ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Yu Darvish contract extension with Padres includes notable clause

The San Diego Padres signed pitcher Yu Darvish to a contract extension on Thursday that will keep him tied to the organization through the 2028 season. Darvish’s camp made sure the Padres would not be able to get around that commitment, either. ESPN’s Buster Olney reported Friday that Darvish’s five-year deal with San Diego includes... The post Yu Darvish contract extension with Padres includes notable clause appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Comeback

Dodgers sign former Silver Slugger outfielder

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a move to sign a former Silver Slugger outfielder as Spring Training nears. The Dodgers signed former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta on Friday. Peralta spent nine seasons with the D-Backs before they traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays last season. Peralta entered free agency in the offseason and Read more... The post Dodgers sign former Silver Slugger outfielder appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Minor league pitcher Sonny Vargas gets 2nd drug suspension

NEW YORK (AP) — Free agent pitcher Sonny Vargas was suspended for 110 games on Friday following a positive test for Boldenone, his second positive test for a performance-enhancing substance under baseball's minor league drug program. Then in the San Francisco Giants organization, Vargas was suspended for 60 games...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NESN

Ex-Red Sox Prospect Lands With Dodgers In Amazing Twist Of Fate

Former Red Sox prospect Rubby De La Rosa is going back to where it all began, signing a minor league contract with the Dodgers on Friday, according to MiLB.com’s transactions page. De La Rosa, who signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent in 2007, was involved in...
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

San Diego Padres Star Signs Huge Extension

The San Diego Padres have not been afraid to pursue and lock down headline talent in recent years, between the signings of Manny Machado and Yu Darvish, in addition to the trade for Juan Soto, as they continue to try and compete in an arms race with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Dodgers adding former Gold Glove winner

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost one former Gold Glove winner this offseason in Cody Bellinger but are now bringing in another one. Robert Murray of FanSided reported Friday that the Dodgers have agreed to sign free-agent outfielder David Peralta. The deal is pending a physical. Alden Gonzalez of ESPN added his contract for the 2023 season is worth $6.5 million. The modest contract is in line with the Dodgers' well-known desire to shed payroll this offseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Dodgers Sign Rubby De La Rosa To Minor League Contract

Continuing to display their desire to bolster organizational depth on mound for the 2023 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers have reunited with Rubby De La Rosa by signing him to a Minor League contract. De La Rosa, who will turn 34 years old in February and last appeared in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy