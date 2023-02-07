ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Additional chemicals found after East Palestine train derailment

Three additional chemicals have been identified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency following the rain derailment in East Palestine. The EPA has posted a document to their website from Norfolk Southern that led to the finding of the addition chemicals, which they identified as ethylene glycol monobutyl, isobutylene and ethylhexyl acrylate.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Rail union calling for tighter safety guidelines

After last week's train derailment in East Palestine that made national news, a coalition of 37 transportation unions is calling for greater federal oversight of freight rail operations. 21 News spoke with the head of the coalition about what they're asking for and why they say it's needed. "Frankly, I'm...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Fire marshals investigating fatal fire in East Liverpool

Multiple crews responded to a fatal fire on Riley Avenue in East Liverpool early Monday morning. East Liverpool Fire Department and Liverpool Township Fire Department responded to the fire shortly after 4 a.m. According to East Liverpool Fire Department, someone has died in the fire, but there is no information...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
Some Mercer, Lawrence schools receive safety grant funds

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced Friday that more than $8 million for 166 schools in the state had received safe school-targeted grants. Grant money can be used to purchase safety equipment, implement new programs, and hire security personnel and school resource officers. Here are local schools that received funding:. Mercer...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Police investigating Youngstown shooting

Youngstown Police are investigating a shooting on Anoka Lane near Glenwood Avenue Sunday night. According to police, one person was shot during an argument. The suspect shot from outside the house into the home, hitting the victim. The victim was taken to a hospital. The incident is still under investigation.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Warren man accused of leaving dog with no food

A court date has been set for a Warren man who humane agents say kept a dog underfed and in deplorable conditions in a basement. Jamal Jackson, 38, of Kenilworth Ave. SW, has been charged with violating Ohio’s companion animal cruelty law by depriving a dog of food and water.
WARREN, OH
No bond set for Youngstown murder suspect in Warren hearing

No bond was set for a Youngstown man who entered a not plea at his arraignment hearing in Judge Sean O'Brien's Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Room Friday. Ronieque Requel, 26, is charged with murdering a Warren man during a burglary in the home. Raquel was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, and having a weapon under a disability.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Struthers man indicted on multiple rape charges

A Struthers man has been indicted in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on multiple rape charges on Thursday. According to the indictment, 21-year-old Michael Coudriet is charged with three counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition. According to the indictment, these incidents spanned between July...
STRUTHERS, OH
Longtime Valley radio personality AC McCullough dies

Longtime Valley radio personality AC McCullough of HOT 101's 'AC and Kelly in the Morning' has died, according to HOT 101 General Manager Bill Kelly. McCullough began his career in radio 52 years ago. Since 1989, he has been entertaining listeners alongside his on air partner Kelly Stevens. "He was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Morning Rundown

The latest from the 21 Newsroom. According to police, one person was shot during an argument. Starlink satellites cause light beams seen across the Valley. The lights are a result of a SpaceX satellite launch from early Sunday morning. Students head back to class as schools re-open in East Palestine.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Two former Valley radio veterans remember A.C. McCullough

It's not often you know both the face AND the voice...but then again it's not often someone like A.C. McCullough comes along. For more than 50 years we here in The Valley reaped the rewards of his talent and dedication. "He would always say '7am people, it's on ya!'", said...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
A super Sunday forecast, with more mild weather ahead

You cannot ask for a much better forecast for Super Bowl Sunday than what we will have today. Temperatures will hover around 50 degrees this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. As you are heading to any festivities this evening, temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s with mostly clear skies.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

