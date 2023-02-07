ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Portage Road closed in both directions due to downed power lines

PORTAGE, Mich. — Emergency crews and Consumers Energy responding to Portage Road Monday morning due to power lines across the roadway, according to Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority. Portage Road, closed in both directions starting around 5 a.m. near Prosperity Drive in Portage, according to dispatch. Consumers Energy reporting...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Crash kills man trying to cross Kalamazoo road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person died Friday after being hit by a car and killed in Kalamazoo. It happened just before 7 p.m. on Portage Street near Miller Road, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety. The 65-year-old victim is not being identified, but he was hit and killed while trying...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 62-year-old Kalamazoo resident has died after being hit by a vehicle, according to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department. Officers said they found the victim lying in the roadway on Gull Road and Colgrove Avenue Friday around 10:20 p.m. The victim died as a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Suspect arrested for breaking & entering in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on North Lakeshore Drive on a report of a breaking and entering in progress around 10 a.m. Friday. When deputies arrived, a man they found in the home was detained, deputies said. The residence was also...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo teen hospitalized from shooting near WMU

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police are investigating a shooting near Western Michigan University Saturday morning. Police responded to reports of shots fired around 12:15 a.m. on West Michigan Avenue near Howard Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. When they arrived, police found evidence of a shooting,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Root Beer Stand set to open, a sign of spring

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A sign of spring is the opening of the Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo, despite what Punxsutawney Phil says. Get your cheese dogs, root beer floats, popcorn, and more at the scheduled opening Monday. Last year: The Root Beer Stand officially open for the 2022 season.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Three teens arrested, deputies locate stolen vehicle and firearms

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three 17-year-old suspects were arrested Saturday afternoon after a stolen vehicle was located in Oshtemo Township. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident at 4:52 p.m., near North Drake Road and Grand Prairie Avenue, deputies said. Hit by vehicle: Pedestrian killed after being...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Kent County woman wins $450,000 with Michigan Lottery

LANSING, Mich. — A woman from Kent County is now looking forward to a shopping day after she won $450,000 on the Michigan Lottery's The Big Spin Show. Billi Thielke, of Sand Lake, Mich., won the prize after she spun the big prize wheel. Sports Buddies: Big Brothers Big...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMT

30-year-old man fatally shot, 2 injured in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — A man was fatally shot Friday near Michael Avenue Southwest, according to Wyoming Police. Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 1:15 p.m. Upon arrival, they found Devin McDonald, 30, fatally shot outside an apartment building, investigators said. A woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot...
WYOMING, MI
WWMT

Two injured after crash in Milton Township

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A two-car crash was reported Friday around 12 p.m. at the intersection of Ironwood Road and Redfield Street in Milton Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Crash investigators say Samuel Gillis, 23, and his brother, Joseph Gillis, 22, were driving eastbound on Redfield...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo County to receive money as part of Meijer opioid settlement

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Kalamazoo County is expected to receive nearly $1.6 million after Meijer reached a settlement related to opioid litigation, Kalamazoo County Public Information Officer Taylor Koopma confirmed Friday. Meijer will pay a maximum of $35 million in full settlement of all claims, according to an agenda...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek man faces charges for offering money for murder on social media

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek man faces time behind bars for allegedly offering money for murder on social media, according to the City of Battle Creek. Police were told Wednesday morning that Jonothon Allen, 31, allegedly sent social media messages claiming that he would pay the recipient a certain amount of money to kill someone, police said.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Woman celebrated by community after she completes last chemo treatment

GALESBURG, Mich. — A West Michigan woman was celebrated Friday after completing all of her chemo treatments, according to her sister, Ashley Lewnfield. Tiffanie was diagnosed last year at the age of 30, with a rare form of breast cancer called triple negative breast cancer, Lewnfield said. The community...
GALESBURG, MI
WWMT

Big Brothers Big Sisters of SW Michigan launches new mentoring program

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan started a new program called "Sports Buddies," aimed at promoting mentorship in the Kalamazoo area. The organization partnered with the Kalamazoo Valley Community College athletic department during their final home basketball game of the season to initiate the program.
KALAMAZOO, MI

