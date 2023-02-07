Kings vs. Rockets Takeaways: Little Effort On Defense Leads To Another Embarrassing Loss

The Houston Rockets gave little to no effort on the defensive end in an embarrassing loss to the Sacramento Kings.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets (13-41) recorded their second consecutive embarrassing defeat in a 140-120 loss to the Sacramento Kings (30-23) Monday night inside the Toyota Center.

Here are three takeaways.

Keegan Murray's "get right game":

Rookie Keegan Murray had a monster performance against the Rockets. He scored a career-high 30 points while shooting 8-of-12 from 3-point range.

His performance came one day after he tied his career-low two points in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. He scored seven points on 1-of-16 shooting from deep over the previous three games.

As a team, the Kings shot 51.2 percent from behind the arc while connecting on 21 made 3-point field goal attempts. Malik Monk assisted Murray on the night with four triples en route to a 20-point performance. Against the Pelicans, the Kings shot 26.2 percent from deep.

"It was the effort," coach Stephen Silas said. "It was getting into the body. Getting over the screen. Being in help defense. They're acting as if it doesn't matter. But it matters."

In November, a source told Inside the Rockets a player from the Los Angeles Clippers viewed Houston as their "get right game." Murray's performance is the latest example to illustrate their early season assessment.

Rockets waste solid offensive performance due to terrible defense:

The Rockets had a solid night on the offensive end, but their horrific defense led to their 41st loss. Houston lost despite shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and 40.6 percent from 3-point range. All five starters scored in double-figures.

But the Rockets gave up 140 points, marking the 23rd time an opponent scored 120 points or more against them this season. The Kings have averaged 138.0 points in three games against Houston.

Alperen Sengun's mind was on his home country :

Alperen Sengun had one of his most mediocre performances. He recorded 15 points (4-10 FG, 6-6 FT) and seven rebounds in the loss. But the seven turnovers he committed indicated his mind was not on the game.

Sengun revealed he spent most of the night thinking about his country, Turkey, which suffered a major earthquake Monday morning. He has been in touch with his family and friends. Sengun says the earthquake did not affect his loved ones.



"I talked with my Turkish friends, and we're going to talk about starting a fundraiser," Sengun said. "I know I have a job over here. I came here, and I did my job."

Best performance:

Jalen Green led the Rockets in scoring with 27 points on 47.6 percent shooting from the field. He also shot 5-of-11 from behind the arc. Green scored 14 points during the third quarter to help the Rockets cut their 17-point deficit down to five.

Worst performance:

Tari Eason cooled off following an impressive two weeks. He finished with four points, five rebounds and a minus-nine in 18 minutes and 28 seconds of action.

Final Words:

"These are the lessons we have to learn and all that stuff. But that is not right. What we did tonight on that floor was not right." — Stephen Silas

