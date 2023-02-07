On Monday, February 6th, the 7th grade Lady Bears made their way to Cuyahoga Falls to take on the Black Tigers of Roberts Middle School in an exciting semifinal game. This was a revenge game for North Royalton as they played the Black Tigers earlier in the season losing a heartbreaker in overtime. Cuyahoga Falls won the tipoff but that was the only thing they were winning in the first quarter. Quinlin Carlin started the scoring for the Bears with a 3 pointer and then Vivian McCostlin passed the ball to Natalie Wilson for another 3. The Bears led 6-2 at the end of the first. The stands were loud with support on both sides and the Bears used that for momentum to take that lead and never look back. The second quarter started with excellent defense and turnovers. Scoring started when Abby Berte was fouled and shot for 1. Alia Mustafa had a heads up play with a big steal on the floor. Abby then scored again with an assist by Briley Poplyk. The girls went into halftime with an 11-7 lead.

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO