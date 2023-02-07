Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Jo Franke “Jodie” (Hopkins) McFatter
Jodie McFatter, 88, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away Feb. 8, 2023, as her Lord and Savior called her home. She was a long time resident of Sulphur, La. Jodie was born Oct.16, 1934, to Cloyd Orville and Pansy Erline (Watson) Hopkins in Columbia, La. She was a...
Lake Charles American Press
James Edward Withers
James Edward Withers was born Nov. 23, 1949, to the union of Ruth Lucille Sowell and Francis Lee Withers in Lake Charles, La. He grew up most of his life in Mossville, La. James accepted Christ at a young age and was a member and Deacon of Brownsville Church of God in Christ under the Rev. William Alexander on 18th Street in Lake Charles, La.
Lake Charles American Press
Rachel Emily Melancon
Rachel Melancon, 84, of Lake Charles, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at her home. Rachel was born March 8, 1938, to Clifton and Marie Himel in Port Arthur, Texas. After graduating high school, Rachel obtained an associate degree in cosmetology and began working in the field where she worked her way into management.
Lake Charles American Press
John Freeman Conley
John Freeman Conley, 86, was born in DeRidder, La., on April 20, 1936, to John Atwood and Virgie Cooley Conley. He passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at his home in Lake Charles. John was a graduate of Ragley High School, served in the United States Air Force from October 1954 through October 1958, and retired as Shift Superintendent at CITGO Refinery.
Lake Charles American Press
Rebecca Ann Palermo
Rebecca Ann Palermo, 63, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Rebecca was a lifelong resident of Sulphur and a graduate of Sulphur High School. She spent most of her life working as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. Rebecca enjoyed decorating and design, and loved to decorate...
Lake Charles American Press
Jules Garland “Ben” Benoit
Jules Garland “Ben” Benoit, age 82, of Lake Charles, La., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. He was surrounded by family when he succumbed to an injury in a New Orleans hospital. Garland was born on July 24, 1940, to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Jules and...
Lake Charles American Press
Gladys Simien
You must not tie yourself to me with tears. I thank you for the love you each have shown. Then let your grief be comforted by trust. this way alone, I’ll greet you with a smile, and say,. “Welcome Home”. Gladys Simien, 86, of Lake Charles, La., passed away...
Lake Charles American Press
Basile seeks fifth crown, state wrestling meet begins Friday
Basile has become a powerhouse wrestling program in recent years, winning four consecutive Division III state championships. The Bearcats will go for No. 5 this weekend at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association state championships in Bossier City. Matches start on Friday and run through Saturday. Basile has 12 of...
Lake Charles American Press
Governor, Buttigieg to be in Lake Charles today
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Gov. John Bel Edwards will be in Lake Charles today to celebrate infrastructure investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Buttigeieg’s first stop will be in Lake Charles where he will be joined by Edwards, Louisiana Secretary of Transportation Shawn Wilson and Lake Charles Mayor...
Lake Charles American Press
Cowgirls look to end Jekyll-Hyde performance
In the span of 45 hours last week, the Cowgirls showed their bad side and then their good. Tonight, they will try to find the consistency they have been looking for most of the season when McNeese State hosts Southeastern Louisiana. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. “We saw two...
Lake Charles American Press
Gubernatorial candidate Hunter Lundy shares his plans for state
Lake Charles native Hunter Lundy said he brings a message of hope in his bid to be Louisiana’s next governor. “People need hope and we need some change and we need improvements,” Lundy said. “We’re a wonderful state with wonderful people and interesting culture, but we’ve been talking about the same things for 50 years and we’re not doing anything about them. I’m a guy who’s going to do things and not talk about them.”
Lake Charles American Press
City working to ensure fun, safe Mardi Gras
The city of Lake Charles is revving up the height of Mardi Gras season. “We’ve been celebrating since Jan. 6, and we’re coming into the high points of the final weekends of the Mardi Gras season for 2023,” said Katie Harrington, city of Lake Charles public information officer.
Lake Charles American Press
GoFundMe account set up for Joubert funerals
Tiphanie Senegar has organized a GoFundMe to raise money for the funeral and memorial services for her mother, Stephanie Joubert, and Gary Joubert, who died from injuries from a fatal house fire that occurred on Saturday. Senegar said her mother lived her life with generosity at its core. “My mother...
Lake Charles American Press
Jim Gazzolo column: McNeese off and running
On the morning of Aug. 27, 2020, McNeese State’s athletic program was a complete mess. The facilities had been devastated by Hurricane Laura, athletes were scattered all over the country, there was no housing and the football program was on NCAA academic probation. The school didn’t even have an...
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Retiring sheriff says he’s ‘fulfilled my dream’
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso, surrounded by friends and family, announced Wednesday he will not be seeking re-election in the fall of 2023 and plans to retire. Mancuso worked for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s office for 40 years. He said he began his career after realizing he needed a reliable job with benefits to support his future family. “I knew I couldn’t start a family and get married without having some stable job … so I got a job at the Sheriff’s Office with really no intentions on staying here as long as I did.”
Lake Charles American Press
2/8: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Annilace Patricia Wills, 40, Houston — forgery; five counts direct contempt of court; two counts drug possession; use of certain wireless telecommunications devises for text messaging prohibited. Chad Kalem Deville, 44, 195 T and J Loop, Kinder — failure...
Lake Charles American Press
Warren Arceneaux column: No shortage of state title contenders
As usual, there is no shortage of area contenders for girls basketball state championships, with usual suspects Fairview, Hathaway and St. Louis Catholic in the mix. This year we could have some new faces making playoff runs in both boys and girls hoops, as a handful of programs in Southwest Louisiana have made big strides this season.
Lake Charles American Press
McNeese lacks killer instinct, hasn’t learned to protect leads
To find the problems with the Cowboys, one need only to look at the numbers. McNeese State (5-19) is 2-9 in the Southland Conference and stands alone in last place as the result of a nine-game losing streak. That matches the longest losing streak since the Cowboys lost the last final eight games of the 2016-17 season and the 2017-18 season opener.
Lake Charles American Press
‘Backyard Variety’: Lerin Freyou featured artist in Gallery by the Lake’s latest exhibit
Familiar faces from your backyard and pop culture will be displayed in the Gallery by the Lake’s newest exhibition. “Backyard Variety” will feature work from Lerin Freyou – Sulphur native, artist, illustrator and author – as well as work from other Gallery by the Lake members.
Lake Charles American Press
Who let the dogs out? Children’s Theatre Company unleashes ‘101 Dalmatians’
The Children’s Theatre Company is launching its 2023 season with “101 Dalmatians” and has scheduled two performances this weekend at Westlake High School. Based on the classic animated Disney film, the comedy musical features villain Cruella De Vil, her two bumbling sidekicks and 101 spotted heroes. Director...
