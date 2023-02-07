The Los Angeles Dodgers lost one former Gold Glove winner this offseason in Cody Bellinger but are now bringing in another one. Robert Murray of FanSided reported Friday that the Dodgers have agreed to sign free-agent outfielder David Peralta. The deal is pending a physical. Alden Gonzalez of ESPN added his contract for the 2023 season is worth $6.5 million. The modest contract is in line with the Dodgers' well-known desire to shed payroll this offseason.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO