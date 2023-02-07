ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Clemson: Player of the Game - Caleb Love

At the 9:51 mark of the first half, Caleb Love hit his first three of the game. After his release, Love knew it was good. He turned back to the defensive side of the court before the ball went through the net and did so with both a sense of relief and hubris.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Miami: Three Things to Watch

A collective sigh of relief was felt Saturday afternoon when the North Carolina Tar Heels took down a solid Clemson team in a decisive fashion. It is a quick turnaround against Miami, and UNC has a chance to get themselves off the bubble with a win. The Miami Hurricanes are...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: Clemson Game Thread

A three-game losing streak for UNC has a very sky-is-falling vibe in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels’ schedule to close out the regular season is not forgiving, and Carolina has found itself firmly on the bubble at best. It’s self-inflicted, undoubtedly, but they can give themselves breathing room if they can take care of some solid teams at the top of the conference over the last few weeks of the season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Clemson: How to watch, channel, streaming, odds

The Tar Heels have only lost once to Clemson in the Dean Smith Center. Yes, that is a weird way to start an article, but it felt like a great opportunity to manifest some good mojo for the Heels since they could use as much as possible. After suffering a loss that was way more brutal than what the box score reflects, UNC has an opportunity to beat the Tigers at home to get things back on track. One really bizarre note is that this is the first time that these two teams will play in Chapel Hill since 2020, which we have COVID concerns to thank for that.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs Clemson: Three Things Learned

Going into this season, there were several things that if you had said about Saturday’s game against Clemson, your sanity would likely have been questioned. Between Clemson’s strong ACC play and Carolina’s weak play, the game on Saturday took on an outsized importance in terms of how the rest of the season would go.
CLEMSON, SC
tarheelblog.com

UNC rebounds from three-game losing streak with 20-point win against Clemson

A wise man once said that everything looks better when the ball goes in the basket, and boy was he right. The UNC team that showed up this afternoon looked nothing like the team on a three-game losing streak that couldn’t seem to hit water falling out of a boat. The team that showed up today played real Carolina basketball, and it resulted in a 91-71 win against Clemson.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

