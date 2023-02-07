Read full article on original website
Rebecca Ann Palermo
Rebecca Ann Palermo, 63, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Rebecca was a lifelong resident of Sulphur and a graduate of Sulphur High School. She spent most of her life working as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. Rebecca enjoyed decorating and design, and loved to decorate...
Rachel Emily Melancon
Rachel Melancon, 84, of Lake Charles, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at her home. Rachel was born March 8, 1938, to Clifton and Marie Himel in Port Arthur, Texas. After graduating high school, Rachel obtained an associate degree in cosmetology and began working in the field where she worked her way into management.
What Would The Chinese Spy Balloon See If It Flew Over Lake Charles, Louisiana?
We recently took to social media to see what our listeners thought the Chinese Spy Balloon would see if it flew over Lake Charles. You guys didn't disappoint. There's currently a second Chinese Spy Balloon flying around in Latin America that could possibly make entry to the US through Texas. We now know that the first spy balloon flew out to see and was shot down, however, there was a time during its flight across the country it looked like wind patterns could've pushed the balloon over Louisiana.
John Freeman Conley
John Freeman Conley, 86, was born in DeRidder, La., on April 20, 1936, to John Atwood and Virgie Cooley Conley. He passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at his home in Lake Charles. John was a graduate of Ragley High School, served in the United States Air Force from October 1954 through October 1958, and retired as Shift Superintendent at CITGO Refinery.
Gladys Simien
You must not tie yourself to me with tears. I thank you for the love you each have shown. Then let your grief be comforted by trust. this way alone, I’ll greet you with a smile, and say,. “Welcome Home”. Gladys Simien, 86, of Lake Charles, La., passed away...
Jo Franke “Jodie” (Hopkins) McFatter
Jodie McFatter, 88, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away Feb. 8, 2023, as her Lord and Savior called her home. She was a long time resident of Sulphur, La. Jodie was born Oct.16, 1934, to Cloyd Orville and Pansy Erline (Watson) Hopkins in Columbia, La. She was a...
Another Lake Charles Business Is Closing Its Doors
It breaks my heart to say this, but another Lake Charles business is getting ready to close its doors. In 2017 retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond was going strong with more than 1,500 stores nationwide. Today the chain famous for selling a variety of bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and home decor is struggling to stay afloat. Six stores are closing in Louisiana: Lake Charles, Alexandria, Mandeville, Houma, Monroe, and Bossier City.
Department of Wildlife Makes Several Arrests in Acadiana
South Louisiana was a hot spot for bad behavior in the outdoors over the past few weeks.
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 8, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 8, 2023. Dwayne Joseph Touchet, 58, Welsh: Failure to perform work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment. Andre Jaquez Bonvillain, 31, Houma: Following vehicles; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted...
Governor, Buttigieg to be in Lake Charles today
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Gov. John Bel Edwards will be in Lake Charles today to celebrate infrastructure investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Buttigeieg’s first stop will be in Lake Charles where he will be joined by Edwards, Louisiana Secretary of Transportation Shawn Wilson and Lake Charles Mayor...
Four More Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close in 2023
Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing four more of its Louisiana stores in 2023, bringing the total to six closures by the end of the year.
Oliver Bennett Foreman
Oliver Bennett Foreman, 73, of Kirbyville, formerly of Sulphur, La., died Feb. 1, 2023, after a brief illness. He was a Vietnam veteran, an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. Left to cherish his memory is wife, Latrelle Payne Foreman; son, Shane Foreman and Amy of Waco; daughter, Karrie Stephenson of...
Bed Bath & Beyond in Lake Charles on list of closures
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The nationwide Bed Bath & Beyond closures have finally trickled down to Lake Charles. The Bed Bath & Beyond on W. Prien Lake Road was among the latest store closures announced by the retail chain. Facing the prospect of bankruptcy, Bed Bath & Beyond is...
Heavy congestion on I-10 E due to accident
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is severe traffic congestion on Interstate 10 Eastbound near mile marker 41 due to an accident, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Congestion is approaching two miles.
Gubernatorial candidate Hunter Lundy shares his plans for state
Lake Charles native Hunter Lundy said he brings a message of hope in his bid to be Louisiana’s next governor. “People need hope and we need some change and we need improvements,” Lundy said. “We’re a wonderful state with wonderful people and interesting culture, but we’ve been talking about the same things for 50 years and we’re not doing anything about them. I’m a guy who’s going to do things and not talk about them.”
Accident sends vehicle into ditch on Lake St.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A accident on Lake St. near the I-210 exit ramp sent a vehicle into the ditch on the side of the road. There are currently no reports of injuries and no closures have been announced yet. Motorists along this route may want to drive carefully...
New RV Resort Complete with Marina Coming to South Louisiana
The new South Louisiana facility is expected to open in July of 2023 and will include a marina, restaurant, market, and RV resort.
DOTD to hold groundbreaking for Nelson Rd. Bridge extension
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - DOTD as well as local and state officials will be on hand tomorrow for the groundbreaking ceremony for the Nelson Rd. Bridge extension project. The $101.71 million project will extend Nelson Rd. and build a bridge over Contraband Bayou to improve traffic flow along the route and provide easier access to downtown Lake Charles.
Alleged repeat offender of hunting guide regulations arrested in Vermillion Parish
LDWF enforcement agents arrested a Kaplan man for alleged hunting guide violations in Vermillion Parish
Ward 4 Marshal’s Office Announces Contact Team and Methods of Contact Used
Ward 4 Marshal’s Office Accnounces Contact Team and Methods of Contact Used. Sulphur, Louisiana – On February 8, 2023, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office reported that they have a new team and are diligently working on old and new warrants. The Marshal’s Office indicated that they understand their means of contacting people may come off as a scam but they want the public to rest assured that it is not a scam when they try to contact you via multiple means.
