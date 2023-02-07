ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCDOT awards four WNC communities funds for pedestrian-bicycle studies

Asheville, Hendersonville, Burnsville and Jackson County are among the 25 North Carolina cities, towns and counties that have been awarded state funds to study the community’s need for sidewalks, paths and greenways to accommodate walkers, runners and cyclists. The grants, totaling more than $2 million in funds, were approved...
