THE 2023 RED CARPET RUMBLE: UWN CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's United Wrestling Network Championship Wrestling TV:. The 30 Man Red Carpet Rumble to earn a guaranteed UWN Championship match. For more details, visit www.unitedwrestlingtv.com.
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
WWE Shop has a new Charlotte Flair 14× World Champion T-shirt and WrestleMania 39 championship side plates. The Great Khali Tries INTERNATIONAL CUISINE | Chakh Le WWE Season 2: WWE Now India. LIL MAJIN vs. Team UpUpDownDown — Tekken 7 Gauntlet Challenge (modded gameplay)"
WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT
Your announcers are Byron Saxton and Blake Howard. They lock up and Tank sends Kale into the ropes. They lock up again and Kale sends Tank into the ropes. Tank with a wrist lock and Kale with a reversal. Tank with a reversal. Tank with a top wrist lock. Tank with an uppercut to the biceps. Tank lifts Kale in the air by the wrist and then takes him to the mat with an arm bar. Kale with a hip toss. Kale punches Tank and Tank with a clothesline. Tank catches Kale and hits a power slam for a near fall. Kale with a clothesline in the corner followed by kicks. Kale with a cravate and forearms. Kale with a neck breaker for a near fall. Kale works on the neck. Kale with a rear chin lock. Kale with punches but Tank with punches of his own. Tank with a double sledge to the chest and back. Tank with a slam and a cartwheel into a splash for a near fall. Tank with an Oklahoma Stampede for the three count.
WWE VIDEOS
Rhea Ripley & Finn Bálor vs. Edge & Beth Phoenix - Road to Elimination Chamber: WWE Playlist. Dakota Kai plays The Last of Us Part I (Ep. 4) — Let's Play.
AEW STAR FILES TRADEMARKS
Satnam Singh applied to trademark 'One in a Billion' for:. "G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes."
ANOTHER WWE NXT STAR INJURED, UNDERGOING SURGERY
WWE NXT star Amari Miller announced she has suffered a torn ACL and will undergo surgery next week:. Miller is the latest NXT injury. Nikkita Lyons also recently underwent an ACL surgery while JD McDonagh announced this afternoon he suffered a detached retina on NXT TV this past Tuesday.
TOP MATCHES SET FOR SMACKDOWN NEXT WEEK & MORE WWE NOTES
Announced for next week's SmackDown from Montréal:. *Madcap Moss versus Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. *Shotzi and Natalya versus Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. *Drew McIntyre and Sheamus versus The Viking Raiders. There is a WWE NXT live event tonight in Citrus Springs, Florida at the Citrus Springs Community...
NWA 'NUFF SAID PRE-SHOW NOTES
La Rosa Negra defeated Missa Kate with a Frog Splash in a pre-show match live in Tampa, Florida. They had the standard merchandise for the NWA and some show specific merchandise. Matt Cardona, Kerry Morton, and Ricky Morton were selling merchandise as well.
DARK MATCH RESULT FROM SMACKDOWN IN CT
Butch with Ridge Holland defeated Imperium's Giovanni with Ludvig.
VIDEO: HAS JEFF JARRETT MET HIS MATCH?
Did Jeff Jarrett Finally Meet His Match? | Hey! (EW), 2/12/23.
INJURY UPDATE ON AEW'S THE BUNNY
As we noted earlier this week, the AEW Dynamite bout between AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter and The Bunny went to a finish prematurely after concern about The Bunny having possibly being injured during the bout. The belief backstage was thats that she may have suffered a concussion or even...
VIDEO: SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS RECEIVE WWE CHAMPIONSHIP BELT
The Kansas City Chiefs were bestowed a WWE Championship belt after winning the Super Bowl last night, as seen in the following video:.
POTENTIAL SMACKDOWN SPOILER
We have heard from several readers in Connecticut that they've spotted Ronda Rousey today, so it would appear she is slated to return to WWE programming tonight.
WWE RAW IN NYC PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's Monday Night Raw from Brooklyn, NY at The Barclays Center:. *Contract Signing: Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber. *Raquel Rodriguez & Natalya & Liv Morgan vs. Carmella & Asuka & Nikki Cross. *Seth Rollins to appear on MizTV. *The go-home Raw for this Saturday's WWE...
MLW UNDERGROUND & FUSION LINEUPS FOR THIS WEEK
Tomorrow's edition of MLW Underground on REELZ at 10 PM Eastern will feature:. *Street Fight: Real1 vs. Mance Warner. *Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman. *Cesar Duran has a big announcement. *Lio Rush, The Samoan SWAT Team, Microman, and Davey Boy Smith Jr. to appear. Following the episode, REELZ will present...
KHAN ON THE FUTURE OF AEW, YUTA TALKS AND MORE
Wheeler Yuta was on yesterday's episode of the Sessions with Renée Paquette podcast. The ROH Pure Champion discusses growing up with a dad in the Navy,, the art of playing steel drums and what got him into professional wrestling. Wheeler discusses the origins of his ring name, coming full circle with Ring of Honor, his matches against Daniel Garcia, joining The Blackpool Combat Club, working New Japan Best of Super Juniors tournament, connecting with his Japanese heritage and much much more.
NWA 'NUFF SAID PPV TONIGHT, COMPLETE COVERAGE ON PWINSIDER
National Wrestling Alliance will present the first-ever 'Nuff Said PPV tonight from Tampa, Florida at the Egypt Shrine Center, streaming on FITE.TV, featuring:. *NWA Champion Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona with no outside interference and everyone banned from ringside. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. Angelina Love - No DQ. *Trevor Murdoch...
NEW MATCH ADDED TO IMPACT WRESTLING NO SURRENDER PPV
Mike Bailey Accepts Jonathan Gresham’s Challenge for Highly-Anticipated Bout on Countdown to No Surrender. IMPACT Wrestling is home to some of the most athletically-gifted professional wrestlers in the world. Enter Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham. With unique styles to call their own, both Bailey and Gresham astonish the IMPACT Zone every time they step into the ring. After coming up short in a hard-fought contest against Eddie Edwards, Gresham bounced back with a pair of victories on IMPACT! and BTI before challenging Bailey to a match at No Surrender. Following his victory over Kenny King in a grueling Pit Fight, Bailey continued his momentum with a singles victory before accepting Gresham’s challenge. Countdown to No Surrender is the battleground for what will certainly be a jaw-dropping collision between “Speedball” and “The Octopus”!
MORE NAMES REVEALED FOR WWE 2K23, ELIMINATION CHAMBER WEEKEND STORE & SIGNINGS ANNOUNCED AND MORE
Bronson Reed on testing himself inside the Elimination Chamber: WWE After The Bell, Feb. 10, 2023. The WWE Universe will have an opportunity to get their hands on exclusive WWE gear at WWE La Super Boutique, taking place during Elimination Chamber weekend Feb. 16-18 at Galerie PVM at Place Ville Marie in Montreal. WWE La Super Boutique will feature items such as championship replica titles, exclusive Elimination Chamber merchandise, Superstar apparel, and so much more! WWE La Super Boutique will be free and open to the public.
PAUL HEYMAN THINKS THAT ROMAN REIGNS DESERVES AN EMMY
Paul Heyman did an interview with Variety stating that he wants Roman Reigns to win an Emmy for his work as The Tribal Chief. You can read the piece by clicking here.
