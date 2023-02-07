Read full article on original website
Related
wamc.org
Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary 2-13-23
WAMC's Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on US jets shooting down 4 objects in 8 days. Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m.
wamc.org
Jacobs’ tenure on Governor’s Council as sole Berkshire representative gets underway
Last year, Tara Jacobs of North Adams ran a dark horse campaign and won a packed Democratic primary for the open Western Massachusetts seat on the Governor’s Council. The eight-member body advises the commonwealth’s top executive on issues around the parole board, judicial appointments, commutations, and more. After following up her primary victory with another in the general, Jacobs was sworn in last month to become the first Berkshire County woman to hold a seat on the body. WAMC caught up with Jacobs to hear how she’s settling into her new role on the Governor’s Council, which met for the first time under the new administration this week.
wamc.org
Bill would ban PFAS in Massachusetts by 2030
A group of more than a dozen environmental, health, and consumer organizations are praising a bill filed in the Massachusetts legislature to phase out the use of PFAS chemicals in almost all products sold in the state. The proposed legislation also creates a fund to address the contamination of drinking...
wamc.org
It won't be a sleepy race for mayor of Springfield this time around
The announcement this week by Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman that he is running for mayor means there are now three high-profile experienced politicians in the race for the city’s top elective office. Joining Lederman are five-term City Councilor Justin Hurst and incumbent Mayor Domenic Sarno, who has...
wamc.org
Paul Lambert named president and CEO of Springfield Symphony Orchestra
The Springfield Symphony Orchestra has named Paul Lambert president and CEO. Lambert had been interim director for the last 12 months. He oversaw the orchestra’s return to the Symphony Hall stage with the current season being the first in more than two years. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul...
Comments / 0