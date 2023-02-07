ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

2023 Most Dangerous Texas City! You Will Be Shocked

When thinking about the most overall dangerous city in Texas, you would probably guess one of the biggest ones like Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas. We know that at one point and time, Odessa fell into the list of most dangerous cities and we do know that Odessa is listed as one of the most dangerous places after dark.
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Long Time Odessa Business Closes Permanently-Find Out What Is Taking It’s Place!

For as long as I can remember, my mother would visit La Casa Verde Nursery in Odessa to get her plants and everything to go with when it was time to plant flowers. If we were making a grocery run in Odessa, you can bet momma was going to stop to grab either something to plant or something that would help her do so. Well, the end of an era has come as I discovered recently that it has permanently closed.
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

10 Romantic Restaurants To Take Your Valentine To In Midland Odessa!

Menu Highlights: Pappardelee Pagliaefieno, Spaghetti Amalfitana, Lasagna Al Forno. Venezia is THE best restaurant in Midland. Our friend group comes here to celebrate birthdays, engagements, promotions, you name it. We come just to hangout with each other and eat delicious food and drink the BEST WINE SELECTION! You honestly can't find this selection at most steakhouses in Dallas.
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

$3 Pizza Return To Dominos Tuesday

It's $3 pizza time again, save the date! $3 Domino's Pizza returns on Tuesday, February 7th, from 4 pm -6 pm. Who else gives you $3 medium pizzas, only Domino's Pizza? This Tuesday you can enjoy $3 medium cheese or pepperoni pizzas from 4 pm-6 pm. You can take as many of these $3 pizzas as your little heart desires. There are a few things to remember:
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

5 Places In Odessa To Take Out-Of-Town Relatives

You probably just had family from out-of-town staying with you for the holidays a month ago or so. It happens maybe a handful of times throughout the year that relatives come for a visit and in some cases, it is your duty to entertain. So where would you take someone who is not from here? Is there even anything to do in Odessa? You would be surprised.
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Live Like A Royal In This $2.8 Million Home In Odessa

Ever want to live like a Royal? You can actually steal this mansion for a cool $2.8 million dollars. This 8,683-square-foot palace could be yours. Let me welcome you to 2 Royal Manor, located in Shiloh Estates off Faudree Road in Odessa. This spacious 8,683 square-foot home comes complete with five bedrooms and six bathrooms and sits on 2.43 acres. The property is listed for $2.8 million so that would make your house payment an estimated $17,000 per month.
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland TikToker Has Gained An Impressive Celebrity Following!

Everyone wants to be 'TikTok famous' these days. Get as many followers as possible by posting the most entertaining videos. Also a goal? The little blue checkmark that on some accounts appears in the bottom left hand corner of your TikTok video. That means you are verified. You are legit in the eyes of TikTok, the real deal, and someone with many followers.
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Tuesday January 31st Updated Area Closures And Delays

Here is a list of the latest closures and delays as of 7:15 am this morning. These are subject to change and we will update you if any changes are made. As of this morning, Midland ISD has canceled classes today. Meals on Wheels in Midland will also not be running today, so if you know in need, please check on them.
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy