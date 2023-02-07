The Tar Heels have only lost once to Clemson in the Dean Smith Center. Yes, that is a weird way to start an article, but it felt like a great opportunity to manifest some good mojo for the Heels since they could use as much as possible. After suffering a loss that was way more brutal than what the box score reflects, UNC has an opportunity to beat the Tigers at home to get things back on track. One really bizarre note is that this is the first time that these two teams will play in Chapel Hill since 2020, which we have COVID concerns to thank for that.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO