Residents want transparency, long term testing, and an end to a one mile radius since chemicals travel, East Palestine - OH
Residents in East Palestine worry about long term effects of release of toxic chemicals into their waterways and the air in their backyards. "The bigger environmental impact here is we fish, we hunt, we grow crops. Can we do that now? Can we go out and hunt for food for our families?
Additional chemicals found after East Palestine train derailment
Three additional chemicals have been identified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency following the rain derailment in East Palestine. The EPA has posted a document to their website from Norfolk Southern that led to the finding of the addition chemicals, which they identified as ethylene glycol monobutyl, isobutylene and ethylhexyl acrylate.
Rail union calling for tighter safety guidelines
After last week's train derailment in East Palestine that made national news, a coalition of 37 transportation unions is calling for greater federal oversight of freight rail operations. 21 News spoke with the head of the coalition about what they're asking for and why they say it's needed. "Frankly, I'm...
Fire marshals investigating fatal fire in East Liverpool
Multiple crews responded to a fatal fire on Riley Avenue in East Liverpool early Monday morning. East Liverpool Fire Department and Liverpool Township Fire Department responded to the fire shortly after 4 a.m. According to East Liverpool Fire Department, someone has died in the fire, but there is no information...
Students head back to class as schools re-open in East Palestine
After a full week home from school and more than a week since the train derailment in East Palestine, students and teachers are heading back to the classroom. The schools are open and ready for students and staff, and will be operating at a normal schedule. According to East Liverpool...
Child career fair to introduce children to the opportunities in skilled trades, Canfield - OH
With labor shortages in the skilled trades and 2.1 Million jobs across Ohio projected to be unfilled by 2030, there is an effort underway to introduce young children to a variety of jobs so the children of today can obtain good paying jobs in the future without the high costs of college.
Some Mercer, Lawrence schools receive safety grant funds
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced Friday that more than $8 million for 166 schools in the state had received safe school-targeted grants. Grant money can be used to purchase safety equipment, implement new programs, and hire security personnel and school resource officers. Here are local schools that received funding:. Mercer...
Humane agents report 'one of the worst' cases of hoarding at Girard home
The Animal Welfare League is reporting one of the worst hoarding case agents say they have ever seen. Armed with a search warrant, humane agents say they rescued thirteen cats being kept in an East Broadway home in Girard with floors covered in urine and feces. Officers say that during...
Police investigating Youngstown shooting
Youngstown Police are investigating a shooting on Anoka Lane near Glenwood Avenue Sunday night. According to police, one person was shot during an argument. The suspect shot from outside the house into the home, hitting the victim. The victim was taken to a hospital. The incident is still under investigation.
Warren man accused of leaving dog with no food
A court date has been set for a Warren man who humane agents say kept a dog underfed and in deplorable conditions in a basement. Jamal Jackson, 38, of Kenilworth Ave. SW, has been charged with violating Ohio’s companion animal cruelty law by depriving a dog of food and water.
East Palestine church holds feast of thanksgiving services one week after train disaster
For the village of East Palestine, this Friday and last Friday have been night and day. For the parishioners at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, their distress has given way to praise. Last weekend, the train disaster placed the church squarely in the evacuation zone, cancelling services. This weekend, the...
No bond set for Youngstown murder suspect in Warren hearing
No bond was set for a Youngstown man who entered a not plea at his arraignment hearing in Judge Sean O'Brien's Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Room Friday. Ronieque Requel, 26, is charged with murdering a Warren man during a burglary in the home. Raquel was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, and having a weapon under a disability.
Struthers man indicted on multiple rape charges
A Struthers man has been indicted in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on multiple rape charges on Thursday. According to the indictment, 21-year-old Michael Coudriet is charged with three counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition. According to the indictment, these incidents spanned between July...
Longtime Valley radio personality AC McCullough dies
Longtime Valley radio personality AC McCullough of HOT 101's 'AC and Kelly in the Morning' has died, according to HOT 101 General Manager Bill Kelly. McCullough began his career in radio 52 years ago. Since 1989, he has been entertaining listeners alongside his on air partner Kelly Stevens. "He was...
Morning Rundown
The latest from the 21 Newsroom. According to police, one person was shot during an argument. Starlink satellites cause light beams seen across the Valley. The lights are a result of a SpaceX satellite launch from early Sunday morning. Students head back to class as schools re-open in East Palestine.
Two former Valley radio veterans remember A.C. McCullough
It's not often you know both the face AND the voice...but then again it's not often someone like A.C. McCullough comes along. For more than 50 years we here in The Valley reaped the rewards of his talent and dedication. "He would always say '7am people, it's on ya!'", said...
A super Sunday forecast, with more mild weather ahead
You cannot ask for a much better forecast for Super Bowl Sunday than what we will have today. Temperatures will hover around 50 degrees this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. As you are heading to any festivities this evening, temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s with mostly clear skies.
Columbiana Co. man sentenced to 2 years prison in death of infant son
A Columbiana County man was sentenced in connection with the death of his 4-month-old son in Columbiana County Common Pleas Judge Megan Bickerton's courtroom on Friday. Aaron Delo, 30, of Negley, was sentenced to two years for each charge, to run concurrently which was what prosecutors were seeking. Delo, who...
Father, son accused of shooting Youngstown man indicted along with three other suspects
A father and son who are accused of shooting a Youngstown man were indicted in court on Thursday. Nineteen-year-old Alexander Camacho and his father, 36-year-old Alexander Mercado were indicted on multiple charges. Mercado was indicted on two counts of Felonious Assault with firearm specifications and one count of Inciting Violence,...
Folks with special needs gather for 'Night to Shine' prom event in Cortland
Folks with special needs gathered in Cortland Friday night for the prom event of a lifetime. About 77 guests attended the annual "Night to Shine" prom event at the Wildare Church in Cortland. The event is held every year on the Friday before Valentine's Day. This is the first time...
