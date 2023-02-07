Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
Is the 200MP Camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra a Gimmick?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of the highlights of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is its new 200MP main camera. Now, you might know that just increasing the pixel count doesn't automatically improve image quality. But if that's the case, why do the photo samples from the device look so good?
makeuseof.com
How to Connect a Display HAT to the Raspberry Pi’s GPIO
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You don’t have to connect your Raspberry Pi to an HDMI monitor or TV. A bunch of alternative display options are available, including compact devices that draw power and video output from the Pi’s GPIO.
makeuseof.com
Is the Raspberry Pi 3B+ Still Worth It in 2023?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B is the latest and currently the most powerful SBC from the Raspberry Pi series. The Raspberry Pi 3B+ is less powerful and older than the Pi 4B by a year, but it can still be a worthy purchase, depending on your needs.
makeuseof.com
How to Add a Desktop Trash Bin for Permanently Deleting Files on Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Windows desktop includes a Recycle Bin repository for "deleted" files. However, dragging and dropping files onto that bin icon doesn’t truly erase them. Files dragged onto the Recycle Bin are stored until the bin gets emptied, and even after then, they’re still recoverable.
makeuseof.com
What Is Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy and How Is It Different?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung decided to do things differently. Unlike the previous years, where the company used either Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon chip or its own in-house chip on the Galaxy S series (depending on where you live), Samsung went full-blown with Snapdragon in the S23 series.
makeuseof.com
How to Use the Ruler in Microsoft Word
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft Word is packed with useful features that make working on documents easier. One such useful feature is the Ruler tool. You can use the ruler to create properly formatted documents by setting tabs and margins and creating indents.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Windows iSCSI Initiator, and How Do You Access It?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. iSCSI (internet Small Computer Systems Interface) is an Internet Protocol-based storage networking tool that links data storage devices. It can be used to transmit data over local area networks (LANs), wide area networks (WANs), or the Internet.
makeuseof.com
InMotion V11 Electric Unicycle: Powerful, Responsive, and Utterly Insane
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Well-built and powerful, InMotion v11 isn't a cheap entry point into EUCs. But it's a good one, and if you're confident that this is a hobby or personal transport suitable for you, then I can certainly recommend the v11 as a powerful, solid, and reliable EUC.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Wi-Fi and Ethernet at the Same Time on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You can have your Windows computer connected to Wi-Fi and Ethernet simultaneously, but the system won't use both connections at the same. Windows automatically configures the network adapter order priority to provide the best Internet connection via Ethernet or Wi-Fi.
makeuseof.com
How to Use the CHAR Function in Google Sheets
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The simplest way to display a character in a Google Sheets cell is to, well, type it out. But that's not the only way. You can also use the CHAR function to display characters in a cell.
Comments / 0