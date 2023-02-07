Rent one storage unit and then break into the ones around it. That is what a Milledgeville man and woman are accused of doing after being arrested for felony burglary earlier this week. Shawn Monroe Smith, 36, is being charged with two counts of felony burglary, while Jennifer Shurley, 45, is charged with three counts of felony burglary and possession of a tool during the commission of a crime.

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO