Seattle, WA

Redmond neighbors on edge as break-ins continue

Residents in Redmond are on high alert as the number of break-ins are stacking up. Victims fear it's the same crew targeting different area and making off with more than just their valuables, their sense of security.
REDMOND, WA
Guns, drugs, thousands in cash found after Seattle encampment fire

SEATTLE - Several guns, drugs and thousands of dollars in cash were found after an encampment fire Thursday afternoon in Seattle's Chinatown-International District, police said. After 1 p.m., officers responded to the scene of an encampment fire near the intersection of 7th Avenue South and South Main Street. Seattle fire...
SEATTLE, WA
1 injured in Seattle apartment fire, 30 residents displaced

SEATTLE - Around 30 people were displaced from their units, and one man is in the hospital, after a fire burned an apartment in South Seattle. Fire officials say the fire sparked at an apartment near 17th Ave SW and SW Barton St around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. "We have a...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle weather: Turning wetter Monday with lowland flurries ahead

SEATTLE - While the weather will be quiet and calm today, a surge of lowland rain and mountain snow will sweep into Western Washington Monday. By Tuesday morning, there may be a few pockets of lowland snow. However, any accumulations would be isolated and under an inch. Highs today will...
SEATTLE, WA
Spooked coyote runs through Port Townsend hospital

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. - A coyote is recovering after she made her way through the automatic doors of a Port Townsend hospital and crashed through a glass window. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened a little after 10 a.m. at Jefferson Healthcare urgent care on Feb. 7.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
Apartment fire displaces 39 people, 6 pets in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. - 39 people have been displaced after an apartment building caught on fire in Auburn on Saturday. According to Valley Regional Fire (VFR), crews responded to the apartment fire near the corner of 5th St. NW and A St. NE at around 2:46 p.m. About a half hour...
AUBURN, WA
Seattle weather: Quiet Super Bowl Sunday, rain and mountain snow Monday

SEATTLE - Highs Saturday warming into the upper 40s for many neighborhoods. SeaTac hit 48 at the airport. Overnight we are dry with clouds increasing as temperatures dip into the cool zone again. Seattle lands at 34 with freezing lows farther south. Super Bowl Sunday keeps us mostly cloudy with...
SEATTLE, WA
Man injured after rollover crash on I-5 in Everett

SEATTLE - A man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a rollover crash on I-5 near Everett. Emergency crews were called to the crash just before 9 a.m. Sunday, where they found the car just off the road by the off-ramp from southbound I-5 to SE Everett Mall Way. Pictures show the car appears to have plowed through the off-ramp signage, then tore into the guardrail before rolling over.
SEATTLE, WA
Valentine's Day Dash advocates for organ donation

Today was the fourth year of Valentine ’s Day Dash, a 5K run at Marina Park in Kirkland. It was the second year the race is held at that location. More than two hundred people laced up their shoes and showed up to dash through the finish line. The run is to help raise and spread awareness for organ donations.
KIRKLAND, WA
Supporters rally in Olympia for Oakley Carlson Act

The Oakley Carlson Act outlines a number of changes intended to protect children who have been removed from a parent based on abuse, neglect or abandonment. A group rallied on the two year anniversary of when 5-year-old Oakley was last seen.
OLYMPIA, WA
Seattle weather: More dry than wet through the Super Bowl weekend

SEATTLE - Friday will be partly cloudy and mainly dry with just a couple of isolated showers in the mix. Temps will be a bit cooler Friday with highs in the low 50s. In the lowlands it will be a mainly dry weekend. If you're heading up to the mountains this weekend, I'm not expecting any new show, but it should be very nice with partly cloudy skies on Saturday and mostly cloudy skies on Sunday.
SEATTLE, WA

