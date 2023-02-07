Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Players Who Could Be Moved at the 2023 Trade Deadline
The 2023 Trade Deadline is getting closer and closer. As first place in the NHL, all eyes are on the Boston Bruins to see what they’ll do. The team has been reported to be interested in a number of big-name free agents, including defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for St. Louis Blues’ Ivan Barbashev
With the trade deadline less than a month away, the St. Louis Blues have begun to sell off some of their assets, the first of which saw them ship Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola to the New York Rangers for a number of future assets as well as Sammy Blais. That is far from the only move they are expected to make, as they have several other players set to become unrestricted free agents this summer, most notably Ryan O’Reilly.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Rangers, Blues, Canucks, Oilers, Red Wings, Bruins
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Rangers acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues. What made them walk away from Timo Meier and Patrick Kane, both of whom they were rumored to be in on? What is the latest on Luke Schenn?. The Edmonton Oilers are...
The Hockey Writers
Why the Red Wings Should Embrace the Tank One Last Time
Now that we’re past All-star break, it’s time to really take stock of the Detroit Red Wings’ season thus far. With the trade deadline just a few weeks away, now is the time to determine the team’s trajectory for the remainder of the season so that adequate planning can take place before the trade market really heats up.
The Hockey Writers
Holland Says Oilers Won’t Add, Only Upgrade: 4 Possible Targets
In speaking with Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic, Edmonton Oilers’ GM Ken Holland said, “We are not adding to our team. We cannot add to our team. We can only upgrade.” When explaining what that means, he elaborated that he’s aware he’ll have to pay assets to try to move a player out and potentially bring in a player that might be better. That means the Oilers aren’t just buying the flashy name near the top of a trade bait list, they’re making a hockey trade or moving a player or two first so they can improve their cap situation and get better in a specific area they believe might need improvement.
hawksinsider.com
The Chicago Blackhawks Refused to Wear Pride Jerseys and Wore New Uniforms Representing ''Hockey is For Everyone''
Over the past month there's been plenty of debate and a little bit of controversy over the NHL "Hockey Is For Everyone" campaign when it comes to their "Pride Night's." It all started when Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov refused to participate in the team's warm-ups due to refusing to wear the Flyers' Pride Night Jerseys. Then the New York Rangers and New York Islanders both decided as a team not to participate in the Pride night Jerseys.
houseofhockey.net
Evander Kane and Brady Tkachuk throw down in WILD fight
The Edmonton Oilers are in Ottawa today taking on the Senators and it's been a very entertaining game up to this point. The Edmonton Oilers are fighting to remain in a playoff position, while the Ottawa Senators are just trying to show they've improved from past seasons. During the game,...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings & Rangers Emerging as Potential Trading Partners
The Detroit Red Wings are heading into the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline seven points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Due to this, they are expected to be sellers at the deadline, and players like Tyler Bertuzzi, Olli Maatta, and Pius Suter have emerged as potential trade candidates. However, at the same time, it is still possible that they could add players if it has the potential to benefit them in the long term.
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche’s Top 5 Trade Assets at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline
With the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline less than a month away now is an appropriate time to evaluate where the Colorado Avalanche stand heading into the business end of the 2022-23 season. Mostly due to experiencing a torrent of injuries to start the campaign, the defending Stanley Cup champions own...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Can Still Move Kane to Rangers After Tarasenko Trade
The New York Rangers were expected to add a top-six winger before the 2023 Trade Deadline passes, and they have done just that by acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues. With this, New York’s first line looks a lot better on paper, as it has another star winger on it. However, if the Rangers want to boost their forward group with another star before the postseason, it is still possible for them to add Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane even after the Tarasenko trade. Let’s go over why now.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Should Explore Trade for Canucks’ Boeser
The St. Louis Blues are officially changing the guard and nucleus of their team. The decision to trade franchise-star Vladimir Tarasenko sent shockwaves through the NHL after he publicly requested a trade 21 months ago. While the Blues currently have multiple expiring contracts this season, it would behoove them to explore an option that would move out one of their defensemen currently earning $6.5 million per season to reallocate funds toward their forward group. The proposed trade partner, the Vancouver Canucks, are in a similar position as the Blues, needing a re-tool that could shake up their team and help push them back to playoff contenders once more.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers & Blackhawks Have Deal in Pocket for Patrick Kane [Report]
According to Sportsnet’s Mark Spector, he believes the Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks have the pieces worked out and a trade in the chamber that would see the Oilers land Patrick Kane in a blockbuster deal. Spector writes in a recent column, “I believe neither Erik Karlsson nor Jakob Chychrun are possibilities in Edmonton.” He adds, “A home run, on this roster at this moment, is a Top 6 forward. And at the top of that list is Patrick Kane.”
The Hockey Writers
3 Canadiens Most Likely to be Moved at the Traded Deadline
The Montreal Canadiens are headed into this year’s trade deadline as sure-fire sellers, with a bevy of possible players they could move. They also have injury issues and tradable players that are not producing. However, trade rumours have been running rampant all season — it’s almost crunch time, and the Habs need to make moves if they want to acquire that first-overall pick or the young goalie they have hinted about wanting. Here is a list of three Canadiens that could be on the move for Montreal general manager (GM) Kent Hughes to get what he wants.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Q&A: Effects of Kane & Toews Staying or Leaving
Just like the rest of the league, the Chicago Blackhawks are in the midst of February hockey and trade deadline frenzy. A few big transactions have already been made, and many more will filter in as the month moves along and the Mar. 3 trade deadline approaches. For some, this...
The Hockey Writers
Devils News & Rumors: Injury Report, Timo Meier & More
A lot has happened since the New Jersey Devils returned from their eight-day break. They have two additional victories under their belt and improved to a record of 13-0-1 versus the Pacific Division this season. The club has earned a 34-13-4 record through 51 games and remains locked into the second position in the Metropolitan Divison behind the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Hockey Writers
Tortorella, Fletcher Developing Complicated Power Dynamic with Flyers
When Philadelphia Flyers season ticket holders received a letter about the state of the organization, they might’ve been surprised about whose signature was on the bottom. Head coach John Tortorella has coached only 54 games in Philadelphia with a mediocre (at best) roster, yet he is already the face of a franchise with a long and storied history.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Trade Deadline: Predicting Where Each Top Target Will Land
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is less than a month away (March 3), so the trading season is officially upon us. As we gear up to the deadline, we naturally are expected to see several moves. In this piece, I will be predicting where each of the top trade targets will end up being moved to before the deadline passes. Let’s get started.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers 2022-23 Trade Targets: Carson Soucy
One of the biggest issues the Edmonton Oilers have is their lack of depth on the blue line. While they have a pretty strong defensive core on paper they still seem to struggle when the going gets tough, and it’s an issue the team has had for plenty of seasons. A potential “diamond in the rough” acquisition could be Seattle Kraken defenseman, Carson Soucy. In this article, the benefits of bringing in a hometown player on an expiring contract are discussed, as well as a potential trade package the Oilers could part with in order to make this deal work.
The Hockey Writers
5 Biggest Trades in Maple Leafs History
Throughout the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 105-year history, they have made a lot of transactions, good and bad; some have made the fans happy, while others did not. Either way, trades are some of the most exciting things that happen in a season. Here’s a look back at some of...
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons Hurricanes’ Teravainen Is Primed for 2nd-Half Breakout
Carolina Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen had a less-than-stellar first half of the season, one reason for this could be linked to the upper-body injury that kept him out of action for 10 games earlier in the season. Teravainen just didn’t look like his usual self upon returning from injury in early December. Another reason could be the realignment of the forward combinations at different times throughout the season hindering his ability to gain his confidence back as he returned to form.
