Follow-Up Friday: How The County’s Nuclear Threat and Response Has Changed in 41 Years
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A lot has changed in the last 41 years when it comes to civil emergency preparedness. as we saw In this week’s Throwback Thursday, where the county was informed on what would happen in the event of a pending nuclear attack. With global tensions between nuclear powers once again high, the threat still looms. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard takes a look at our current risk, and how the county would be informed if a nuclear emergency were to happen in this week’s Follow Up Friday.
