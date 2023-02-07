Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In the 15-Hour Period, 14 People Were Shot In New York, and 2 Of Them Died.Daily DigestNew York City, NY
New Jersey witness describes color-changing sphere-shaped object over daughter’s schoolRoger MarshEast Brunswick, NJ
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted To Dine At Nettie's' People Outraged With Famous Italian Restaurant in NJBridget MulroyTinton Falls, NJ
Related
New York City police detective arrested for stalking
NEW YORK, NY – Officers with the New York City Police Department’s 84th Precinct had the difficult task of arresting one of their own Saturday night. The Office of the Deputy Commissioner today announced that 36-year-old New York City Police Department Detective Douglas Connolly has been arrested. Police charged Connolly with stalking and computer trespass. The NYPD has not released any further details regarding this arrest. The NYPD confirmed Detective Connolly’s arrest early Sunday morning. He was arrested in Brooklyn at around 10:35 pm on Saturday. According to public records, Connolly has had two allegations lodged against him pending litigation The post New York City police detective arrested for stalking appeared first on Shore News Network.
83-year-old man assaulted near Central Park
NEW YORK, NY – An 83-year-old man walking across the intersection of West 61st Street and Broadway, between Central Park and Fordham University, was assaulted on Wednesday by an unknown suspect. Police reported that at around 3:30 pm, the elderly male was attacked in the crosswalk by the suspect, who pushed him, with force, to the ground. The suspect fled the scene but was captured on nearby surveillance video cameras. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai West and treated for a laceration to the back of his head. The suspect was described as a male, 5’8” in height, approximately The post 83-year-old man assaulted near Central Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot and killed outside Harlem Shake Shack
NEW YORK, NY – Escalating gun violence across New York City continued Saturday night when a man was shot and killed outside an East Harlem Shake Shack. The shooting brings the total number of shot so far this weekend in New York City to four. Police with the 28th Precinct responded to a 911 call reportedly at the Shake Shack at 2 West 125th Street (Martin Luther King Drive) at the intersection with 5th Avenue (National Black Theater Way) at around 10 pm. When police arrived, they found an unidentified adult male with multiple gunshot wounds to his neck and The post Man shot and killed outside Harlem Shake Shack appeared first on Shore News Network.
Home invaders posing as Con-Ed workers handcuff, blindfold 58-year-old woman
NEW YORK, NY – A 58-year-old woman was handcuffed and blindfolded by two male suspects posing as Con-Edison employees on Monday. According to detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 67th Precinct, shortly before midnight, the victim, a 58-year-old female, was inside her apartment located in the vicinity of Rockaway Parkway and Winthrop Street, when two unidentified male individuals, posing as “Con Edison” workers, did knock at her door. Unknowingly, the woman opened the door, and the Con-Ed con artists forced their way into her apartment. “The victim opened the door, and the individuals forcibly pushed themselves into the The post Home invaders posing as Con-Ed workers handcuff, blindfold 58-year-old woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
17-year-old reported missig int he Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A 17-year-old male has been reported missing in the Bronx. Police say Roderick Thomas, 17, of Evergreen Avenue was last seen aboard a train near Broadway and 31st Street in Queens and hasn’t been seen since. NYPD reports, that Roderick Thomas was last seen on Saturday, February 11, at approximately 10:30 am on board an N train stopped at the Broadway and 31 Street station in Queens. He is described as 5’9″ tall, 120 pounds, with a dark complexion, thin build, large black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue The The post 17-year-old reported missig int he Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Victim in deadly Times Square shooting identified
NEW YORK, NY – Police have identified the victim in Thursday’s deadly shooting in Times Square as 22-year-old Idriss Siby of the Bronx. Police responded to the area of West 44th Street and 8th Avenue after receiving a report of a 22-year-old man shot in the chest by an unknown gunman. Police arrived on scene shortly after 5:30 pm. “Upon arrival, officers observed a 22-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the right side of his chest.” Midtown South Precinct detectives reported. The victim was transported by EMS to Mt Sinai West, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Police The post Victim in deadly Times Square shooting identified appeared first on Shore News Network.
TAKE 5 $38K Winning Ticket Sold In The Bronx
BRONX, NEW YORK – The February 9th evening TAKE 5 drawing left one ticket winning $38,277.50. The lucky ticket was bought at All Savers Wine & Liquors on White Plains Road in the Bronx. The post TAKE 5 $38K Winning Ticket Sold In The Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Gunman missed his target in botched Bronx shooting
NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx are searching for a gunman with bad aim after he fired several shots at a vehicle, completely missing it each time Saturday morning. Detectives with the NYPD’s 52nd Precinct say the accuracy-deficient gunman is male with a light complexion, 5’7” in height, approximately 160 lbs, and believed to be in his 20’s. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, and a black knit cap. According to police, at approximately 6:47 am, the unidentified male individual exited a black sedan and discharged a firearm multiple times in the direction of a The post Gunman missed his target in botched Bronx shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mam shot and killed at NYCHA Red Hook housing project in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NY – A 49-year-old man was found by police unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg early Thursday morning. Officers with the city’s 76th Precinct were investigating a shots fired 911 call at 9:30 am inside the Red Hook Houses NYCHA housing project on Lorraine Street. When officers arrived, they found Jason Andrades, a resident of the complex and treated him until he was transported by EMS to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. Upon arrival at the hospital, Andrades was pronounced dead. Police are continuing their investigation, but no suspects have been identified and no The post Mam shot and killed at NYCHA Red Hook housing project in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police say New Jersey councilman shot over work dispute, not politically motivated
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ – Milford Councilman Russell Heller was shot and killed over a workplace dispute according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. Heller, the second New Jersey councilperson gunned down within a seven-day period was going to work at his job in Franklin when he was ambushed and murdered by a disgruntled employee. That employee, Gary Curtis later took his own life. McDonald said that the investigation has revealed that Mr. Curtis fatally shot Mr. Heller as a result of prior employment disciplinary actions between his subordinate and supervisor led to the homicide. Mr. Curtis was a former The post Police say New Jersey councilman shot over work dispute, not politically motivated appeared first on Shore News Network.
Catalano to not seek re-election to New Jersey assembly amid Ocean County GOP power shuffle
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Deals are being made left and right across Ocean County as GOP Chairman George Gilmore continues to purge political opposition countywide. Rumors swirled over the winter that both Assemblyman Catalano and Greg McGuckin would be sacrificed to make way for candidates loyal to the chairman. This week, Catalano announced he would not be seeking an election to state office after a rather uneventful first term in office. Instead, Catalano will run for Mayor of Brick Township. An ally of former Brick Township Steven Acropolis, Catalano will seek to replace Mayor John Ducey, who was nominated to The post Catalano to not seek re-election to New Jersey assembly amid Ocean County GOP power shuffle appeared first on Shore News Network.
Newark police searching for missing 13-year-old, who possibly traveled to the Bronx
NEWARK, NJ – A 13-year-old girl has gone missing in Newark and today, police are asking the public to assist in finding her. Jhanny Victoria Baez De La Cruz, 13, who was reported missing on Saturday, is being sought by police, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé. At 11:00 p.m. on February 9, 2023, Jhanny was last seen in the 100 block of South Street. Jhanny Victoria is a frequent runaway and may be traveling to the Bronx, New York. She is 5’1″ tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was wearing a The post Newark police searching for missing 13-year-old, who possibly traveled to the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
74-year-old beaten and robbed for $15 in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the 73rd Precinct in New York City are investigating a violent attack and robbery of a 74-year-old man in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn. According to police, on February 1, at around 7 pm, the 74-year-old victim was walking eastbound on Sutter Avenue when two males and a female approached him from behind and punched him in the face with closed fists knocking him down to the ground. The man suffered blunt-force trauma injuries to the head and was treated for a laceration to his lip. In the end, the three suspects went through The post 74-year-old beaten and robbed for $15 in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Central Regional superintendent resigns after bullied student took her own life
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – In New Jersey, school districts make a big deal about zero-tolerance for harassment, bullying and intimidation, but anyone with a child who experienced bullying in school, know that’s not the reality on the ground. Unfortunately, for one Ocean County family, a soft stance on bullying led to a young girl taking her own life and today, the superintendent of the Central Regional School District announced his resignation over the district’s mishandling of the incident. 14-year-old Adriana Kuch took her own life 48 hours after a video of her being brutally beaten inside a hallway at Central The post Central Regional superintendent resigns after bullied student took her own life appeared first on Shore News Network.
TAKE 5 $20 Winning Ticket Sold In Yonkers
YONKERS, NEW YORK – One very lucky top-prize-winning TAKE 5 ticket was purchased for yesterday’s midday drawing. The ticket was worth $20,363. The TAKE 5 ticket was purchased at the Tanglewood Stationary on Central Park Avenue in Yonkers. The post TAKE 5 $20 Winning Ticket Sold In Yonkers appeared first on Shore News Network.
Second New Jersey elected official gunned down inside car
MILFORD, NJ – A second New Jersey councilman was shot and killed inside their vehicle. A week after Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfor was shot and killed inside her car outside her home, Milford Councilman Russel Heller was shot and killed outside his workplace in the parking lot of PSE&G in Franklin Township. Police are investigating the possible murder-suicide involving two PSE&G workers in Franklin Township. According to police Gary T. Curtis, 58, of Washington Township, shot and killed Russell D. Heller, 51 of Milford in the PSE&G Parking lot on Weston Canal Road in Somerset. Police reported the shooting occurred The post Second New Jersey elected official gunned down inside car appeared first on Shore News Network.
One dead in early morning shooting in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – One person was shot and killed with a single gunshot wound to the head in the Bronx early Saturday morning. Police from the NYPD’s 43rd Precinct arrived at 1556 White Plains Road shortly after 5 am, responding to a 911 call regarding a shooting victim in front of the building there. Once at the scene, police located a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported by EMS to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced deceased. At this time, no arrests have been made. The identity of the victim was The post One dead in early morning shooting in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn teen reported missing since January
NEW YORK, NY – Police in Brooklyn are asking the public to assist in locating missing 14-year-old Yaddelin Cruz. Cruz was last seen in the area of Sackman Street in Brownsville. Police that Yaddelin Cruz was last seen on Tuesday, January 31, at approximately 10 am, leaving her residence. She was described as 5’2″ tall, 100 pounds, with a medium complexion, thin build, brown eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, grey leggings, and black and white sneakers. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline The post Brooklyn teen reported missing since January appeared first on Shore News Network.
Queens fatal knife fight leads to arrest of Maspeth man
NEW YORK, NY – A knife fight between two men in Forest Hills resulted in Gerald Moreno, 30, of Queens, losing his life. Moreno and another man were involved in an altercation on January 27 during which both men pulled knives and attacked each other. Moreno sustained a stab wound to the chest as a result of the altercation. At around 11 pm that night, police responded to the scene of the fight after receiving 911 calls regarding a disturbance. Moreno was treated by EMS at the scene and transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition. Police arrested The post Queens fatal knife fight leads to arrest of Maspeth man appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police seeking delivery truck in attempted child luring incident in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 45th Precinct are investigating a child luring incident that took place last Wednesday. Today, police released video surveillance footage of the delivery truck wanted in connection with that incident. According to police, on Wednesday, February 1, at approximately 4:45 pm, the 14-year-old female victim was walking in the vicinity of Lawton Avenue and Milton Place when an unknown male individual driving a large white box truck started approaching her. “The individual then exited the vehicle, making gestures and comments toward the victim while attempting to lure the victim The post Police seeking delivery truck in attempted child luring incident in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network
127K+
Followers
62K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0