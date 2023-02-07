Read full article on original website
Related
websterontheweb.com
The Village of Webster is planning a country music festival
I’m very excited about the news that came across my email box a few days ago: the Village of Webster is thinking seriously about putting together a country music festival. I think this is a great idea. I mean, the Webster Jazz Fest has been a tremendous success every year, so why not dip into another musical genre, and a very popular one at that?
Take a Tour of Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Childhood Home in Upstate New York
With the recent news of a Philip Seymour Hoffman statue being installed at Rochester's George Eastman Museum, the Oscar-winning actor has been getting some new attention, 9 years after his untimely passing. Hoffman was an Upstate New York native, growing up in Fairport, an upscale suburb 9 miles east of...
‘It complements people who look like me’: First black woman to own building in Rochester renovates pre-Civil War landmark
While the building holds tremendous historical value it is also a reminder of a painful time in history.
Lakeside Restaurant Is New York’s Most Romantic For Valentine’s Day
Reader's Digest has named their most romantic restaurant in every state for Valentine's Day. And their pick for the state of New York has pretty much all the elements you could ever ask for in a romantic date night destination: lakeside charm, a cozy fireplace, stunning meals, and of course -CHOCOLATE!
waynetimes.com
19,300+ dead
As regional news denigrates even more, We have decided to increase and widen our coverage for area, state, national and international news. So, why would a weekly newspaper expand coverage in such a way?. The answer is simple. We have been a leader in just about all aspects of news...
Top 3 Affordable Restaurants in Rochester, NY
With Valentines Day right around the corner and inflation at its peak, it’s important to remember that you don’t have to break the bank to spend the holidays with your significant other. Below are tasty yet affordable restaurants located in Rochester, NY that offer a variety of tasty dishes.
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Are there international flights at the Rochester airport?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Does the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport still have international flights?. The next time you’re at the Rochester airport, take a look at the arrivals and departures list. You’ll notice that all of them are domestic, staying within the United States. What, then, makes our airport international? That’s what one of you wanted to know.
Three businesses in Mt. Hope Plaza scenes of smash-and-grabs
Abyssinia Restaurant, Fortune Chinese Food, and Nail Design appeared to have had their windows smashed.
WHEC TV-10
Second incident in three weeks: Woman stomped on, pepper sprayed at Dave and Buster’s
HENRIETTA, N.Y. – This is not the first incident at Dave and Buster’s, it’s the second in three weeks. An employee who captured video of it says these fights are just one too many. News10NBC found out they are happening at Dave and Busters all across the...
WHEC TV-10
Arrest made in deadly Hancock Street fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An arrest has been made in the investigation of the deadly fire on Hancock Street that killed 78-year-old Christine Cannon. Cannon was trapped on the third floor as the house was engulfed in flames on Jan. 27. Police say the residents of an apartment in the...
“New Hope” for pet-owners looking for veterinary appointments
New Hope Veterinary Wellness Center aims to bring a "new hope" to pet-owners having trouble booking veterinary appointments.
iheart.com
Another Smash-and-Grab Reported in Rochester
Rochester police are reporting another case of someone breaking into a store by crashing through the doors with a car. It happened around 1 a.m. at University Liquor on University Avenue. The burglar, or burglars, took property from the store and drove off. Police chased a damaged car minutes later...
Arbor Housing and Development making big changes in downtown Elmira
Arbor Housing is doing what other property developments could not.
House of the Week: Both a ‘great home and lake house,’ owner calls her Baldwinsville property a ‘jewel’
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – Speaking with Susan Janowski on a bitterly cold Syracuse morning about her home, it is hard to not begin daydreaming of summer. Located along 478 feet of waterfront on a private channel on the Seneca River and with its own heated gunite in-ground swimming pool on a paver and flagstone patio, the property is ready for some serious summer entertaining.
WATCH: RPD releases compilation video of burglary suspects
RPD says that anyone with information on these burglaries is asked to call 911.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: ‘Cuse gets into mix for talented big man from Finland
As we’ve detailed on numerous occasions lately, Syracuse basketball coaches have made around 15 scholarship offers to a variety of four-star and five-star prospects in the 2024 class. And not too long ago, the Orange picked up its first 2024 pledge, as four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore from New...
Light’s Bakery now has a new owner so what changes will he make?
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Light’s Bakery located on West 2nd street in Elmira has a new owner, Gaetano Ruggiero. He is embracing the tradition of the bakery as well as looking forward to making some changes. “I just want to continue to do what Light’s Bakery does… we’re thinking about some new dinner items, we […]
Liquor store the latest victim in smash-and-grabs throughout Rochester
Police then found a damaged vehicle in the area of Prince Street and East Main Street. They attempted to stop the vehicle, but it led to a short pursuit.
High winds causing a few, scattered power outages
RG&E is reporting that there are power outages throughout Monroe County.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Blotter 2/3 thru 2/9/2023
On 2/3/23 at 12:30 p.m., Jonathan A. Woods, 31, of 4 Dausman Rd., Pennellville, NY was arrested for Forcible Touching, Unlawfully Dealing with a Child, 1st degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, all class A misdemeanors following the investigation into an incident that reportedly occurred in the Town of Schroeppel. Mr. Woods is scheduled to be arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on 2/17/23.
Comments / 0