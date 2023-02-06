ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Senate Democrats reject 3 Youngkin appointees

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Senate Democrats voted Tuesday to reject several appointees of GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin, including the state health commissioner. The chamber approved resolutions containing dozens of Youngkin appointees after the names of those to whom they objected — Health Commissioner Dr. Colin Greene, parole board member Steven Buck and education board member Suparna Dutta — were stripped out.
