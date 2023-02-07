Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Split on Extra Time Weekend in OdessaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Non-Verbal Boy Found In Texas Remains Unidentified And Online Sleuths Think He Is Florida's Missing Adji DesirThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMidland, TX
Dollar General to Open a new Store in OklahomaBryan DijkhuizenOklahoma State
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2023 Most Dangerous Texas City! You Will Be Shocked
When thinking about the most overall dangerous city in Texas, you would probably guess one of the biggest ones like Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas. We know that at one point and time, Odessa fell into the list of most dangerous cities and we do know that Odessa is listed as one of the most dangerous places after dark.
Long Time Odessa Business Closes Permanently-Find Out What Is Taking It’s Place!
For as long as I can remember, my mother would visit La Casa Verde Nursery in Odessa to get her plants and everything to go with when it was time to plant flowers. If we were making a grocery run in Odessa, you can bet momma was going to stop to grab either something to plant or something that would help her do so. Well, the end of an era has come as I discovered recently that it has permanently closed.
Disappearances in Texas: These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people that are missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. These missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
Forget Chocolate! Give A Heart-Shaped Steak For Valentine’s Day
What man or maybe even a woman wouldn't want a heart-shaped steak for Valentine's Day? This is the perfect way to show your love this Valentine's Day! I don't know a restaurant that offers these, so you will have to do the cooking yourself or this place will cook them for you.
10 Romantic Restaurants To Take Your Valentine To In Midland Odessa!
Menu Highlights: Pappardelee Pagliaefieno, Spaghetti Amalfitana, Lasagna Al Forno. Venezia is THE best restaurant in Midland. Our friend group comes here to celebrate birthdays, engagements, promotions, you name it. We come just to hangout with each other and eat delicious food and drink the BEST WINE SELECTION! You honestly can't find this selection at most steakhouses in Dallas.
Awesome New Night Club Headed to The Apex Building at ClayDesta in Midland
For the partying crowd, there is a new club that will be opening up in the Apex Building at the ClayDesta Complex. The future owners have asked the City of Midland Planning and Zoning Commission for a specific use designation and sale and consumption of alcohol at a bar inside the Apex Building.
Remember When A Local Kid Got To Hangout With Robin Williams
We are so excited to have been celebrating our LoneStar92 Country Care for St. Jude Kid's Radiothon. Every year we spend two days raising money for St. Jude and because of all of you, we have been able to donate over $2.3 million, plus the money will raise this year.
Stunning! Is This Airbnb In Texas One Of The Most Impressive?
Airbnbs are more popular now than have ever been. Airbnb is an app that list vacation rentals and places to stay that are an alternative choice to a hotel and are usually homes and rooms owned by owners around the nation. While checking out the Airbnb app recently, this property...
Midland-Odessa Do These 5 Things People Do At Work Annoy You?
I do not plan to name names, well maybe 1 at some point in this story but OMG some of the things my coworkers do drive me crazy! I just came back from the restroom and for the 3rd time this week saw something that is such a quick, easy fix, but no, someone, I have no clue who doesn't seem to think it is so simple.
Stunning Airbnb You Can Stay In At This West Texas Town!
Airbnbs are more popular now than have ever been. Airbnb is an app that list vacation rentals and places to stay that are an alternative choice to a hotel and are usually homes and rooms owned by owners around the nation. While checking out the Airbnb app recently, this property...
$3 Pizza Return To Dominos Tuesday
It's $3 pizza time again, save the date! $3 Domino's Pizza returns on Tuesday, February 7th, from 4 pm -6 pm. Who else gives you $3 medium pizzas, only Domino's Pizza? This Tuesday you can enjoy $3 medium cheese or pepperoni pizzas from 4 pm-6 pm. You can take as many of these $3 pizzas as your little heart desires. There are a few things to remember:
The 5 Rules For Driving on I-20 Through Midland/Odessa, Texas
The construction that is going on right now on I-20 to switch overpasses makes driving along the interstate quite a frustrating experience. So with that said, here are the Top 5 rules of driving on I-20 through Midland/Odessa:. 1. Just Don't Do It. We have two other routes to go...
Is This What Is Taking Over The Old Genghis Grill Building In Odessa?
I wish I could lie and say that somehow I have the inside scoop and I know exactly what it it is going to be but I simply do not. You would think being in the media well over 20 years, that someone would tell me something but I guess those 'in the know' feel I can't keep a secret. Not true! I've never told who wrecked the old B93 van back in the day. (Hint:it was me! lol)
Remember When Everyone Confirmed These Apartments In Midland Are Haunted?
Why am I like this? Curiosity killed the cat. Isn't that how the saying goes? I was chatting with a group of friends over the weekend and the topic came up of living in places that were haunted. One of the ladies in the group said that pretty much every place she has lived has been haunted. She has seen and heard ghosts everywhere she goes! My response? NOPE!
5 Places In Odessa To Take Out-Of-Town Relatives
You probably just had family from out-of-town staying with you for the holidays a month ago or so. It happens maybe a handful of times throughout the year that relatives come for a visit and in some cases, it is your duty to entertain. So where would you take someone who is not from here? Is there even anything to do in Odessa? You would be surprised.
Texas Cold Case: She Went Out in Midland in 1980 and Vanished
Midland's oldest cold case turns 43 years old this month. According to Crime-Reader.com, Kristy Lynn Booth was 19 on the evening of February 2, 1980, when she decided to go out with friends at one of Midland's most popular nightspots at the time, the now-demolished Dimensions Nightclub at 411 Airpark Drive.
Live Like A Royal In This $2.8 Million Home In Odessa
Ever want to live like a Royal? You can actually steal this mansion for a cool $2.8 million dollars. This 8,683-square-foot palace could be yours. Let me welcome you to 2 Royal Manor, located in Shiloh Estates off Faudree Road in Odessa. This spacious 8,683 square-foot home comes complete with five bedrooms and six bathrooms and sits on 2.43 acres. The property is listed for $2.8 million so that would make your house payment an estimated $17,000 per month.
Midland TikToker Has Gained An Impressive Celebrity Following!
Everyone wants to be 'TikTok famous' these days. Get as many followers as possible by posting the most entertaining videos. Also a goal? The little blue checkmark that on some accounts appears in the bottom left hand corner of your TikTok video. That means you are verified. You are legit in the eyes of TikTok, the real deal, and someone with many followers.
New Year, New Scam Midland-Odessa! If You Find This On Your Car Thieves May Be Nearby
I don't know about you but I am and have always been very aware of my surroundings when I am parked in any parking lot. Mall, grocery store, movie theater, it does not matter, there is too much going on these days not to. Consider this a warning that if this is left on your vehicle, thieves may be close by, watching you, ready to strike.
Tuesday January 31st Updated Area Closures And Delays
Here is a list of the latest closures and delays as of 7:15 am this morning. These are subject to change and we will update you if any changes are made. As of this morning, Midland ISD has canceled classes today. Meals on Wheels in Midland will also not be running today, so if you know in need, please check on them.
