monday with lowland flurries ahead
SEATTLE - While the weather will be quiet and calm today, a surge of lowland rain and mountain snow will sweep into Western Washington Monday. By Tuesday morning, there may be a few pockets of lowland snow. However, any accumulations would be isolated and under an inch. Highs today will...
q13fox.com
Spooked coyote runs through Port Townsend hospital
PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. - A coyote is recovering after she made her way through the automatic doors of a Port Townsend hospital and crashed through a glass window. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened a little after 10 a.m. at Jefferson Healthcare urgent care on Feb. 7.
q13fox.com
Apartment fire displaces 39 people, 6 pets in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. - 39 people have been displaced after an apartment building caught on fire in Auburn on Saturday. According to Valley Regional Fire (VFR), crews responded to the apartment fire near the corner of 5th St. NW and A St. NE at around 2:46 p.m. About a half hour...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Quiet Super Bowl Sunday, rain and mountain snow Monday
SEATTLE - Highs Saturday warming into the upper 40s for many neighborhoods. SeaTac hit 48 at the airport. Overnight we are dry with clouds increasing as temperatures dip into the cool zone again. Seattle lands at 34 with freezing lows farther south. Super Bowl Sunday keeps us mostly cloudy with...
q13fox.com
Man injured after rollover crash on I-5 in Everett
SEATTLE - A man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a rollover crash on I-5 near Everett. Emergency crews were called to the crash just before 9 a.m. Sunday, where they found the car just off the road by the off-ramp from southbound I-5 to SE Everett Mall Way. Pictures show the car appears to have plowed through the off-ramp signage, then tore into the guardrail before rolling over.
q13fox.com
Local dancers featured on Good Day Seattle Super Bowl commercial
The Super Bowl is not just about the game, it's about the commercials! And we have our own Good Day Seattle commercial! Today we sit down with Koach Giggz, the dance leader from In The Kutt Dance Studio.
q13fox.com
Cirque du Soleil heads to Seattle next month
The magic of Cirque Du Soleil is heading to the Seattle area. Here to tell us all about the fun in store are Artistic Director Alison Crawford and Acrobat Rafael Fatkhelyanov!
q13fox.com
Valentine's Day Dash advocates for organ donation
Today was the fourth year of Valentine ’s Day Dash, a 5K run at Marina Park in Kirkland. It was the second year the race is held at that location. More than two hundred people laced up their shoes and showed up to dash through the finish line. The run is to help raise and spread awareness for organ donations.
q13fox.com
Supporters rally in Olympia for Oakley Carlson Act
The Oakley Carlson Act outlines a number of changes intended to protect children who have been removed from a parent based on abuse, neglect or abandonment. A group rallied on the two year anniversary of when 5-year-old Oakley was last seen.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: More dry than wet through the Super Bowl weekend
SEATTLE - Friday will be partly cloudy and mainly dry with just a couple of isolated showers in the mix. Temps will be a bit cooler Friday with highs in the low 50s. In the lowlands it will be a mainly dry weekend. If you're heading up to the mountains this weekend, I'm not expecting any new show, but it should be very nice with partly cloudy skies on Saturday and mostly cloudy skies on Sunday.
