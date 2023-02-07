ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

websterontheweb.com

The Village of Webster is planning a country music festival

I’m very excited about the news that came across my email box a few days ago: the Village of Webster is thinking seriously about putting together a country music festival. I think this is a great idea. I mean, the Webster Jazz Fest has been a tremendous success every year, so why not dip into another musical genre, and a very popular one at that?
WEBSTER, NY
waynetimes.com

19,300+ dead

As regional news denigrates even more, We have decided to increase and widen our coverage for area, state, national and international news. So, why would a weekly newspaper expand coverage in such a way?. The answer is simple. We have been a leader in just about all aspects of news...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
Ina Eats In

Top 3 Affordable Restaurants in Rochester, NY

With Valentines Day right around the corner and inflation at its peak, it’s important to remember that you don’t have to break the bank to spend the holidays with your significant other. Below are tasty yet affordable restaurants located in Rochester, NY that offer a variety of tasty dishes.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Are there international flights at the Rochester airport?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Does the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport still have international flights?. The next time you’re at the Rochester airport, take a look at the arrivals and departures list. You’ll notice that all of them are domestic, staying within the United States. What, then, makes our airport international? That’s what one of you wanted to know.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Arrest made in deadly Hancock Street fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An arrest has been made in the investigation of the deadly fire on Hancock Street that killed 78-year-old Christine Cannon. Cannon was trapped on the third floor as the house was engulfed in flames on Jan. 27. Police say the residents of an apartment in the...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Another Smash-and-Grab Reported in Rochester

Rochester police are reporting another case of someone breaking into a store by crashing through the doors with a car. It happened around 1 a.m. at University Liquor on University Avenue. The burglar, or burglars, took property from the store and drove off. Police chased a damaged car minutes later...
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

House of the Week: Both a ‘great home and lake house,’ owner calls her Baldwinsville property a ‘jewel’

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – Speaking with Susan Janowski on a bitterly cold Syracuse morning about her home, it is hard to not begin daydreaming of summer. Located along 478 feet of waterfront on a private channel on the Seneca River and with its own heated gunite in-ground swimming pool on a paver and flagstone patio, the property is ready for some serious summer entertaining.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Blotter 2/3 thru 2/9/2023

On 2/3/23 at 12:30 p.m., Jonathan A. Woods, 31, of 4 Dausman Rd., Pennellville, NY was arrested for Forcible Touching, Unlawfully Dealing with a Child, 1st degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, all class A misdemeanors following the investigation into an incident that reportedly occurred in the Town of Schroeppel. Mr. Woods is scheduled to be arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on 2/17/23.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

