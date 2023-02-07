Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Reviewing DeShaun Watson's SituationLarry E LambertCleveland, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, OhioIsla ChiuEastlake, OH
northroyaltonathletics.com
Boys 7th Grade Basketball falls to Brecksville-Broadview Heights Middle School 42 – 27
Final Score 7th Grade Boys Basketball Tournament Semifinal vs. Brecksville. The Bears finished their season with an outstanding record of 14-3. Congratulations to all the boys on a great season.
northroyaltonathletics.com
Boys Junior Varsity Basketball beats Twinsburg 46 – 35
The North Royalton JV Boys Basketball team hosted the Twinsburg Tigers at home Saturday, February 4 at Herman Joy Gymnasium and earned their ninth win. The first period was close with the Bears leading 9-8 after 7 minutes of play. Bears dominated the second period pushing their lead to nine after going on a 14-6 run. Bears lead 23-14 at the half.
northroyaltonathletics.com
Girls 7th Grade Basketball stun Cuyahoga Falls 27 – 23
On Monday, February 6th, the 7th grade Lady Bears made their way to Cuyahoga Falls to take on the Black Tigers of Roberts Middle School in an exciting semifinal game. This was a revenge game for North Royalton as they played the Black Tigers earlier in the season losing a heartbreaker in overtime. Cuyahoga Falls won the tipoff but that was the only thing they were winning in the first quarter. Quinlin Carlin started the scoring for the Bears with a 3 pointer and then Vivian McCostlin passed the ball to Natalie Wilson for another 3. The Bears led 6-2 at the end of the first. The stands were loud with support on both sides and the Bears used that for momentum to take that lead and never look back. The second quarter started with excellent defense and turnovers. Scoring started when Abby Berte was fouled and shot for 1. Alia Mustafa had a heads up play with a big steal on the floor. Abby then scored again with an assist by Briley Poplyk. The girls went into halftime with an 11-7 lead.
northroyaltonathletics.com
WoW – Boys 8th Grade Basketball beats Wadsworth 46 – 45 in OT
Wow what a game the North Royalton Bears played the Wadsworth Grizzlies in the semi-final round of the conference tournament. We won by 1 in OT. Onto the finals tomorrow against Tallmadge at their home court. We need a large fan base in the stands!. At the beginning of the...
northroyaltonathletics.com
Calling all burrito lovers – Support North Royalton High School Girls Basketball
Foil your dinner plans and stop by the Chipotle at 4416 Royalton Rd Ste A in Brecksville for our fundraiser on Wednesday, February 08from 5:00pm – 9:00pm. We’re raising money to support, so just download a flyer from the link below or mention the fundraiser at checkout and they’ll donate 33% of the proceeds to the cause!
