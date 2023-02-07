ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
Look: Donald Trump Reacts To Rihanna's Haltime Show

While most of the country seemed to be a fan of Rihanna's halftime show at the Super Bowl on Sunday night, one former U.S. president was not. Former United States president Donald Trump sounded off on Rihanna's halftime show on Truth Social. Trump called Rihanna's halftime show the "worst" in the ...
Mitch McConnell makes Rick Scott’s troubles quite a bit worse

Sen. Rick Scott isn’t having a great week. In his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, President Joe Biden used the Florida Republican’s plan as an example of GOP radicalism, sparking jeers from Republican lawmakers — who didn’t want to be associated with Scott’s misguided agenda.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Why Michael Cohen is 'impressed' by Manhattan DA's Trump probe

Count me among the group of people who’ve been unnerved by the apparent slowness of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s criminal investigations into Donald Trump. When Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne resigned last year as co-lead prosecutors in one of the cases due to Bragg's alleged trepidation in prosecuting Trump, I became resigned to the possibility — even the likelihood — that Bragg wasn’t up to the task.
Black History, Uncensored: The GOP is wrong about Richard Wright

When conservatives speak of Black authors as an unpatriotic threat to the very concept of the United States, I suspect they have articles like Richard Wright’s “Not My People’s War” in mind. His 1941 essay is a provocative declaration that the premise of World War II...
Trump legal spotlight increasingly difficult for Pence to avoid

Joyce Vance, former U.S. prosecutor, talks about Donald Trump's deepening trouble in the classified documents investigation, and the ancillary search of Mike Pence's properties for documents, as well as the DOJ's subpoena to Pence to testify in the January 6 investigation of Trump. Feb. 11, 2023.
Fmr. Pence aide: Subpoena is a 'security blanket' – but expect Pence to 'slow-walk'

The special counsel’s subpoena may not be entirely bad news for former Vice President Mike Pence. “It gives him political top cover,” says Olivia Troye, a former adviser to Pence. The fmr. VP can cooperate with authorities behind closed doors while publicly telling the Republican base that he was legally compelled to comply. “This is sort of the security blanket that I think Mike Pence has been looking for.” And as Pence considers a presidential bid in 2024, Troye notes that it could be a political advantage for Pence if the DOJ “takes Donald Trump out of the running.” Still, Pence and his team may try to “slow walk” the process as much as they can. “Let’s be honest: Pence has been stalling to tell the truth and to really talk about this for over 2 years now,” Troye adds.Feb. 11, 2023.
Trump lawyers expected to fight special counsel Pence subpoena

Lawyers for former president Donald Trump plan on fighting the subpoena of former president vice president Mike Pence by the DOJ special counsel investigating Trump’s role in the January 6 Capitol riot. NBC News' Monica Alba reports on how the Trump team plans to fight the subpoena and whether Trump and Pence have been in communication.Feb. 11, 2023.
Schiff: No excuse for Pence to do anything but cooperate with DOJ subpoena

Rep. Adam Schiff on the new Mike Pence subpoena: “There’s nothing at all that would have precluded him from testifying before Congress, nor is there anything that would preclude him from cooperating with the Justice Department—as he ought to do if he cares about anything beyond his presidential ambitions.”Feb. 11, 2023.
Will Republicans fumble the 2023 Super Bowl like they did in 2022?

Here's one thing to watch for during the Super Bowl on Sunday (if you watch at all): Will Republicans double down on their hypocrisy about wanting to keep sports and politics separate?. In recent years, conservatives raised the volume of their whining over professional athletes and sports leagues that acknowledge...
Trump's past attempts to silence Chrissy Teigen just backfired — very publicly

Republican House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer was correct when he declared, during Wednesday’s hearing aimed at looking into information surrounding Hunter Biden’s laptop, that “it’s wrong for the government to call Twitter and say, ‘Take down a tweet.’” But the evidence revealed at the hearing did not support the GOP's thesis: that the FBI had ordered Twitter to remove a news story about Hunter Biden’s laptop shortly before the 2020 election.

