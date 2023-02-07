Read full article on original website
Lexton Batie is Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week
Liberal High School junior bowler Lexton Batie is Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week. Batie placed first at Liberal dual with Dodge City at Sublette Tuesday with a 652 series and a high game of 241. He also placed first at Hays with a 572 and was third at home a Billy’s Ayr Lanes with a 512 earlier this season. Batie has also been involved in “That” Liberal Band, swim, track, and cross country. Liberal bowls at Great Bend on Thursday.
Batie Takes First at Dodge City
Varsity boys finished with 2232 total pinfall. Lexton Batie finished first overall, highest game of 241, and a personal best series 652 . “Lexton told us he had a goal to finish 1st overall today. He was able to keep his mental game strong during all 3 games today. He has gotten over 600 a few times during practice but in competition has been a hurdle, so it great to see him get that done” Coach Potter on Lexton.
LHS Finishes WAC Wrestling Season
The Liberal High School boys and girls wrestling teams wrapped up the WAC season Tuesday at Dodge City. The Dodge City girls won the WAC by beating LHS 51-18 and the LHS boys lost to the Red Demons 53-18. LHS boys and girls finish 0-4 in the WAC. Here are Liberal’s boys winners:
Guymon Completes First Basketball Sweep Over Liberal in 17 Years
For the first time since 2006, the Guymon Tigers took two over the Liberal Redskins in the boys basketball season. It was never a close game. The Tigers built a big lead and coasted to a 65-48 win over the Redskins in the Big House Tuesday night. Liberal had 25 turnovers in the loss.
Broncbusters Bury Saints Again
For the second time this season, the Seward County Saints incurred a blowout to the rival Garden City Broncbusters. Wednesday night in Conestoga Arena in Garden City, the Buster blew out the Saints 84-52. Seward was never in the game. GCCC jumped all over the Saints early 18-2. The Saints...
Lady Red Breaks Out in Win Over Guymon
After winning a game by one in overtime at Guymon on January 27, the Liberal Lady Redskins left no doubt in the rematch with Guymon Tuesday night in the Big House. LHS routed the Lady Tigers 63-35. Liberal shot 54 percent in the win. The Lady Red built a lead...
Delsa Faye Burrows
Delsa Faye Burrows, 86, of Liberal, passed away on February 8, 2023 at the Beaver County Nursing Home in Beaver, OK. She was born on January 31, 1937 to Victor and Lois (Day) Rucker at Turkey, TX. On January 14, 1972 she married Thomas “Tommy” Franklin Burrows at Olton, TX:...
Emily Younger thanks viewers as she says goodbye to KSN
Emily Younger said goodbye to KSN News 3 at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Frank S. Heinson
Frank S. Heinson, 67, of Tyrone, OK passed away on Monday February 6, 2023 in Liberal, KS. He was born on July 7, 1955 to Irvin and Francis (Miller) Heinson at Kansas City, MO. Frank was a graduate of Argentine High School in Kansas City, KS; class of 1974. In...
Jill Ann Blackmore
Jill Ann Blackmore, age 69, died February 4, 2023, in Wichita, Kansas. She was born on October 8, 1953, to Vernon Chance and Frances Colleen Gentry in Liberal, Kansas. Jill graduated Liberal High School and attended some college. On June 29, 1974, she was united in marriage to her husband, John Benjamin Blackmore in Liberal, Kansas. Jill raised two daughters, Crystal and Jennifer. She worked as an administrative assistant for Seward County and later worked in banking. Jill had a full life with volunteering at Southwest Medical Center, being a great wife, loving mother, and a much-loved grandmother. She enjoyed crocheting afghans, working in the church and as a Sister in the Soldiers of Christ. Jill will be fondly remembered by family and friends.
Hedy Jean Hull
Hedy Jean Hull , 67, of Liberal, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday February 5, 2023 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS. She was born on March 15, 1955 to Lowell and Norma (Calhoun) Short at Great Bend, KS. Hedy married to Craig Hull on April 17, 1981; they later...
Juan de Jesus Alvarado
Juan de Jesus Alvarado, age 57, died February 4, 2023, in Wichita, Kansas. He was born on October 11, 1965, the son of Juventino and Adela Alvarado in Zacatecas, Mexico. Juan graduated high school in 1983. He was the father of Juan Daniel Avarado Sanchez, Teresa de Jesus Alvarado Sanchez, and Claudia Ivett Alvarado Sanchez.
Joseph Ernest D. Richard
Joseph Ernest D. Richard, age 82, of Keyes, Oklahoma, died Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Morton County Hospital in Elkhart, Kansas. He was born August 15, 1940, in Duson, Louisiana, the son of Roy and Matilda (Hulin) Richard. Ernest grew up in Louisiana. At an early age, he began his...
Resident Stabbed in Seward County
On Monday, February 6th 2023, at approximately 5:30 AM the Seward County Sheriff’s Office and Seward County EMS responded to a residence in the county for an emergency where an adult male had been a victim of a stab wound. The adult male was transported to Southwest Medical Center for immediate treatment. A suspect was quickly identified during the investigation and later apprehended by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office without incident. Charges have been filed with the Seward County Attorney’s Office.
Grass Fire Destroys Home and other Buildings
A grass fire Saturday afternoon in a rural area outside of Tyrone burned several acres, structures, and at least one home. Fire departments from Tyrone, Hooker, Balko and Baker all responded to the wind aided fire. At least one home was completely destroyed, the occupants were not home at the time of the blaze however a family pet was lost in the fire. The fire was declared under control Saturday evening, however firefighters remained on scene, in case of flare ups. This fire is still under investigation.
Residential Apartment Fire: 520 N Pershing Ave. in Liberal
At approximately 11:10 am Wednesday, the Liberal Fire Department received a direct call to the North Station reporting a smoldering towel and smoke in an apartment. One engine initially responded to investigate. Upon arrival firefighters noted heavy smoke from the vents and turbine on the roof of a two-story four-plex apartment building. At approximately 11:13 am a full page for City fire units to a working structure fire was broadcast.
Seward County Commission Meets, Approves Waiver Request
The Seward County Board of County Commissioners met Monday evening at 5:30 pm. The Commission approved a fee waiver request for the Seward County Activity Center for the Cinco De Mayo Community Celebration which is scheduled for September 24th, 2023. Discussion was held on the billing issue with MTR Stone...
