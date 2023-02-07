Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Feb. 8 prep basketball/soccer stats and scores
Comeaux (11-13, 2-3): Jaylon Domingeaux 17, S. Hills 14, Clyde George 14. Sulphur (25-7, 4-2): Ian Malone 29, Zachary Bates 12. New Iberia (25-1, 5-0). Sam Houston (16-13, 2-4): Seth Ned 14. District 3-3A Iowa 70. St.Louis Catholic 51. Iowa (24-5, 9-1). St.Louis Catholic (12-14, 4-4). NOTES: Dashawn Ceaser scored...
Lake Charles American Press
Teacher strives to give students gifts of motivation, determination
Leesville native CaNetha Sturden’s passion for education has followed her through life. “I have always loved reading and learning new things,” she explained. Sturden was inspired to pursue a career as an educator by her childhood teacher, Marilous Francisco, who taught her from fifth grade to eighth grade at St. Lucy Catholic School in Long Beach, Calif.
