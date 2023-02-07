Hopewell Fire Chief Andy Ginn surveys the scene of a two vehicle wreck Saturday evening. One person was transported to the hospital by Medshore. It happened on Highway 81 at the East West Connector. Just one hour before, another two vehicle wreck happened at the same intersection. It resulted in one vehicle overturning. Hopewell firefighters responded to both wrecks. (Photo by David Rogers)

ANDERSON, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO