Do you dream of the chance to get dropkicked by a lava-monkey the size of a building? Of course you do, and goodness gracious is Wild Hearts excited to make that dream a reality. Omega Force and EA’s take on co-op monster hunting is a remarkably familiar one, mixing on-the-fly building mechanics into enormous elemental animal fights across its gorgeous feudal Japanese locations. But even when its crystal clear inspirations can sometimes lead to comparisons that aren’t always flattering for Wild Hearts, the few dozen hours I’ve spent with it so far have been a ton of fun, and I’m excited to keep grinding for materials as I progress toward the end of its campaign and into the endgame.

