ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Victim identified in Darlington shooting on King Edwards Avenue

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — A woman was shot and killed on King Edwards Avenue just after midnight on Thursday, according to Darlington County coroner Todd Hardee. The woman was identified as 47-year-old Octavia Bethea. Hardee said the death has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy is scheduled at...
DARLINGTON, SC
wpde.com

Persons of interest identified in Florence Co. vehicle theft

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Persons of interest have been identified in connection with vehicle theft in Florence County. The Florence County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle has also been located. According to Investigators, on January 27 a silver Chevrolet Impala was stolen from a home near National Cemetery...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Florence Co. Sheriff's Office seeking suspects in vehicle theft investigation

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying and locating suspects in a vehicle theft investigation. According to Investigators, on January 27 a silver Chevrolet Impala was stolen from a home near National Cemetery Road in Florence. The stolen vehicle was missing its hood and driver’s side fender.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 charged after guns, drugs found during Marlboro Co. traffic stop

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was arrested following a traffic stop, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff's office. According to the sheriff's office, a deputy was patrolling the area near State Street and attempted to pull a vehicle over because he noticed a passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Testimony starts in long-awaited trial for 2017 Bennettsville double murder

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three witnesses testified Thursday in the trial of Jejuancey Harrington at the Marlboro County Courthouse. Harrington is charged in the 2017 murders of 36-year-old Ella Lowery and her 8-year-old daughter, Iyana. Three witnesses for the State testified Thursday, including a radiologist and forensic scientist.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Heart Healthy barbershop tour coming to SC

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — HopeHealth is partnering with the American Heart Association to host a Heart Healthy barbershop tour. The goal of the tour is to inform men of their blood pressure levels and educate them on different ways to manage those levels. HopeHealth will be giving away 10...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Florence Middle School to host Anne Frank Exhibit

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence middle school is set to host a profound traveling exhibit on one of the most influential figures from WWII. The traveling exhibit comes from the University of South Carolina's Anne Frank center in Columbia and will be at Williams Middle School. During...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

South Carolina beats Auburn for 30th straight win

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Zia Cooke had 15 points and four assists in 20 minutes to lead No. 1 South Carolina to its 30th straight win, 83-48 over Auburn on Thursday night. The Gamecocks (24-0, 11-0 Southeastern Conference) dominated from the start in a game sandwiched between a pair of top-5 matchups. They were coming off an 81-77 win over No. 4 UConn and host No. 3 LSU on Sunday.
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy