The 7th grade Lady Bears saw their season come to a close as they lost a heartbreaker to the Twinsburg Tigers
The 7th grade Lady Bears saw their season come to a close as they lost a heartbreaker to the Twinsburg Tigers on Tuesday, February 7th in the Suburban League Finals. Their only lead was when they went up 1-0 in the beginning of the first after a free throw by Ella Wise. The Tigers quickly answered back with a 3 from the floor and never looked back with Twinsburg taking an 8-2 lead after the 1st. The Tigers scored immediately to start the 2nd quarter and the Bears struggled with turnovers. Alia Mustafa was fouled and was perfect at the line. Those points started a brief comeback which saw momentum shifting back Royalton’s way. Abby Berte rebounded a ball and put it right back up for 2 points, Alia scored another 2 and Sofia Ciric shot a basket. The girls were showing strong defense and hustle. At one point down 2-10, the girls closed out the 2nd quarter down by 5 as Twinsburg took a 15-10 lead going into halftime.
Boys 7th Grade Basketball falls to Brecksville-Broadview Heights Middle School 42 – 27
Final Score 7th Grade Boys Basketball Tournament Semifinal vs. Brecksville. The Bears finished their season with an outstanding record of 14-3. Congratulations to all the boys on a great season.
Girls 7th Grade Basketball stun Cuyahoga Falls 27 – 23
On Monday, February 6th, the 7th grade Lady Bears made their way to Cuyahoga Falls to take on the Black Tigers of Roberts Middle School in an exciting semifinal game. This was a revenge game for North Royalton as they played the Black Tigers earlier in the season losing a heartbreaker in overtime. Cuyahoga Falls won the tipoff but that was the only thing they were winning in the first quarter. Quinlin Carlin started the scoring for the Bears with a 3 pointer and then Vivian McCostlin passed the ball to Natalie Wilson for another 3. The Bears led 6-2 at the end of the first. The stands were loud with support on both sides and the Bears used that for momentum to take that lead and never look back. The second quarter started with excellent defense and turnovers. Scoring started when Abby Berte was fouled and shot for 1. Alia Mustafa had a heads up play with a big steal on the floor. Abby then scored again with an assist by Briley Poplyk. The girls went into halftime with an 11-7 lead.
WoW – Boys 8th Grade Basketball beats Wadsworth 46 – 45 in OT
Wow what a game the North Royalton Bears played the Wadsworth Grizzlies in the semi-final round of the conference tournament. We won by 1 in OT. Onto the finals tomorrow against Tallmadge at their home court. We need a large fan base in the stands!. At the beginning of the...
North Royalton Bears won the championship game with a 55 to 47 victory over the Tallmadge Blue Devils.
North Royalton Bears won the championship game with a 55 to 47 victory over the Tallmadge Blue Devils. The Bears played at Tallmadge Middle School against the Tallmadge Blue Devils and although the court was full of hostile and loud Blue Devil fans the Bears concluded their middle school career as undefeated champs!
Calling all burrito lovers – Support North Royalton High School Girls Basketball
Foil your dinner plans and stop by the Chipotle at 4416 Royalton Rd Ste A in Brecksville for our fundraiser on Wednesday, February 08from 5:00pm – 9:00pm. We’re raising money to support, so just download a flyer from the link below or mention the fundraiser at checkout and they’ll donate 33% of the proceeds to the cause!
