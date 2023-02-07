ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

13WMAZ

Warner Robins child hurt in overnight drive-by shooting

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A drive-by shooting Saturday night left a Warner Robins 8-year-old child injured, according to Warner Robins Police Chief Wayne Fisher. At 11:31 p.m., Warner Robins Police responded to a reported drive-by shooting in the 200 block of Keith Drive. The child was in a home...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Motorcyclist leads Bibb Co. deputies on chase, arrested after crash

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A motorcyclist led police on a chase after refusing to stop for a speeding violation. A motorcyclist sped past a deputy at a reported 85 miles per hour on Saturday. According to deputies, the man was traveling on Hawkinsville Road near Smiley's Flea Market. H.E.A.T....
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Multiple bullets shoot through home, killing one man

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man was killed early Saturday morning when multiple bullets pierced his home. Bibb County deputies said they responded to the 2400 block of Monroe Avenue a little after 5:47 A.M. on Saturday to do a welfare check after receiving a gunshot call. They reported seeing bullet damage to a home and entered the residence to check on anyone inside.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Search underway for missing Bibb County woman

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help with locating Shaquandra Haywood. Haywood is 5 feet 3 inches with brown eyes, and black hair, styled in braids. She was last seen on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 8:30 A.M. on the 500 block of Villa Crest Avenue. She was wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.
wgxa.tv

A teenager is shot multiple times while walking home

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A teenager is in the hospital after being shot multiple times while walking home. On Thursday around 7:00 P.M., the 16-year-old and a group were walking on the 4200 block of Elkan Avenue at Adger Road when a vehicle drove by and started shooting. Deputies reported...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Perry police looking for man after chase, crash at church

PERRY, Ga. — Central Georgia law enforcement are looking for a man who wrecked a vehicle at a church after a chase, according to a press release from Perry Police Friday. Around 3:39 p.m., Perry Police say they were called to help Georgia State Patrol with a person fleeing on I-75 North.
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

Warner Robins commercial building on fire Sunday morning

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Fire Department responded to a commercial building fire Sunday morning, according to the Warner Robins Fire Department Shift Commander. They got the call at 7:12 a.m. about a building on fire on North Davis Drive and Ignico Drive. There were heavy flames...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Macon teen in critical condition after drive-by shooting near Rocky Creek Road

MACON, Ga. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on Elkan Avenue in Macon on Thursday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The teen was walking in the 4200 block Elkan Avenue off Rocky Creek Road around 7 p.m. when a vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots. The victim was hit multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital where he is currently in critical condition.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Deputies: Teen in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated assault that happened in the 4200 block of Elkan Avenue just before 7 Thursday night. Witnesses told deputies a 16-year-old male was walking on Elkan Avenue when a vehicle drove by and multiple shots were...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Man shot in Putnam County when driving home from work

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Putnam county Sheriff’s Office says someone fired shots in the car of a man driving home from work Wednesday night,. They need your help in finding the shooter. Sheriff Howard Sills says it happened about 15 minutes before midnight near the intersection of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

High-speed chase on I-75 in Perry ends in crash, suspect on the run

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a man they say fled on foot after a high-speed chase involving Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Friday afternoon on I-75 North. It happened just before 3:30, according to Perry Police. The chase ended in a crash near a...
PERRY, GA
wgxa.tv

BOLO: Search underway for man that led GSP on high-speed chase

UPDATE: (7:17 P.M.) -- More details have emerged in the car chase between D'Quinta Hill and GSP. The Georgia Department of Public Safety reported that Troopers stopped a Dodge Charger that D'Quinta Hill, of Virginia, was driving on Interstate 75 North, in the Dooly County area. Troopers pulled Hill over...
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing teen last seen on Friday in Columbus. Canyliah Raines, 14, was last seen at 6:30 a.m. headed towards Phenix City, Ala. from Columbus. She is thought to be driving a black Hyundai Eouus, GA tag# XCF711.
COLUMBUS, GA
WMAZ

Man in critical condition, 24-year-old woman arrested after fight at Macon home

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition and a woman is in custody after a fight at home near Montpelier Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The fight happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning at a home in the 1200 block of Patterson Street. The man and woman were both drunk and got into a verbal altercation that turned into a physical fight.
MACON, GA
baldwin2k.com

THIEF ALERT: Woman busted for felony burglary with toddler in car

Rent one storage unit and then break into the ones around it. That is what a Milledgeville man and woman are accused of doing after being arrested for felony burglary earlier this week. Shawn Monroe Smith, 36, is being charged with two counts of felony burglary, while Jennifer Shurley, 45, is charged with three counts of felony burglary and possession of a tool during the commission of a crime.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
The Georgia Sun

24-year-old woman charged with assaulting Macon man

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old woman, Michaela Joy Rhodenhiser, in connection with an aggravated battery that took place in the 1200 block of Patterson Street in Macon. The incident was reported to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at about 6:18 a.m. Wednesday morning. According...
MACON, GA

