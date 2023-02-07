Read full article on original website
Related
curetoday.com
Socioeconomic Disadvantages, Chronic Conditions May Increase Mortality Risk in Childhood Cancer Survivors
The impact of living in a socioeconomically disadvantaged area and having conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure may increase the likelihood of a childhood cancer survivor dying at least five years after they were diagnosed. Childhood cancer survivors may have an increased risk of death five or more years...
WebMD
Consider Fallopian Tube Removal to Avoid Ovarian Cancer
Feb. 10, 2023 -- All women who have finished having children should consider having their fallopian tubes removed at the time of other scheduled pelvic surgery in order to lower their risk of developing ovarian cancer, even if they aren't at increased risk for the deadly disease, a leading research organization has advised.
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
Medical News Today
What are the signs of bone cancer in the leg?
Symptoms of bone cancer in the leg include pain and swelling. The weakening of bones from cancer can also cause breaks or fractures. Additionally, people may experience general symptoms,. tiredness and weight loss. Bone cancer can be primary or secondary. The primary type starts in bone tissue, while the secondary...
Medical News Today
How do doctors diagnose non-small cell lung cancer?
80–85% of lung cancer cases are NSCLC. There are several types of NSCLC, including adenocarcinoma, large cell carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma. Individuals experiencing symptoms of NSCLC may first visit a doctor for a physical exam and medical history. They may then undergo blood testing for NSCLC markers. If blood testing indicates NSCLC, imaging tests and biopsy can confirm the diagnosis.
Cervical cancer: Four symptoms and what to do if you spot them
As Cervical Cancer Prevention Week is observed this week (23 to 29 January), healthcare professionals and cancer charities are sharing advice on symptoms to look out for.According to Cancer Research, one in 142 women in the UK will be diagnosed with cervical cancer in their lifetime. The survival rates of cervical cancer are improved and have in the last 40 years in the UK. In the 1970s, almost half of women diagnosed with cervical cancer survived their disease beyond ten years, now it’s almost two-thirds.Last month, NHS data showed that smear test rates have fallen to a record low...
"I Smell Like Cheese," Complains Woman, Who Told Mayo Clinic She Showers Twice Daily.
One woman recently wrote in to the Mayo Clinic asking for help with her body odor issue. She insisted that in spite of frequent showers and attention to personal hygiene, she could not get rid of her body odor.
Medical News Today
What are some bone cancer symptoms?
Some common bone cancer symptoms include pain in the affected bone, swelling or tenderness, a bone that breaks with little or no trauma, fatigue, and unexplained weight loss. , is a type of cancer that forms in the cells of the bones. This article looks at the most common symptoms...
Gallbladder & Bile Duct Cancers: Rare, Silent and Deadly. Know the Signs
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Bile duct and gallbladder cancers develop in organs deep inside the body, making them difficult to detect. Knowing the signs of these rare cancers may help with earlier detection. Gallbladder cancer and bile duct cancer are two separate diseases, according to Dr. Miral Sadaria Grandhi, director of hepatobiliary surgery at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick. ...
Medical News Today
What to know about stage 3 colon cancer
Stage 3 colon cancer is when the cancer cells reach the lymph nodes near the tumor. While doctors consider stage 3 a more advanced form of cancer, treatment may remove all the cancer cells and put the disease into remission. Colon cancer diagnoses fall within stages 0 to 4. This...
Healthline
Risk of Kidney Cancer Recurrence After a Nephrectomy
It’s possible for kidney cancer to come back after a nephrectomy. Having a higher stage or grade of cancer at the time of surgery raises your risk of recurrence. Most recurrences happen within 2 years after surgery. Surgery is the main type of treatment that’s used for localized kidney...
Medical News Today
Is it possible to prevent bladder cancer?
It is possible to reduce the risk of developing bladder cancer. Some behaviors, such as avoiding smoking and maintaining a balanced diet, can reduce the risk of developing the condition. Some risk factors, such as a person’s age and family history of bladder cancer, are unavoidable. However, a person can...
Medical News Today
What are the oral cancer survival rates by age?
Oral cancer occurs more often in people aged 55 years and older. As age increases, the survival rates for oral cavity and pharynx cancers decline. Oral cavity and pharynx cancers have a better survival rate when doctors diagnose and treat them early. While a small percentage of people survive oral...
BBC
Cervical cancer: Health trusts miss abnormal cells in smear tests
A woman who was diagnosed with cervical cancer has learned that she had three previous abnormal smear tests that were missed. Susan, not her real name, had to undergo a radical hysterectomy when a test in 2019 revealed cancerous cells. The 45-year-old said she was devastated at the diagnosis and...
Healthline
Understanding the Survival Rates for Endometrial Cancer￼
When you or a loved one have endometrial cancer, the outlook is likely to be one of the first things on your mind. Survival rate statistics can be useful, but they can also worry some people. Remember that every person and their cancer is unique. Talking with a doctor who...
technologynetworks.com
Source of Childhood Cancer Patients’ Accelerated Aging Uncovered
Childhood cancer survivors age biologically faster than their peers, developing chronic health conditions much earlier in life. Scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital uncovered associations between cancer treatments and an accumulation of acquired mutations in subpopulations of blood cells. This accumulation is an indicator of accelerated aging called clonal hematopoiesis. They found these associations using the most well-characterized group of long-term survivors of pediatric cancer, the St. Jude LIFE Study cohort. The findings were published today in Cancer Discovery.
Medical News Today
What to know about the stages of chronic lymphocytic leukemia
Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is a type of slow-progressing blood cancer. It involves an overproduction of a type of white blood cell called lymphocytes. Medical tests can help determine the stage of the cancer, which measures how far the disease has progressed. Doctors use one of two staging systems to...
pharmacytimes.com
Clinical Insights Into Advancements in Epithelial Ovarian Cancer Treatment
PARP inhibitors in particular have changed the therapeutic landscape for EOC. Ovarian cancer is one of the mostcommon gynecologic cancers andholds the highest mortality rateamong cancers that affect the female reproductive system.1 It is a difficult-to-treat disease because of the limited number of targeted therapy options available and a high rate of recurrence.2.
msn.com
Radioligand therapy, a 'game-changer' for cancer treatment, forces manufacturers to race against a ticking clock
Radioligand therapy, a targeted form of cancer treatment, is only viable for a few days after it's manufactured. One pharmaceutical company is racing against the clock to deliver it to patients in time. In 2010, a volcano erupted in Iceland. For Dr. Oliver Sartor, a cancer research professor at the...
Pancreatic cancer rates ‘rising rapidly’ among younger women, study warns
Rates of pancreatic cancer are rising across the US, with figures rising “rapidly” among younger women compared to men of the same age, scientists have warned.A large-scale nationwide study conducted by researchers from the Cedars-Sinai Cancer Institute in Los Angeles found that rates of pancreatic cancer among women under the age of 55 rose 2.4 per cent higher than rates among men of the same age.The rates rose even further among young Black women, increasing 2.23 per cent more than young Black men.Scientists examined data on patients diagnosed with pancreatic cancer between 2001 and 2018 from the National Program of...
Comments / 0