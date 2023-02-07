KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person died Friday after being hit by a car and killed in Kalamazoo. It happened just before 7 p.m. on Portage Street near Miller Road, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety. The 65-year-old victim is not being identified, but he was hit and killed while trying...

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO