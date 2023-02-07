ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Charles American Press

Feb. 8 prep basketball/soccer stats and scores

Comeaux (11-13, 2-3): Jaylon Domingeaux 17, S. Hills 14, Clyde George 14. Sulphur (25-7, 4-2): Ian Malone 29, Zachary Bates 12. New Iberia (25-1, 5-0). Sam Houston (16-13, 2-4): Seth Ned 14. District 3-3A Iowa 70. St.Louis Catholic 51. Iowa (24-5, 9-1). St.Louis Catholic (12-14, 4-4). NOTES: Dashawn Ceaser scored...
IOWA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Teacher strives to give students gifts of motivation, determination

Leesville native CaNetha Sturden’s passion for education has followed her through life. “I have always loved reading and learning new things,” she explained. Sturden was inspired to pursue a career as an educator by her childhood teacher, Marilous Francisco, who taught her from fifth grade to eighth grade at St. Lucy Catholic School in Long Beach, Calif.
LEESVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy