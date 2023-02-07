Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Meet the Pea Green Crayon at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
Related
wpde.com
Victim identified in Darlington shooting on King Edwards Avenue
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — A woman was shot and killed on King Edwards Avenue just after midnight on Thursday, according to Darlington County coroner Todd Hardee. The woman was identified as 47-year-old Octavia Bethea. Hardee said the death has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy is scheduled at...
wpde.com
Deputies searching for Harley Davidson stolen from Motel 6 in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An investigation is underway after the Florence County Sheriff's Office said a motorcycle was stolen from a Motel 6 parking lot. The 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle was stolen on Monday. It happened at the Motel 6 located on West Lucas Street in Florence around...
wpde.com
Persons of interest identified in Florence Co. vehicle theft
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Persons of interest have been identified in connection with vehicle theft in Florence County. The Florence County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle has also been located. According to Investigators, on January 27 a silver Chevrolet Impala was stolen from a home near National Cemetery...
wpde.com
Florence Co. Sheriff's Office seeking suspects in vehicle theft investigation
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying and locating suspects in a vehicle theft investigation. According to Investigators, on January 27 a silver Chevrolet Impala was stolen from a home near National Cemetery Road in Florence. The stolen vehicle was missing its hood and driver’s side fender.
wpde.com
1 charged after guns, drugs found during Marlboro Co. traffic stop
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was arrested following a traffic stop, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff's office. According to the sheriff's office, a deputy was patrolling the area near State Street and attempted to pull a vehicle over because he noticed a passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.
wpde.com
Dangerous drugs resembling children's vitamins circulating through Newberry County
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WACH) — Dangerous drugs that look like children's vitamins are now being sold on the streets in Newberry according to the Newberry County Sheriff's office. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office colorful vitamin sized fentanyl were confiscated during a traffic stop on Tuesday. During the same...
wpde.com
Bennettsville teacher's aide arrested after student assault allegations, district says
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A teacher's aide at Bennettsville Primary School is accused of assaulting a student last week on campus, according to Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller. Miller said they've charged Patrick Williams with assault third degree. He added when his department learned of the allegations they...
wpde.com
Testimony starts in long-awaited trial for 2017 Bennettsville double murder
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three witnesses testified Thursday in the trial of Jejuancey Harrington at the Marlboro County Courthouse. Harrington is charged in the 2017 murders of 36-year-old Ella Lowery and her 8-year-old daughter, Iyana. Three witnesses for the State testified Thursday, including a radiologist and forensic scientist.
wpde.com
Pinball is illegal for anyone under 18 in SC, new law looks to change that
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Does your child like to play pinball? Well, if they are under 18 they are breaking the law. South Carolina bans anyone under 18 from playing pinball, but advocates and a lawmaker are pushing to change that. “I’m saying to you we are willingly breaking...
wpde.com
Heart Healthy barbershop tour coming to SC
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — HopeHealth is partnering with the American Heart Association to host a Heart Healthy barbershop tour. The goal of the tour is to inform men of their blood pressure levels and educate them on different ways to manage those levels. HopeHealth will be giving away 10...
wpde.com
Florence Middle School to host Anne Frank Exhibit
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence middle school is set to host a profound traveling exhibit on one of the most influential figures from WWII. The traveling exhibit comes from the University of South Carolina's Anne Frank center in Columbia and will be at Williams Middle School. During...
wpde.com
South Carolina beats Auburn for 30th straight win
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Zia Cooke had 15 points and four assists in 20 minutes to lead No. 1 South Carolina to its 30th straight win, 83-48 over Auburn on Thursday night. The Gamecocks (24-0, 11-0 Southeastern Conference) dominated from the start in a game sandwiched between a pair of top-5 matchups. They were coming off an 81-77 win over No. 4 UConn and host No. 3 LSU on Sunday.
Comments / 0