ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Statewide – Notice of Public Hearing Workshops for Proposed Changes to DART Bus Services

By Betsy Price
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 5 days ago

Statewide — Delaware Transit Corporation (DTC) invites you to attend an upcoming Public Hearing Workshop to provide input and comments on proposed changes to DART Statewide Bus Services to become effective May 21, 2023.

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – 1 PM to 3 PM
Georgetown Public Library (Meeting Room A), 123 West Pine Street, Georgetown, DE 19947

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – 6 PM to 8 PM
Middletown Town Hall, Council Chambers, 19 West Green Street, Middletown, DE 19709

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – 6 PM to 8 PM
Newark Municipal Building, Council Chambers, 220 South Main Street, Newark, DE 19711

Thursday, February 16, 2023 – 11 AM to 1 PM
Wilmington Public Library (The Commons), 10 East 10th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801

Thursday, February 16, 2023 – 4 PM to 6 PM
Dover Public Library, Children’s Programming Room, 35 Loockerman Plaza, Dover, DE 19901

In addition to these in-person workshops, there is a recorded presentation (also in an accessible format) of DART’s proposal that may be viewed online through the end of the comment period on February 22, 2023. Please type this URL into your browser to view: https://dartfirststate.com/Outreach/PublicHearings/index.shtml

For your convenience, the summary of proposed service changes, maps and specific schedules are available on-line, at the reception desks of DART Administrative Offices in Wilmington, Dover, and the Lewes Transit Center, as well as the Wilmington, Newark, Middletown, Dover, and Georgetown Public Libraries. [More]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wilmingtonde.gov

Mayor Purzycki Welcomes Two Women-Owned Small Businesses to Wilmington’s West Side

Hell’s Belles Bake Shop and Delaware Center for Dance, Inc., are set to become the latest anchor destinations along the Union Street corridor. Hell’s Belles Bake Shop (left). Mayor Purzycki is joined by Briana Hayman of Delaware Center For Dance at its recent opening ceremony on Union Street. (Photo courtesy of Yesenia Taveras, director of Communications/ Wilmington City Council)
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Feb. 12, 2023

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Legislators call for means testing for property tax credits Parents plead for safety in heated Brandywine board meeting Will foam cups, containers be banned like plastic bags? Business Brandywine Town Center redevelopment tweaked Super Bowl ads to be heavy on nostalgia, AB&C exec says ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Shore News Network

Delaware police investigating armed highway robbery in Dover

DOVER, DE – Police in Delaware are investigating a brazen highway robbery on North Dupont Highway that took pace at around 5:30 pm on Friday. A 28-year-old man was walking northbound on North Dupont Highway south of Rose Bowl Road when he was unexpectedly approached from behind by two unknown black males. As one suspect held a handgun to the victim’s head, another suspect took his wallet from his pocket. Both suspects then fled into a nearby wooded area on foot. The victim was not injured during the robbery. DSP did not provide further descriptions of the two suspects, nor The post Delaware police investigating armed highway robbery in Dover appeared first on Shore News Network.
DOVER, DE
WGMD Radio

Dept of Corrections Hiring Event Saturday in Georgetown

Are you interested in a career in law enforcement and corrections? There is a Correctional Officer Hiring Event Saturday, February 11, in Georgetown from 8:30am to noon at the Delaware National Guard Facility on West Pine Street. Correctional officers and Human Resources professionals will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about working for the Delaware DOC. While there you can complete a Correctional Officer application, participate in an in-person job interview and complete the DOC’s fitness test!
GEORGETOWN, DE
WBOC

Selbyville Faced with Delays in Building New Public Library

SELBYVILLE, Del. -- Three months after state and local officials gathered to break ground on the site of the new Selbyville Public Library building, construction still has not begun. The initial plan was to build a 14,000 square-foot library, funded by state and federal funding. Nearly $7 million comes from...
SELBYVILLE, DE
delawarevalleynews.com

Parking Restrictions/ Road Closures For Super Bowl Celebrations In City

In anticipation of celebrations Sunday evening, some streets in the center city area and in South Philadelphia will be closed to traffic and parking. The entire list can be found below. Should the Eagles be successful, fans can look for another celebration at the Art Museum. Those restrictions will include everything on this list plus more, along the Ben Franklin Parkway.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cape Gazette

Residents question Sussex cluster ordinance

Two residents appeared before Sussex County Council Feb. 7 with one message – rework the cluster subdivision ordinance. Jill Hicks, who lives in Chapel Green near Lewes, showed council members a short video of equipment ripping out trees along her backyard property line to make way for the Brentwood (formerly known as Coral Lakes) cluster subdivision along Robinsonville Road.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Local senior ride service set to close

A ride service for seniors is set to close Tuesday, Feb. 28, unless an organization or individual is able to continue operating ITNSouthernDelaware. Local educator Nancy Feichtl said her interest in demographics led to the 2015 founding of the nonprofit transportation cooperative in lower Delaware as an affiliate of the national organization.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Kayak launch for Rehoboth Beach canal dock not likely

Rehoboth Beach officials resumed budget discussions Feb. 6, and while no final decisions have been made, it appears there’s no appetite for a kayak launch at the canal dock next to Grove Park. A decade in the making, the $1.2 million dock opened to the public in May 2021....
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Brandywine Town Center redevelopment tweaked

Community feedback has inspired tweaks to plans to redevelop the Brandywine Town Center. “They want to elevate the look, the feel and the offerings” in the area closest to Naamans Road, said Mike Hoffman, of Tarabicos, Grosso & Hoffman, the Delaware land use attorney for the Acadia Realty Trust. “It should be the front door and the heart of the ... Read More
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
bestattractions.org

Things to do in Seaford, Delaware

Explore the Hidden Gems of Seaford: A Guide to Things To Do. Seaford, Delaware, is a picturesque town located in the central part of the state. It’s a charming community with a rich history, activities, and attractions. Whether you’re a resident or just visiting, there’s always something to do in Seaford.
SEAFORD, DE
Delaware LIVE News

TRAFFIC ALERT – New Castle County – Lane Shift Coming to Rt 71 between Rt 72 and Willow Oak Boulevard / Starting Monday, February 13th

Wrangle Hill — The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announces to motorists that a lane shift will be established on Route 71 between Route 72 and Willow Oak Boulevard starting Monday, February 13th to Friday, February 17th from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am daily. While the lane shift is being established, there will be intermittent stoppages controlled by flaggers and ... Read More
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

DNREC awards restaurant contract for Indian River Marina venue

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Feb. 10 that it has awarded a contract to operate the restaurant at Indian Marina River to Big Fish Restaurant Group. The previous 10-year contract is set to expire at the end of this month. Following state procurement requirements, the...
DELAWARE STATE
bestattractions.org

Things to do in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Uncover the Best Things To Do in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Rehoboth Beach is a famous seaside resort town located on the coast of Delaware. With its long stretches of sandy beaches, abundant sunshine, and warm waters, Rehoboth Beach has been a popular destination for tourists and families for generations. Visitors come to enjoy the sun and surf, participate in various water sports, and experience the charm and beauty of this seaside town.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WGMD Radio

Maryland Road Closure to Detour Traffic on Delaware Roads

Beginning Monday, traffic will be detoured around a pipe replacement project on Route 568 (Hatchery Road) in Bishopville. The plan is to finish the project by Monday, February 20th. As a result, drivers will see detour signs beginning 9 a.m. Monday, February 13th. If you drive in that area, you’ll need to use the following routes:
BISHOPVILLE, SC
nccpdnews.com

INVESTIGATION UPDATE: SHOOTING INVESTIGATION IN HAMPTON GREEN TOWNHOUSES – NEW CASTLE

(New Castle, DE 19720) On Friday, February 10, 2023, at 5:58 p.m. officers from the New Castle County Division of Police and surrounding jurisdictions responded to the unit block of Deen Street in Hampton Green Townhouses – New Castle in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 15-year-old male victim inside a residence on Deen Street. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body and died as a result of his injuries.
NEW CASTLE, DE
bestattractions.org

Things to do in Bear, Delaware

Experience the Charm of Bear: Things To Do in This Delaware Town. Bear, Delaware, is a small town located in New Castle County. With a population of around 21,000 people, Bear offers a suburban feel and is known for its tight-knit community. The city has a rich history, dating back to the colonial era, and is a popular destination for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of nearby cities.
BEAR, DE
delawarepublic.org

DNREC names Katera Moore as Delaware’s first environmental justice coordinator

Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control recently tapped urban geographer Katera Moore to be the state’s first environmental justice coordinator. Moore takes on the role with the goal of addressing Delaware’s underserved communities, which historically face disproportionate health and environmental effects as minority and low-income populations....
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news in the First State, Delaware.

 https://delawarelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy