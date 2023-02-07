LAS VEGAS, NV. - Nevada is in trouble because there is a problem with a gas pipe that carries gas from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. Because of this, there are not enough gas supplies for everyone. The leak was found at a gas station near Los Angeles. The people who run the pipeline, called Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, are trying to figure out what caused the leak. They say nobody was hurt, and there were no fires because of the leak.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO