New Jersey witness describes color-changing sphere-shaped object over daughter’s schoolRoger MarshEast Brunswick, NJ
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
An 88-year-old man's fight to keep the home he bought in 1969Sara IrshadBrooklyn, NY
'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted To Dine At Nettie's' People Outraged With Famous Italian Restaurant in NJBridget MulroyTinton Falls, NJ
hobokengirl.com
Jersey City’s Taqueria Damaged After Car Drives Into Its Exterior
A pleasant Saturday night took a turn when a patron allegedly drove a car into a downtown taco spot, Taqueria. Taqueria is located at 236 Grove Street and has been a go-to for many neighbors for classic Mexican food since its opening in 2005. Read on to learn more about the incident that happened in Jersey City.
jerseydigs.com
Details Emerge as Jersey City’s Boots & Bones Plots March Opening
One of Jersey City’s more anticipated restaurants is gearing up to launch in the coming weeks as Boots & Bones will be bringing southern barbeque, craft cocktails, and a new speakeasy-style lounge to 116 Newark Avenue. Jersey Digs broke the news last summer about plans for the eatery, which...
hobokengirl.com
31 Hoboken and Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
It’s been another busy week in Hudson County so let’s catch up on all the headlines. Among the highlights: popular East Rutherford sushi restaurant Samurai Sushi will open a Jersey City location; Hoboken begins the second phase of work in the Weehawken Cove Improvement Plan; and two Hudson County cannabis businesses receive state approval. Read on for more.
Another Hit-And-Run Incident In Jersey City Left a 39-Year-Old Woman In Critical Condition
A pedestrian was gravely injured in a hit-and-run accident in Jersey City on Friday night, the first of at least two such occurrences over the weekend. At 7:45 p.m. Friday, Jersey City police responded to the area of Communipaw Avenue and Kennedy Boulevard and discovered a 39-year-old Jersey City woman with various injuries after being struck by a vehicle that fled, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.
Fire rages at New Jersey warehouse overnight
PATERSON, N.J. -- Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from what appeared to be a warehouse in Paterson, New Jersey overnight. Firefighters responded to the scene on Garfield Avenue at around 10 p.m. Saturday. It was not immediately clear how the fire started or if there are any injuries.
Two charged in slaying of Jersey City kindergarten teacher
The ex-boyfriend of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher has been arrested and another man is being sought in the slaying of the mother of three. Cesar Santana, 36, and Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, both of Jersey City, each have been charged with one count of desecrating/concealing human remains, a second-degree offense, in the death of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez of Jersey City, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Friday morning.
Man shot dead near Harlem Shake Shack amid violent weekend across NYC
A man was shot dead near a Manhattan Shake Shack on Saturday night, continuing a spree of violence across the city that began on Friday afternoon.
pix11.com
10 people shot, 2 killed in four shootings across NYC
It's shaping up to be a violent weekend, after four separate shootings racked New York City, injuring at least ten people and leaving two dead, according to police. 10 people shot, 2 killed in four shootings across …. It's shaping up to be a violent weekend, after four separate shootings...
NBC New York
Bloody 15 Hours in NYC Leaves 2 Dead, at Least 9 Others Wounded Across City: Cops
A handful of shootings across the Big Apple left nearly a dozen victims hurt -- two would ultimately perish from their injuries -- during a particularly violent 15-hour stretch to start the weekend. Authorities say the bloodshed started around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Bronx, where four men were shot...
Sandy Ground: Images show current state of endangered NYC historical treasure
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of an ongoing journalistic initiative to rally the community and the country around a critical, but endangered, historical site: Sandy Ground, the nation’s oldest free Black settlement still inhabited by descendants of its pioneers. Launched during Black History Month, the work will shine a spotlight on the site’s rich past and urgent needs as its historians seek to pass the torch of preservation to a new generation.
NBC New York
2nd Man Dies After Quadruple Shooting Outside NYC Popeyes; 2 Arrested
Another New York man died on Sunday, two days after a flurry of bullets struck him and three other men outside a Popeyes restaurant on a corner in the Bronx, authorities said. Police announced the death of Devren Smith, 37, after he was struck Friday afternoon and rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. A second victim, 24-year-old Jeremiah Smith, died the same day of the shooting after he was hit in the chest.
Brooklyn sidewalk shed saves life
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — There is new scrutiny on the more than nine thousand sidewalk sheds that dot the city, as one of them did what it was supposed to and prevented a possible tragedy. A large piece of stone fell off the facade of a 37-story building Wednesday at 16 Court Street. Pictures […]
Smoke shop robberies show that New York’s legal weed program is already off the rails (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – There has been a four-fold increase in smoke shop robberies in New York City between the first and second years of recreational weed legalization here, The City reported. It’s just another sign that the rollout of legal weed in New York has been one of...
2 fires miles apart engulf rows of businesses, apartments in West New York and Union City
Two fires burned through several buildings on Bergenline Avenue in New Jersey on Wednesday, just miles apart.
Shooting on Paterson Street Sends Rahway Man to Hospital
PATERSON, NJ - A 24-year-old Rahway man who arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a nonfatal gunshot wound in the early hours of Saturday was stuck by bullet while in the area of Carroll Street and Godwin Avenue, investigators have said. In a statement Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said that the incident took place at approximately 2:57 a.m. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact them on their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or to contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.
jerseydigs.com
Opinion: Gabrielle Union’s Halsey Street Instagram Post is Good News for Newark’s Historic Districts
During a break in filming Netflix’s “The Perfect Find,” shot in Newark, Gabrielle Union-Wade went on a downtown shopping spree, gushing to her 21 million Instagram followers that “Halsey Street is a vibe.” It was the sort of advertisement that money can’t buy. Suddenly local hotspots like Closet Savvy Consignment and the Source of Knowledge had flocks of new admirers.
Shooting Death Of Newark Man Rattles Community
Tributes came pouring in following the shooting death of a 45-year-old Newark man over the weekend. Keni Johnson was gunned down on the 100 block of North Munn Avenue around 8:55 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:13 a.m.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange holds apprenticeship orientation for jobs
EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Mayor Ted Green hosted the first apprenticeship meeting for the Brick Church Station groundbreaking project on Monday, Jan. 30, at East Orange Public Library. More than 100 people, who had completed applications earlier, showed up for a construction job opportunity at the Brick Church Station.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Inside the latest sweep of a massive Manhattan homeless encampment reduced to a garbage heap
The latest of the city’s ongoing efforts to get homeless encampments off the streets of New York involved one of the larger shantytowns, located below the Manhattan Bridge. A coalition of Department of Transportation workers, NYPD officers, and Department of Social Services agents undertook the massive homeless sweep under the archway on the Manhattan side Thursday — an effort that ended in a dispute.
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City
Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
