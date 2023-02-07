Read full article on original website
WWMT
New info on Heather Kelley case, a sewage dispute in Battle Creek, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Health officials investigating sewage spillage at Evergreen Oak Forest Mobile Home Park. An investigation continues into raw sewage spilling within Emmett Township's Evergreen Oak Forest Mobile Home Park. About 50 residents at the mobile home...
WWMT
Portage Road closed in both directions due to downed power lines
PORTAGE, Mich. — Emergency crews and Consumers Energy responding to Portage Road Monday morning due to power lines across the roadway, according to Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority. Portage Road, closed in both directions starting around 5 a.m. near Prosperity Drive in Portage, according to dispatch. Consumers Energy reporting...
WWMT
Crash kills man trying to cross Kalamazoo road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person died Friday after being hit by a car and killed in Kalamazoo. It happened just before 7 p.m. on Portage Street near Miller Road, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety. The 65-year-old victim is not being identified, but he was hit and killed while trying...
WWMT
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 62-year-old Kalamazoo resident has died after being hit by a vehicle, according to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department. Officers said they found the victim lying in the roadway on Gull Road and Colgrove Avenue Friday around 10:20 p.m. The victim died as a...
WWMT
Suspect arrested for breaking & entering in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on North Lakeshore Drive on a report of a breaking and entering in progress around 10 a.m. Friday. When deputies arrived, a man they found in the home was detained, deputies said. The residence was also...
WWMT
Kalamazoo teen hospitalized from shooting near WMU
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police are investigating a shooting near Western Michigan University Saturday morning. Police responded to reports of shots fired around 12:15 a.m. on West Michigan Avenue near Howard Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. When they arrived, police found evidence of a shooting,...
WWMT
Judge denies Kalamazoo County's attempt to claim family cabin in Prairie View Park
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County family is keeping their cottage inside Prairie View Park after the county board of commissioners was dealt a loss in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. The Talanda and Johnson family have been fighting with the county over ownership of their land for more than...
WWMT
City of South Haven to host meeting addressing per- and polyfluoroalkyl found in community
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The City of South Haven, Michigan PFAS Action Response Team or MPART will host a public meeting on March 1 about the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS found in the community. South Haven and South Haven Township residents are invited to attend. The meeting...
WWMT
Kalamazoo chocolate shop helps kids with felony records find a new start
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Confections with Convictions has been serving Kalamazoo's sweet tooth for more than a decade, but the true heart of their business is helping people rebuild their lives. Sweet Surprise: Lovin' on a budget: How to celebrate Valentine's Day on a dime. Jennifer Faketty has worked at...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Root Beer Stand set to open, a sign of spring
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A sign of spring is the opening of the Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo, despite what Punxsutawney Phil says. Get your cheese dogs, root beer floats, popcorn, and more at the scheduled opening Monday. Last year: The Root Beer Stand officially open for the 2022 season.
WWMT
Three teens arrested, deputies locate stolen vehicle and firearms
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three 17-year-old suspects were arrested Saturday afternoon after a stolen vehicle was located in Oshtemo Township. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident at 4:52 p.m., near North Drake Road and Grand Prairie Avenue, deputies said. Hit by vehicle: Pedestrian killed after being...
WWMT
Kent County woman wins $450,000 with Michigan Lottery
LANSING, Mich. — A woman from Kent County is now looking forward to a shopping day after she won $450,000 on the Michigan Lottery's The Big Spin Show. Billi Thielke, of Sand Lake, Mich., won the prize after she spun the big prize wheel. Sports Buddies: Big Brothers Big...
WWMT
30-year-old man fatally shot, 2 injured in Wyoming
WYOMING, Mich. — A man was fatally shot Friday near Michael Avenue Southwest, according to Wyoming Police. Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 1:15 p.m. Upon arrival, they found Devin McDonald, 30, fatally shot outside an apartment building, investigators said. A woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot...
WWMT
Two injured after crash in Milton Township
MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A two-car crash was reported Friday around 12 p.m. at the intersection of Ironwood Road and Redfield Street in Milton Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Crash investigators say Samuel Gillis, 23, and his brother, Joseph Gillis, 22, were driving eastbound on Redfield...
WWMT
Kalamazoo County to receive money as part of Meijer opioid settlement
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Kalamazoo County is expected to receive nearly $1.6 million after Meijer reached a settlement related to opioid litigation, Kalamazoo County Public Information Officer Taylor Koopma confirmed Friday. Meijer will pay a maximum of $35 million in full settlement of all claims, according to an agenda...
WWMT
Battle Creek man faces charges for offering money for murder on social media
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek man faces time behind bars for allegedly offering money for murder on social media, according to the City of Battle Creek. Police were told Wednesday morning that Jonothon Allen, 31, allegedly sent social media messages claiming that he would pay the recipient a certain amount of money to kill someone, police said.
WWMT
Woman celebrated by community after she completes last chemo treatment
GALESBURG, Mich. — A West Michigan woman was celebrated Friday after completing all of her chemo treatments, according to her sister, Ashley Lewnfield. Tiffanie was diagnosed last year at the age of 30, with a rare form of breast cancer called triple negative breast cancer, Lewnfield said. The community...
WWMT
Kzoo Parks, Western Michigan University to host high school eSports league
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kzoo Parks and Western Michigan University eSports announced they will host a new eSports league for high schoolers in the spring, according to Kzoo Parks Friday. "Esports continues to grow in popularity, and we are thrilled to add a high school eSports league on top of...
WWMT
Wings West Ice Arena hosts 11th annual Youth Hockey Fights for Kids with Autism
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The 11th annual Youth Hockey Fights for Kids with Autism event was held Saturday at the Wings West Ice Arena in Kalamazoo. The South Central High School Hockey League and the Kalamazoo Optimist Hockey Association partner with Great Lakes Center for Autism Treatment and Research every year.
WWMT
Big Brothers Big Sisters of SW Michigan launches new mentoring program
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan started a new program called "Sports Buddies," aimed at promoting mentorship in the Kalamazoo area. The organization partnered with the Kalamazoo Valley Community College athletic department during their final home basketball game of the season to initiate the program.
