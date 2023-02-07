ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Finding my way past Parkinson’s suffering in search of the quiet mind

In a recent column, I reflected on my use of solitude to help address the problems that accompany Parkinson’s disease. This chronic illness is frustrating because, like the automatic transmission on your car, many of the brain’s automatic functions just don’t work well. With Parkinson’s, the brakes are broken and the transmission is tricky.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

MJFF awards $2.5M grant for Parkinson’s app Soturi

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) has awarded a $2.5 million research grant to advance the development of Soturi, Newel Health’s digital therapeutic app designed to help patients optimize their personalized treatment plan. The Soturi app is designed to deliver services to people with Parkinson’s...

