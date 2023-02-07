ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

These 3 bagel shops made list of best in all of NJ

Nothing better then a Sunday morning with a nice fresh bagel, and New Jersey has some great options when it comes to finding great bagels. I recently ranked my 20 best bagel shops in South Jersey and my colleague Steve McKay went to Yelp to see which bagels you liked the best.
This Amazing Restaurant Has Been Named The Most Romantic In New Jersey

Love is in the air this week since Valentine's Day is right around the corner. Wouldn't you want to take your sweetheart to the most romantic restaurant in all of New Jersey?. There are so many amazing places to have a romantic meal, from North Jersey restaurants overlooking the New York skyline to Jersey Shore restaurants overlooking the ocean, there is no shortage of possibilities.
Ash Jurberg

This New Jersey rock star is giving away millions

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man born and raised in New Jersey, and the good he is doing for the community.
Big Joe’s Dinner Recipe for Love (penne and vodka sauce, Italian Love Cake)

While I am a fan of going out and supporting local New Jersey restaurants, the thought and effort into making a romantic dinner at home is a great way to impress your significant other. So in honor of Valentine’s Day I have selected two easy recipes that you can prepare that will get you in the mood for love! Enjoy and do the dishes together.
Four NJ towns have been named ‘Film Ready’ for movie productions

The New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission (NJMPTVC), in partnership with the Somerset County Film Commission, has announced that Franklin, Hillsborough, South Bound Brook, and Watchung, have completed the multi-step training and certification process and have been designated as Film Ready Communities. While this doesn’t guarantee that tv and...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
A Guide to New Jersey’s Best Brunch Spots

Who doesn’t love brunch? Chatting with close friends over a hot cup of coffee, munching on delicious food. I think we can all agree, it’s the perfect weekend outing. Plus, we can enjoy a cocktail at 10 a.m. without any judgment! While New Jersey may not have invented brunch (we can thank England for that), it is still filled with unique, must-try spots. We’re talking from Jersey City to Cherry Hill and everywhere in between. Whether you are looking for a traditional Eggs Benedict or are craving a club sandwich, here are our favorite spots for the best brunch in New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Spy Balloons in New Jersey?

A day after US Air Force jets shot down the third mysterious flying object in a week, similar devices have been spotted in New Jersey. Video of two white objects floating over a Wawa store has circulated widely, attracting much attention. While likely harmless, the fascination over white things in...
NEW JERSEY STATE
No kids allowed: New Jersey Italian restaurant bans children under 10

NEW JERSEY - No kids allowed. Call the babysitter. macOS Ventura: 4 new apps you'll loveCleanMyMac by MacPaw|. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a restaurant located in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, is banning children under 10 from dining in their establishment. The restaurant made the announcement in a Facebook post,...
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Princeton, NJ
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

