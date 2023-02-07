The biggest technological giant in Japan undoubtedly happens to be Fujitsu. It has just taken it upon itself to deliver its latest platform, which has been built with the aim and intention of being able to effectively support all of the Web3 developers globally. This will be instrumental in allowing all connected individual users and companies to be able to link up in order to collectively address the issues related to transformational and value-addition in terms of the benefit of society as a whole.

