Dodgers: Former LA Top Prospect Returns to Organization on Minor-League Deal
The Dodgers signed Rubby De La Rosa, a former LA top prospect, to a minor-league deal as he comes back after four years playing in Japan.
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Officially Signs With Dodgers As He Attempts Big League Return
One former Red Sox hurler is attempting an MLB comeback
Yu Darvish contract extension with Padres includes notable clause
The San Diego Padres signed pitcher Yu Darvish to a contract extension on Thursday that will keep him tied to the organization through the 2028 season. Darvish’s camp made sure the Padres would not be able to get around that commitment, either. ESPN’s Buster Olney reported Friday that Darvish’s five-year deal with San Diego includes... The post Yu Darvish contract extension with Padres includes notable clause appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dodgers sign former Silver Slugger outfielder
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a move to sign a former Silver Slugger outfielder as Spring Training nears. The Dodgers signed former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta on Friday. Peralta spent nine seasons with the D-Backs before they traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays last season. Peralta entered free agency in the offseason and Read more... The post Dodgers sign former Silver Slugger outfielder appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Dodgers sign former All-Star closer Alex Reyes; Marlins, A's trade former top prospects
Pitchers and catchers report in just a few days, so spring training is nearly here. All the big-name free agents have signed and the trade rumor mill is quiet. That just means the only movement left before the spring would be housekeeping-type things and signing the few remaining big-league free agents.
FOX Sports
Minor league pitcher Sonny Vargas gets 2nd drug suspension
NEW YORK (AP) — Free agent pitcher Sonny Vargas was suspended for 110 games on Friday following a positive test for Boldenone, his second positive test for a performance-enhancing substance under baseball's minor league drug program. Then in the San Francisco Giants organization, Vargas was suspended for 60 games...
Ex-Red Sox Prospect Lands With Dodgers In Amazing Twist Of Fate
Former Red Sox prospect Rubby De La Rosa is going back to where it all began, signing a minor league contract with the Dodgers on Friday, according to MiLB.com’s transactions page. De La Rosa, who signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent in 2007, was involved in...
San Diego Padres Star Signs Huge Extension
The San Diego Padres have not been afraid to pursue and lock down headline talent in recent years, between the signings of Manny Machado and Yu Darvish, in addition to the trade for Juan Soto, as they continue to try and compete in an arms race with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Big-spending Padres have made themselves into one of MLB's 'haves'
Padres have spent money to make money, need to continue winning to make it feasible in the long term
Yardbarker
Dodgers adding former Gold Glove winner
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost one former Gold Glove winner this offseason in Cody Bellinger but are now bringing in another one. Robert Murray of FanSided reported Friday that the Dodgers have agreed to sign free-agent outfielder David Peralta. The deal is pending a physical. Alden Gonzalez of ESPN added his contract for the 2023 season is worth $6.5 million. The modest contract is in line with the Dodgers' well-known desire to shed payroll this offseason.
Phillies Prospect to Play in World Baseball Classic
Jaydenn Estanista, a top prospect for the Philadelphia Phillies, will be playing for the Netherlands at the World Baseball Classic.
Miami Marlins acquire reliever A.J. Puk from Oakland Athletics for JJ Bleday
Puk gives the Marlins another high-leverage option out of the bullpen.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Sign Rubby De La Rosa To Minor League Contract
Continuing to display their desire to bolster organizational depth on mound for the 2023 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers have reunited with Rubby De La Rosa by signing him to a Minor League contract. De La Rosa, who will turn 34 years old in February and last appeared in the...
Oakland A's, Miami Marlins Reportedly Agree To Saturday Night Trade
The Oakland A's and Miami Marlins have reportedly agreed to a deal that sees a pair of top draft picks trading places. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, "The [A's] and [Marlins] are swapping former top 6 picks. Outfielder JJ Bleday is headed to the A's, and left-hander A.J. Puk is going to the Marlins." ...
