Read full article on original website
Related
bpr.org
Duke Energy plans gas plants as it moves away from coal, but critics see higher cost and emissions
Three years ago, Duke Energy opened its newest natural gas-fired power plant in Asheville, on the site of an old coal-fired plant. Duke wants to build more gas plants around North Carolina as part of its plan to reduce the heat-trapping pollution that comes from electricity generation. But the idea has plenty of critics.
bpr.org
NCDOT awards four WNC communities funds for pedestrian-bicycle studies
Asheville, Hendersonville, Burnsville and Jackson County are among the 25 North Carolina cities, towns and counties that have been awarded state funds to study the community’s need for sidewalks, paths and greenways to accommodate walkers, runners and cyclists. The grants, totaling more than $2 million in funds, were approved...
Comments / 4