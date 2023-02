Starting this Friday, Out of Pocket, Inc. will continue their 15th anniversary season with performances of "The Palace of the Moorish Kings," a play written by Jon Tuttle and based on the short story by Evan S. Connell. The play takes place in 1970 and tells the story of a group of friends gathered for Thanksgiving when they get an unexpected call from an old friend who's been travelling the world. Hearing from their globetrotting friend causes the group to suddenly confront the choices they didn't know they had to make in order to achieve the idyllic, middle-class lifestyle of the 1970s.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO