Las Vegas, NV

Comments

Callie Duval
5d ago

They're not falling low enough average person still can't afford to purchase a home here in Nevada

Fox5 KVVU

Costco set to expand gas station at Henderson location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More gas pumps are coming to a Costco location in Henderson. The expansion of the gas station was announced in notices that were attached to the pumps at the location on St. Rose. FOX5 saw the announcement posted on Feb. 12. According to Costco’s notice,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip had quite a memorable time playing slots after they hit a massive jackpot. According to IGT, the unidentified winner was playing the “Wheel of Fortune” Triple Gold Gold Spin Slot when they won a $3,257,830 progressive jackpot.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Forecast Outlook-2/12/23

A low that slid down the coast of California over the weekend is moving inland overnight. The system could produce some overnight wind gusts and showers with some light drizzle possibly making into Clark County. Monday will be quiet for most of the day with mostly sunny conditions. By the...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

Permanent jewelry trend makes its way to Las Vegas

A female-owned Las Vegas business located in Container Park is cashing in on the big jewelry trends this Valentine's day. Permanent jewelry trend makes its way to Las Vegas. A female-owned Las Vegas business located in Container Park is cashing in on the big jewelry trends this Valentine's day. Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Edy Zoo

Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leak

LAS VEGAS, NV. - Nevada is in trouble because there is a problem with a gas pipe that carries gas from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. Because of this, there are not enough gas supplies for everyone. The leak was found at a gas station near Los Angeles. The people who run the pipeline, called Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, are trying to figure out what caused the leak. They say nobody was hurt, and there were no fires because of the leak.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Bed Bath & Beyond set to close southwest Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it will close a location in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. The announcement of the closure comes after the retailer this week announced an additional 149 stores would shutter. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond announced a list of 87 stores nationwide that would close.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Gov. Joe Lombardo’s support for the sale of federal lands to developers would increase the state’s economic resilience and decrease its reliance on tourism, say proponents. It would also likely cement Southern Nevada’s place in the warehouse boom. “I would like to see us, in coordination with our congressional delegation, promote a more predictable approach […] The post Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy  appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Beyoncé adds 2nd Las Vegas show

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Beyoncé fans, here’s some welcome news for your weekend. Allegiant Stadium announced Saturday afternoon that the legend has added a second show in Las Vegas to her upcoming tour. According to Allegiant, Beyonce‘s second Las Vegas show will be held on August 27....
LAS VEGAS, NV
basketballinsiders.com

Hawaii seeks to ban casino advertising, and tax gambling vacations

A Hawaii Senate committee has approved Senate Bill 935, filed by Sen. Stanley Chang which seeks to ban casino advertising in the state. The bill specifically made reference to the state of Nevada, and Boyd Gaming Corp properties – but in moving the bill to the full Senate, it has removed specific reference to Nevada and Boyd Gaming.
HAWAII STATE

Comments

