Your announcers are Byron Saxton and Blake Howard. They lock up and Tank sends Kale into the ropes. They lock up again and Kale sends Tank into the ropes. Tank with a wrist lock and Kale with a reversal. Tank with a reversal. Tank with a top wrist lock. Tank with an uppercut to the biceps. Tank lifts Kale in the air by the wrist and then takes him to the mat with an arm bar. Kale with a hip toss. Kale punches Tank and Tank with a clothesline. Tank catches Kale and hits a power slam for a near fall. Kale with a clothesline in the corner followed by kicks. Kale with a cravate and forearms. Kale with a neck breaker for a near fall. Kale works on the neck. Kale with a rear chin lock. Kale with punches but Tank with punches of his own. Tank with a double sledge to the chest and back. Tank with a slam and a cartwheel into a splash for a near fall. Tank with an Oklahoma Stampede for the three count.

2 DAYS AGO