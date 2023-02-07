ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Charles American Press

Feb. 8 prep basketball/soccer stats and scores

Comeaux (11-13, 2-3): Jaylon Domingeaux 17, S. Hills 14, Clyde George 14. Sulphur (25-7, 4-2): Ian Malone 29, Zachary Bates 12. New Iberia (25-1, 5-0). Sam Houston (16-13, 2-4): Seth Ned 14. District 3-3A Iowa 70. St.Louis Catholic 51. Iowa (24-5, 9-1). St.Louis Catholic (12-14, 4-4). NOTES: Dashawn Ceaser scored...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy