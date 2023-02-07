Knicks vs. Magic GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic hosts the New York Knicks tonight. Here's everything you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (22-32) returns home after a four-game road trip to host the New York Knicks (29-26).

The Magic played well away from the Amway Center, going 3-1 and beating playoff-bound teams in the Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves. Tonight, the team faces another playoff-bound team in the Knicks, who currently sit in 7th place in the Eastern Conference hoping to escape the play-in zone.

Tonight marks the final game before the trade deadline, and while the Magic is likely going to be one of the quieter teams between now and Thursday, this could be the final game with the roster how it is constructed.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...

Knicks vs. Magic Broadcast Information

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 7

Tuesday, Feb. 7 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Knicks vs. Magic Injury Report

New York Knicks

R.J. Barrett (QUESTIONABLE - illness)

Mitchell Robinson (OUT - thumb)

Orlando Magic

Knicks vs. Magic Projected Starters

New York Knicks

PG Jalen Brunson

SG Quentin Grimes

SF R.J. Barrett

PF Julius Randle

C Jericho Sims

Orlando Magic

PG Markelle Fultz

SG Gary Harris

SF Franz Wagner

PF Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

