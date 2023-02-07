Read full article on original website
Rihanna Makes Major Announcement After Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Rihanna fans knew what was up at the Super Bowl as soon as their favorite pop star took the sparkling stage at State Farm Stadium. The singer wore a baggy red jumpsuit with a jacket that eventually folded out into a flowing coat. Rihanna normally would wear something sexy and form fitting for a performance watched by millions. But she also was still carrying some baby weight.
Daily Beast
Harry Styles and Sam Smith Got Weird at the BRIT Awards
Logic tells us that musicians are somehow even weirder than actors, who are themselves some of the weirdest people on earth, so it stands to reason that red carpet fashion at music awards shows is many times weirder than the couture you generally spot at the Oscars. Fresh off his...
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed
Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
The root of Prince William's fury towards Prince Harry is said to be one specific revelation in Spare
Sources Prince William is most angry over one Spare revelation. There have been recent reports that Prince William is furious with Prince Harry and does not want him to attend the coronation of King Charles in May. Express indicates that these days The Prince of Wales and his father could not be closer and that William will concede to the King's wishes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend his special day. Some people have been wondering which specific details in Spare which was released on January 10 have led to the future king having such ire towards his sibling.
Daily Beast
Britney Spears: I’m on Prozac and ‘Extremely Boring’
Britney Spears is responding to unverified reports that she is having a mental health meltdown by revealing on Instagram that she takes Prozac for depression but is otherwise “an extremely boring person.”. Brit’s pushback post—her second in 24 hours—follows a claim by TMZ on Thursday that her manager and...
Daily Beast
James Gunn: George Clooney Will ‘Absolutely Not’ Be Batman in New Movie
Filmmaker James Gunn stamped out rumors that George Clooney will reprise his performance as Batman in the just-announced new installment of the franchise. Responding to a fan in the Twitter replies of a post about his dog, Gunn said Clooney will “absolutely not” be suiting up as the Caped Crusader in The Brave and the Bold. Pressed on whether the star will be another actor who played Batman in a previous film, Gunn said he will be casting a “new actor.”
Daily Beast
How Princess Diana, Honorary Eagles Fan, Got Her Iconic Jacket
Everybody’s looking forward to the main event this weekend: Rihanna’s Super Bowl Half Time show, of course. But with the Kansas City Chiefs set to face the Philadelphia Eagles, one particularly iconic Eagles fan comes to mind: Diana, Princess of Wales, street style goddess and, while she was alive, a frequent rocker of a memorable, Eagles jacket.
Daily Beast
‘At Midnight’ Flubs Both a Classic Rom-Com Setup and a Rising Star
Paramount is capitalizing on its Top Gun: Maverick celeb power. No, we’re not talking about rom-com alum Glen Powell. This time, the scene-stealing Monica Barbaro tries her hand at the genre in the new Paramount+ feel-good movie At Midnight. But the capitalizing goes too far in this case, in a movie about movie stars—as electric as Barbaro may be, a tired script dampens the shine of this rising star’s breakout flick.
Daily Beast
No One Has Made Death More Hilarious Than Marc Maron
Marc Maron is not the first comedian to mine laughs from the darkest moment of his life. But he’s now done it better than just about anybody else. It’s been more than a decade since Tig Notaro walked on stage at the Largo theater in Los Angeles and revealed to fans that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer shortly after the death of her mother—an impromptu set she later adapted into the concert recording Live. A few years later, Patton Oswalt emerged from despair and found a way to joke about the sudden death of his wife, crime writer Michelle McNamara, in a special he called Annihilation.
Daily Beast
Justin Bieber and Kodak Black Sued Over Shooting at Bieber’s Afterparty
Two men who allege they were wounded in a shooting that took place outside a Justin Bieber concert afterparty last year are suing the singer, as well as rapper Kodak Black, for damages, citing negligible security. The suit accuses Black, who was also shot, of escalating the fight that sparked the shooting. The suit additionally includes “the City of Los Angeles, the City of West Hollywood, LA County, The Hwood Group and also the Revolve Group” in its allegations of negligence. “I have seen a lot of bad complaints in my day,” Bradford Cohen, Black’s attorney, told TMZ. “This is the most poorly drafted complaint I have seen in 26 years.”
hypebeast.com
Dion Lee FW23 Sheds a Second Skin
Dion Lee is a beacon of sensual fashion (and arguably the purveyor of high-end ravewear among downtowners). The Australian designer’s subversive silhouettes oftentimes offer their wearers a transformational alter-ego, one that’s particularly unlocked upon passing a bouncer’s ID check at the club entrance. For Fall 2023, this “second skin” is Lee’s blueprint.
Daily Beast
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Just Aired One of Its Best Lip Syncs Ever
A certain sect of competitors has long walked the hallowed halls of RuPaul’s Drag Race. And of course by “halls,” I do mean the warehouses of a studio backlot in Burbank, California. But nonetheless, these very special queens move amongst their competition, undetected and lying in wait. They look just like all of the other contestants in the workroom, but underneath their padding is a gift from the gods, an innate talent that sets them apart from everyone else at the end of the day. These are Drag Race sleeper cells, waiting to be activated the moment they hear RuPaul say, “Don’t fuck it up.”
Daily Beast
Will Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Live Up to the Hype?
This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by editor Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here. Who else is excited for the major TV event on Sunday, the one that will capture...
Daily Beast
‘Fast X’ Trailer Teases ‘End of the Road’ for 23-Year Franchise
Super Bowl Sunday is a time to reunite with the fam, enjoy the game, and eat some snacks—so what better way to celebrate it than with one of the most famous cinematic families of all time? That’s right, the Fast & the Furious franchise is coming back. In...
Daily Beast
Super Bowl 2023: Every New Movie Trailer and Teaser
Did you know that the average length of a football game is nearly 3.5 hours, with around 11 minutes of actual play? Good thing there are tons and tons and tons and tons of commercials to stuff into those extra 199 minutes. As the biggest game of all the big...
Daily Beast
The Best Super Bowl Commercials 2023: From Adam Driver to Timothée Chalamet
The Super Bowl will return tonight as the Philadelphia Eagles throw down against the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona—but, more importantly, the brands will be fighting for your attention. Every big advertiser is competing once again, with Busch going against Michelob Ultra, Pringles versus Popcorners, and M&M’s going toe-to-toe with…Fox News?
