Read full article on original website
Related
Rihanna Makes Major Announcement After Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Rihanna fans knew what was up at the Super Bowl as soon as their favorite pop star took the sparkling stage at State Farm Stadium. The singer wore a baggy red jumpsuit with a jacket that eventually folded out into a flowing coat. Rihanna normally would wear something sexy and form fitting for a performance watched by millions. But she also was still carrying some baby weight.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert Lose It Over Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Black National Anthem, Are Immediately Roasted by Twitter: “Why Are You So Scared of Diversity?”
Even though country star Chris Stapleton took the spotlight to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 2023 Super Bowl, conservative pundits were left upset over Sheryl Lee Ralph’s rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during the opening performances. In an act of flagrant racism,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
POTENTIAL SMACKDOWN SPOILER
We have heard from several readers in Connecticut that they've spotted Ronda Rousey today, so it would appear she is slated to return to WWE programming tonight. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
FIRING MANDY, WHAT WAS THE BEST WRESTLING OF ALL TIME, THE ONE ANGLE THAT COULD HAVE CONTINUED FOR YEARS AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. If Shawn Michaels, the head of WWE NXT, didn't fire Mandy Rose, then who did?. Well, it was pretty obvious to me the implication was that the upper tier execs in the company decided she needed to go. Whether that was Paul Levesque or someone else, that I haven't heard.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE VIDEOS
Rhea Ripley & Finn Bálor vs. Edge & Beth Phoenix - Road to Elimination Chamber: WWE Playlist. Dakota Kai plays The Last of Us Part I (Ep. 4) — Let's Play. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
MORE NAMES ANNOUNCED FOR WWE 2K23 AND MORE
Jinder Mahal has been officially announced for WWE 2K 23. Ariel Helwani bakes with Sami Zayn | A true kitchen disaster-class from the WWE Superstar. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
KHAN ON THE FUTURE OF AEW, YUTA TALKS AND MORE
Wheeler Yuta was on yesterday's episode of the Sessions with Renée Paquette podcast. The ROH Pure Champion discusses growing up with a dad in the Navy,, the art of playing steel drums and what got him into professional wrestling. Wheeler discusses the origins of his ring name, coming full circle with Ring of Honor, his matches against Daniel Garcia, joining The Blackpool Combat Club, working New Japan Best of Super Juniors tournament, connecting with his Japanese heritage and much much more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
WWE Shop has a new Charlotte Flair 14× World Champion T-shirt and WrestleMania 39 championship side plates. The Great Khali Tries INTERNATIONAL CUISINE | Chakh Le WWE Season 2: WWE Now India. LIL MAJIN vs. Team UpUpDownDown — Tekken 7 Gauntlet Challenge (modded gameplay)" If you enjoy PWInsider.com...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE GREATNESS OF HEYMAN-CODY, AEW BOOKING, PUNK AND ROLLINS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Recently I listened to Jim Cornette and Brian Last talk about a radio show listing the last 10 WWE champions to non wrestling fans to see if there was any mainstream name recognition. Nobody knew Roman, Kofi, Drew, Big E, Bryan or AJ. They all forgot that Brock “came back.” They barely remember Orton. And they only remembered Miz and Lashley from their matches at Wrestlemania 23 and 27. Now I understand that this is the result of WWE making the company the draw, not the wrestlers. But in your opinion, could WWE (or AEW) turn that around and make their wrestlers mainstream stars on the level of Steve Austin or The Rock? Or has the horse left the barn and pro wrestling will forever be a niche product going forward? If WWE or AEW can get the Comcast machine or the WBD machine to prominently feature and promote the wrestlers, can it increase their stardom where the regular public will actually know the WWE’s champion’s name?
Pro Wrestling Insider
BRONSON REED TALKS, MAYOR MATT MORGAN, CENA CONFIRMED FOR 'FAST X' AND MORE
Bronson Reed is on the latest WWE After the Bell podcast. Bronson discusses his thoughts on being inside the Elimination Chamber, growing up a fan in Australia and his thoughts on Rhea Ripley representing his hometown of Adelaide at WrestleMania, and his pride for his home country. Plus, he talks about how his release and being in the WWE prepared him for life on the Indies again, working in New Japan, how things led to his return, trying to gain attention, making memorable moments, and much much more. Also on the podcast is,Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves discussing all the latest when it comes to The Road to Elimination Chamber including the return of Lita, Sami versus Cody in the eyes of the fans, Paul Heyman invoking The American Dream and best wishes to Jerry Lawler.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NWA 'NUFF SAID PPV TOMORROW FROM TAMPA, POST-PPV TV TAPINGS ALMOST SOLD OUT
The updated lineup for this Saturday's National Wrestling Alliance 'Nuff Said PPV from Tampa, Florida, which will stream on FITE.TV, features:. *NWA Champion Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona with no outside interference and everyone banned from ringside. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. Angelina Love - No DQ. *Trevor Murdoch vs Chris...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER WWE STAR BECOMES NATURALIZED AMERICAN CITIZEN
Sinn Bodhi aka former WWE star Kizarny announced that he has become a naturalized citizen of the United States:. https://www.facebook.com/sinnbodhi/posts/10158938693836951/. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
TOP MATCHES SET FOR SMACKDOWN NEXT WEEK & MORE WWE NOTES
Announced for next week's SmackDown from Montréal:. *Madcap Moss versus Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. *Shotzi and Natalya versus Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. *Drew McIntyre and Sheamus versus The Viking Raiders. There is a WWE NXT live event tonight in Citrus Springs, Florida at the Citrus Springs Community...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE OLD MEMPHIS WRESTLING SET, WHERE'S RUSEV, ANDRE THE GIANT MUSEUM AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. With all these promotions on TV, AEW, etc. how is it Joey Styles hasn't returned to what he does best?. By his own choice. Styles is happily working outside the business and I know for a fact he's turned down a number overtures to do commentary, signings, etc. He's divorced himself from pro wrestling.
Pro Wrestling Insider
VIDEO: HAS JEFF JARRETT MET HIS MATCH?
Did Jeff Jarrett Finally Meet His Match? | Hey! (EW), 2/12/23. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER ROH CHAMPION SOON TO BECOME FREE AGENT
Former Ring of Honor Champion and current MLW star Davey Richards, 39, is set to become a free agent this Spring, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Richards signed last year with Major League Wrestling, where he held the National Openweight Championship, but that deal is slated to expire in a few months.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE 2023 RED CARPET RUMBLE: UWN CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's United Wrestling Network Championship Wrestling TV:. The 30 Man Red Carpet Rumble to earn a guaranteed UWN Championship match. For more details, visit www.unitedwrestlingtv.com. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ANOTHER WWE NXT STAR INJURED, UNDERGOING SURGERY
WWE NXT star Amari Miller announced she has suffered a torn ACL and will undergo surgery next week:. Miller is the latest NXT injury. Nikkita Lyons also recently underwent an ACL surgery while JD McDonagh announced this afternoon he suffered a detached retina on NXT TV this past Tuesday. Miller...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: DID JEY SHOW UP?, WHO FACES GUNTHER NEXT WEEK?, A TEAM YOU NEVER THOUGHT YOU WOULD SEE, AND MORE
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We start off with a look at last week's "Where's Jey" saga. Paul Heyman is in the ring and he introduces himself. He says he is here to drop some pearls of wisdom. Ever since Brock Lesnar and him conquered the Undertaker's streak at Wrestlemania, I do not give predicitions, I do spoilers. I have a lot tonight. The Island of Relevancy is under a two prong attack. On Smackdown, Sami Zayn. A crazed, psychopathic rebel. An inzayn competitor. Here is your first spoiler. Sami Zayn is not here this evening. Sami Zayn challenging Roman Reigns . . . can you imagine Sami Zayn as your Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? The crowd likes the idea.
Comments / 0