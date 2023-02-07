Read full article on original website
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and UNG Public Safety Academy graduates inaugural classJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Spectacular Waterfall Views at Dukes Creek in North Georgia Are Best in WinterDeanLandHelen, GA
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the AdventureDeanLandDahlonega, GA
Chick-fil-A Opened a New Restaurant in Toccoa, GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenToccoa, GA
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Investigators searching for 12-year-old boy who ran away from home
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in Georgia need your help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Mason Statum was last seen Saturday, February 11 before running away from home. Mason is described as 5 feet, 115 pounds with...
1 dead after motorcycle collides with car in Gainesville, police say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — One person is dead after a motorcycle and another vehicle collided in Gainesville Friday afternoon, according to police. Police said the fatal crash happened at Browns Bridge Road at Cresswind Parkway, right at the northeast edge of Lake Lanier. The road is expected to be closed...
accesswdun.com
Habersham County puts new fire engine into service
Habersham County officials on Monday held a ceremony at Habersham County Emergency Services Firehouse 12 on Duncan Bridge Road to officially place Engine 12 into service. According to a press release from the county, personnel from Habersham County Emergency Services pushed Engine 12 into the firehouse, keeping with a long-time tradition.
Clarkesville cat gets blame for blaze in Habersham Co
The cat allegedly jumped on a refrigerator and knocked a bag onto a toaster.
Man hits pregnant woman with car on purpose, crashes moments later, deputies say
The driver hit the pregnant woman with his mirror and then lost control of his car moments later.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man arrested for hitting, choking woman
Hall County Sheriff’s Office charged a Gainesville man Tuesday with a domestic violence incident that happened last month in East Hall County. Justin Kyle Loggins, 23, was taken into custody by the HCSO Warrant Service Unit Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7, at the 3600 block of Holly Springs Road in Gillsville. Loggins was charged with felony aggravated assault and simple battery, both charges under the Family Violence Act.
accesswdun.com
Habersham County authorities investigating convenience store armed robbery
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened Wednesday night at the Hayes Corner Convenience Store on Ga. 17 at Ga. 105 in the Fairview community. A man armed with a knife entered the store at about 9:30 p.m. and forced the clerk to open...
Driver dies in single-car crash in Pickens Co.
One person died Thursday in a single-car crash in Pickens County.
2nd Gwinnett teenager found dead this week from same high school
A Gwinnett County high school community is grieving the loss of two students this week after a second teenager was found dead, officials confirmed.
accesswdun.com
Donnie "Donna" Eugene Nealey Chafin
Mrs. ”Donna” Donnie Eugene Nealey Chafin, 97, of Gainesville, passed away Friday, February 11, 2023 at The Phoenix on Lake Lanier, following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
smokesignalsnews.com
81 Arrests to start 2023
Local law enforcement were busy to start the year, recording 81 arrests for a variety of offenses most of which were routine in nature related to driving offenses or bond violations. Pickens County Sheriff’s Office accounted for the bulk of the arrests with 67. Jasper police department and Georgia State Patrol at Jasper handled the balance.
Body cam video shows police raiding apartment of ‘witch doctor’ accused of raping multiple women
Body cam video shows more than a dozen Duluth police officers - some with shields and helmets – showed up to take Hassan Shalgheen, 44, into custody.
Police investigating after human remains found off side of highway in Gwinnett County
Investigators have not said how long they believe the body has been at the location.
accesswdun.com
Carnesville man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Franklin County
A man from Carnesville was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon in Franklin County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, David A. McDonald, 29, was found dead just after 2:30 p.m. on Georgia Highway 106 at Bold Springs Road. McDonald was reportedly driving a Ford F-150 south on Ga....
thejournalonline.com
Second wreck within one hour – Highway 81 Anderson
Hopewell Fire Chief Andy Ginn surveys the scene of a two vehicle wreck Saturday evening. One person was transported to the hospital by Medshore. It happened on Highway 81 at the East West Connector. Just one hour before, another two vehicle wreck happened at the same intersection. It resulted in one vehicle overturning. Hopewell firefighters responded to both wrecks. (Photo by David Rogers)
Deputies find massive amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, meth and more in north Ga. home
Both are facing a laundry list of drug trafficking charges.
accesswdun.com
Baseball: Bluff, Branch, Dawson County open seasons on Monday
Three more Northeast Georgia-area teams will open their 2023 campaigns on Monday. Cherokee Bluff and Flowery Branch will hit the road against Class 7A competition. The Bears will travel to West Forsyth while Flowery Branch heads to Milton. Dawson County will entertain Mount Pisgah Christian in Dawsonville. Chestatee (1-0) will...
atlantanewsfirst.com
22-year-old pregnant Gainesville woman strangled to death
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A week after Jose’s death, her sister, Magdalena Carmelo Jose, remembers the years she spent with her. “Juana is a very cheerful person. She has a happy charisma. She is good and gentle with people. She is happy and friendly,” said Carmelo Jose.
FOX Carolina
20-year-old dies after Friday night crash
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a man died after a crash that happened on Friday night. The crash happened near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road near Westminster at around 9:33 p.m. The coroner said the crash happened...
accesswdun.com
Hall County Solicitor General's office to participate in domestic violence conversation
The Hall County Solicitor General's office will be participating in a community conversation about intimate partner violence hosted by the Hispanic Alliance of Georgia on Facebook live on February 22 at 1 p.m. “Let’s Talk About Domestic Violence” is free, online at The Hispanic Alliance GA Facebook page.
