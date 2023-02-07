Read full article on original website
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Kamala Harris tight-lipped about 'Smooch of the Union' between her husband and Jill Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris downplayed what looked like a kiss on the lips between her husband and first lady Jill Biden that has created a stir on social media.
Hunter Biden warns Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, and 11 others to preserve records for potential litigation following laptop scandal
Hunter Biden is also pushing for a criminal probe into the Trump loyalists involved in the pushing out of the laptop's contents.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
Look: Donald Trump Reacts To Rihanna's Haltime Show
While most of the country seemed to be a fan of Rihanna's halftime show at the Super Bowl on Sunday night, one former U.S. president was not. Former United States president Donald Trump sounded off on Rihanna's halftime show on Truth Social. Trump called Rihanna's halftime show the "worst" in the ...
Trump's Connection to Jeffrey Epstein Explained by Roger Stone
Talk about Trump's ties to Epstein reemerged this week after the ex-president reshared a Truth Social post accusing Governor Ron DeSantis of grooming minors.
MSNBC
Mitch McConnell makes Rick Scott’s troubles quite a bit worse
Sen. Rick Scott isn’t having a great week. In his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, President Joe Biden used the Florida Republican’s plan as an example of GOP radicalism, sparking jeers from Republican lawmakers — who didn’t want to be associated with Scott’s misguided agenda.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
MSNBC
Why Michael Cohen is 'impressed' by Manhattan DA's Trump probe
Count me among the group of people who’ve been unnerved by the apparent slowness of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s criminal investigations into Donald Trump. When Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne resigned last year as co-lead prosecutors in one of the cases due to Bragg's alleged trepidation in prosecuting Trump, I became resigned to the possibility — even the likelihood — that Bragg wasn’t up to the task.
MSNBC
Black History, Uncensored: The GOP is wrong about Richard Wright
When conservatives speak of Black authors as an unpatriotic threat to the very concept of the United States, I suspect they have articles like Richard Wright’s “Not My People’s War” in mind. His 1941 essay is a provocative declaration that the premise of World War II...
MSNBC
Trump legal spotlight increasingly difficult for Pence to avoid
Joyce Vance, former U.S. prosecutor, talks about Donald Trump's deepening trouble in the classified documents investigation, and the ancillary search of Mike Pence's properties for documents, as well as the DOJ's subpoena to Pence to testify in the January 6 investigation of Trump. Feb. 11, 2023.
MSNBC
What the DOJ special counsel might hope to learn from Mike Pence under subpoena
Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, and Carol Leonnig, investigative reporter for the Washington Post, talk with Alex Wagner about what special counsel Jack Smith might ask Mike Pence, and how that information would contribute to a potential prosecution of Donald Trump.Feb. 10, 2023.
MSNBC
Trump still not on guest list for conservative retreat in Florida
The Club for Growth is holding its donor retreat at a Palm Beach, Florida retreat early next month and for now, former President Trump is still not on the guest list.Feb. 10, 2023.
MSNBC
Fmr. Pence aide: Subpoena is a 'security blanket' – but expect Pence to 'slow-walk'
The special counsel’s subpoena may not be entirely bad news for former Vice President Mike Pence. “It gives him political top cover,” says Olivia Troye, a former adviser to Pence. The fmr. VP can cooperate with authorities behind closed doors while publicly telling the Republican base that he was legally compelled to comply. “This is sort of the security blanket that I think Mike Pence has been looking for.” And as Pence considers a presidential bid in 2024, Troye notes that it could be a political advantage for Pence if the DOJ “takes Donald Trump out of the running.” Still, Pence and his team may try to “slow walk” the process as much as they can. “Let’s be honest: Pence has been stalling to tell the truth and to really talk about this for over 2 years now,” Troye adds.Feb. 11, 2023.
MSNBC
Trump lawyers expected to fight special counsel Pence subpoena
Lawyers for former president Donald Trump plan on fighting the subpoena of former president vice president Mike Pence by the DOJ special counsel investigating Trump’s role in the January 6 Capitol riot. NBC News' Monica Alba reports on how the Trump team plans to fight the subpoena and whether Trump and Pence have been in communication.Feb. 11, 2023.
MSNBC
Schiff: No excuse for Pence to do anything but cooperate with DOJ subpoena
Rep. Adam Schiff on the new Mike Pence subpoena: “There’s nothing at all that would have precluded him from testifying before Congress, nor is there anything that would preclude him from cooperating with the Justice Department—as he ought to do if he cares about anything beyond his presidential ambitions.”Feb. 11, 2023.
MSNBC
Will Republicans fumble the 2023 Super Bowl like they did in 2022?
Here's one thing to watch for during the Super Bowl on Sunday (if you watch at all): Will Republicans double down on their hypocrisy about wanting to keep sports and politics separate?. In recent years, conservatives raised the volume of their whining over professional athletes and sports leagues that acknowledge...
MSNBC
Trump's past attempts to silence Chrissy Teigen just backfired — very publicly
Republican House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer was correct when he declared, during Wednesday’s hearing aimed at looking into information surrounding Hunter Biden’s laptop, that “it’s wrong for the government to call Twitter and say, ‘Take down a tweet.’” But the evidence revealed at the hearing did not support the GOP's thesis: that the FBI had ordered Twitter to remove a news story about Hunter Biden’s laptop shortly before the 2020 election.
