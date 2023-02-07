ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rossville, GA

Two hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Chatsworth Saturday

CHATSWORTH, Ga. — The Chatsworth Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday night. Officials say it happened on Highway 76 West, near the Tractor Supply Store. When crews arrived, they found one vehicle had come to rest off an embankment. According to John Parker, the Deputy Chief of...
CHATSWORTH, GA

