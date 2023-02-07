ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkesville, GA

accesswdun.com

Habersham County puts new fire engine into service

Habersham County officials on Monday held a ceremony at Habersham County Emergency Services Firehouse 12 on Duncan Bridge Road to officially place Engine 12 into service. According to a press release from the county, personnel from Habersham County Emergency Services pushed Engine 12 into the firehouse, keeping with a long-time tradition.
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man arrested for hitting, choking woman

Hall County Sheriff’s Office charged a Gainesville man Tuesday with a domestic violence incident that happened last month in East Hall County. Justin Kyle Loggins, 23, was taken into custody by the HCSO Warrant Service Unit Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7, at the 3600 block of Holly Springs Road in Gillsville. Loggins was charged with felony aggravated assault and simple battery, both charges under the Family Violence Act.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Donnie "Donna" Eugene Nealey Chafin

Mrs. ”Donna” Donnie Eugene Nealey Chafin, 97, of Gainesville, passed away Friday, February 11, 2023 at The Phoenix on Lake Lanier, following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
GAINESVILLE, GA
smokesignalsnews.com

81 Arrests to start 2023

Local law enforcement were busy to start the year, recording 81 arrests for a variety of offenses most of which were routine in nature related to driving offenses or bond violations. Pickens County Sheriff’s Office accounted for the bulk of the arrests with 67. Jasper police department and Georgia State Patrol at Jasper handled the balance.
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Carnesville man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Franklin County

A man from Carnesville was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon in Franklin County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, David A. McDonald, 29, was found dead just after 2:30 p.m. on Georgia Highway 106 at Bold Springs Road. McDonald was reportedly driving a Ford F-150 south on Ga....
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
thejournalonline.com

Second wreck within one hour – Highway 81 Anderson

Hopewell Fire Chief Andy Ginn surveys the scene of a two vehicle wreck Saturday evening. One person was transported to the hospital by Medshore. It happened on Highway 81 at the East West Connector. Just one hour before, another two vehicle wreck happened at the same intersection. It resulted in one vehicle overturning. Hopewell firefighters responded to both wrecks. (Photo by David Rogers)
ANDERSON, SC
accesswdun.com

Baseball: Bluff, Branch, Dawson County open seasons on Monday

Three more Northeast Georgia-area teams will open their 2023 campaigns on Monday. Cherokee Bluff and Flowery Branch will hit the road against Class 7A competition. The Bears will travel to West Forsyth while Flowery Branch heads to Milton. Dawson County will entertain Mount Pisgah Christian in Dawsonville. Chestatee (1-0) will...
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

22-year-old pregnant Gainesville woman strangled to death

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A week after Jose’s death, her sister, Magdalena Carmelo Jose, remembers the years she spent with her. “Juana is a very cheerful person. She has a happy charisma. She is good and gentle with people. She is happy and friendly,” said Carmelo Jose.
GAINESVILLE, GA
FOX Carolina

20-year-old dies after Friday night crash

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a man died after a crash that happened on Friday night. The crash happened near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road near Westminster at around 9:33 p.m. The coroner said the crash happened...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC

