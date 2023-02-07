Read full article on original website
Callie Duval
5d ago
They're not falling low enough average person still can't afford to purchase a home here in Nevada
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
Man Arrested in 42-Year-Old Las Vegas Cold Case MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Las Vegas, NV
Prepare for strong winds on Tuesday morning: NWS warns Southeast California and South Central Nevada, Las Vegas, NVStanleyCalifornia State
Parents worried about outbreak of Norovirus at Las Vegas elementary schoolAmanda MichelleLas Vegas, NV
Fuel Pipeline Leak ShutdowncreteCalifornia State
Fox5 KVVU
Costco set to expand gas station at Henderson location
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More gas pumps are coming to a Costco location in Henderson. The expansion of the gas station was announced in notices that were attached to the pumps at the location on St. Rose. FOX5 saw the announcement posted on Feb. 12. According to Costco’s notice,...
Fox5 KVVU
Operations to resume Saturday after pipeline spill shut down major Las Vegas fuel source
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Kinder Morgan officials announced Saturday morning that operations would resume following a pipeline gas leak that prompted a halt of fuel delivery to the Las Vegas Valley. A spokesperson told FOX5 News the spill at the Watson Station in Long Beach, California has been contained.
Las Vegas, Las Vegas Strip About to Solve a Big Problem
You can buy marijuana in Las Vegas, but there's no place tourists can actually smoke it. That's about to change.
Leak affects Las Vegas gas pipeline
A leak has left a main gasoline pipeline into Clark County and the Las Vegas valley dry, a release from county officials said Friday.
Fox5 KVVU
Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip had quite a memorable time playing slots after they hit a massive jackpot. According to IGT, the unidentified winner was playing the “Wheel of Fortune” Triple Gold Gold Spin Slot when they won a $3,257,830 progressive jackpot.
Pipeline shutdown triggers panic buying, long lines in parts of Las Vegas valley amid state of emergency declaration
There was confusion at the pumps Friday night as some gas stations across the Las Vegas valley saw long lines. However, others were completely empty.
Fox5 KVVU
Forecast Outlook-2/12/23
A low that slid down the coast of California over the weekend is moving inland overnight. The system could produce some overnight wind gusts and showers with some light drizzle possibly making into Clark County. Monday will be quiet for most of the day with mostly sunny conditions. By the...
Lombardo: Operator says pipeline that supplies Southern Nevada repaired, normal flow of fuel has resumed
The Southern California pipeline that supplies two storage tanks in Southern Nevada with gasoline and diesel fuel is expected to be repaired and resume normal operations by Saturday afternoon.
8newsnow.com
Permanent jewelry trend makes its way to Las Vegas
A female-owned Las Vegas business located in Container Park is cashing in on the big jewelry trends this Valentine's day. Permanent jewelry trend makes its way to Las Vegas. A female-owned Las Vegas business located in Container Park is cashing in on the big jewelry trends this Valentine's day. Las...
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leak
LAS VEGAS, NV. - Nevada is in trouble because there is a problem with a gas pipe that carries gas from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. Because of this, there are not enough gas supplies for everyone. The leak was found at a gas station near Los Angeles. The people who run the pipeline, called Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, are trying to figure out what caused the leak. They say nobody was hurt, and there were no fires because of the leak.
Fox5 KVVU
Bed Bath & Beyond set to close southwest Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it will close a location in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. The announcement of the closure comes after the retailer this week announced an additional 149 stores would shutter. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond announced a list of 87 stores nationwide that would close.
1 person dead after house fire in south Las Vegas valley
One person is dead after a house fire in the south Las Vegas valley, according to the Clark County Fire Department.
westsideconnect.com
Unlike California, Vegas isn’t gambling with its future by squandering water
California, as a whole, doesn’t hold a candle to Las Vegas when it comes to making the tough call on water use. It has less water resources. And it is reducing water use significantly. The reason is simple. Despite creating an oasis for excess in one of the driest...
North Las Vegas missing man, 62, found
Danny Conn, 62, went missing from an area near North Decatur Boulevard and West Cheyenne Avenue at about 9 a.m., the North Las Vegas Police Department said on Twitter early Sunday morning.
Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Gov. Joe Lombardo’s support for the sale of federal lands to developers would increase the state’s economic resilience and decrease its reliance on tourism, say proponents. It would also likely cement Southern Nevada’s place in the warehouse boom. “I would like to see us, in coordination with our congressional delegation, promote a more predictable approach […] The post Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy appeared first on Nevada Current.
news3lv.com
Clark County reflects on 42nd anniversary of deadly Las Vegas Hilton fire
Las Vegas (KSNV) — February 10 marks 42 years since a fire at the Las Vegas Hilton that killed eight people, injured more than 200 and was labeled the second deadliest hotel fire in Las Vegas. The fire happened in 1981, only three months after the massive fire at...
Fox5 KVVU
Beyoncé adds 2nd Las Vegas show
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Beyoncé fans, here’s some welcome news for your weekend. Allegiant Stadium announced Saturday afternoon that the legend has added a second show in Las Vegas to her upcoming tour. According to Allegiant, Beyonce‘s second Las Vegas show will be held on August 27....
basketballinsiders.com
Hawaii seeks to ban casino advertising, and tax gambling vacations
A Hawaii Senate committee has approved Senate Bill 935, filed by Sen. Stanley Chang which seeks to ban casino advertising in the state. The bill specifically made reference to the state of Nevada, and Boyd Gaming Corp properties – but in moving the bill to the full Senate, it has removed specific reference to Nevada and Boyd Gaming.
Thousands in stimulus money available to Nevada homeowners
If you’re a homeowner or renter and you're struggling to pay for your housing, here's some good news for you, as several options are available to help you financially.
Family affair for coffee roasting company in Boulder City
In Nevada Built: keeping Las Vegas caffeinated. Based in Boulder City, Colorado River Coffee Roasters has been serving Southern Nevada and beyond for 14 years.
