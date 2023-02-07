You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Recently I listened to Jim Cornette and Brian Last talk about a radio show listing the last 10 WWE champions to non wrestling fans to see if there was any mainstream name recognition. Nobody knew Roman, Kofi, Drew, Big E, Bryan or AJ. They all forgot that Brock “came back.” They barely remember Orton. And they only remembered Miz and Lashley from their matches at Wrestlemania 23 and 27. Now I understand that this is the result of WWE making the company the draw, not the wrestlers. But in your opinion, could WWE (or AEW) turn that around and make their wrestlers mainstream stars on the level of Steve Austin or The Rock? Or has the horse left the barn and pro wrestling will forever be a niche product going forward? If WWE or AEW can get the Comcast machine or the WBD machine to prominently feature and promote the wrestlers, can it increase their stardom where the regular public will actually know the WWE’s champion’s name?

18 HOURS AGO