Amarillo, TX

NewsTalk 940 AM

Free Stuff & Last Minute Shopping On Valentine’s Day? Here You Go.

Valentine's Day is easily one of the most polarizing holidays around, if you even consider it a holiday. It's a day when we're told we shower our loved ones with gifts, adoration, and love in any way you can possibly think of. It can also be a day when your whole world comes crashing down as your significant other waited until this day to tell you things are over between the two of you.
The Problem With Dining In Amarillo

Its time to acknowledge this problem about Amarillo and it's food. When it comes to having a diverse selection of food, there's not a very wide selection of food here. When it comes to casual dining, chain restaurants like Walk-Ons, Cheddars, Saltgrass and so many more pretty much dominate the dining landscape.
Is the Big Texan Opening in Westgate Mall?

Amarillo is a great city and has a lot of great touristy things to experience. One of the biggest tourist attractions is the Big Texan. It's the home of the 72oz Steak Challenge, which thousands have tried, but few have accomplished (except for Molly Schuyler, and who's done 3 full meals in 20 minutes). It has its own pet rattlesnake. It's just the epitome of a steakhouse.
Scooters vs Dutch Bros: The Battle For Amarillo Continues

So a couple of months ago, I took note of the sparking rivalry between two franchises that could become the caffeinated equivalent of the Pak-A-Sak vs Toot-N-Totem rivalry in Amarillo. Dutch Bros and Scooters Coffee have introduced a new level of convenience to Amarillo's coffee market with their drive-through business...
One of the Borger FD’s Finest Makes National Calendar

When big things happen in our small towns, it's always fun to share them with the entire Texas Panhandle. Borger is a great small town in the Texas Panhandle. Their city and chamber of commerce and business owners have been working hard to make it a really great place to live. The Dome was remodeled and it is a really fun and elegant place to hold events. They even had a really great concert to celebrate last year. They have new businesses that have moved in that have meshed well with their main street businesses.
Dr. Phil Says Goodbye To Current Show, Will He Thank Amarillo?

The talk show host celebrity has, over the course of two whole decades, embedded himself within the American cultural landscape in a way that makes it impossible for him to ever fade into obscurity. His Texas drawl, and his no-nonsense approach to a wide variety of cultural problems plaguing our society will live forever in the minds of daytime television fans nationwide.
Dillos Burger Bus Opens in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s a food truck, that’s in a bus, where you can have a dine-in experience. Dillos Burger Bus recently opened its bus door to the community offering gourmet burgers with unique backstories and one-of-a-kind sides. Make sure to follow them on Facebook to see where they’ll be.
