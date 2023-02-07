Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - Official Big Game Spot Teaser Trailer
The name’s Mirage. A new Autobot makes his debut as a legendary Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, in theatres June 9. Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres June 9, 2023.
IGN
Rushaway - Official Trailer
Take a look at Rushaway in this trailer for the upcoming 2.5D platformer game. A demo is available now on Steam. In Rushaway, your objective is to find the fastest way toward the goal. Explore different paths for every level, and discover the more optimal ones, avoiding or exploiting different hazards.
IGN
Beast Vivariums
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide will walk you through the Beast Vivariums. These first become available to you after completing The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom Main Story quest and are a place where you can bring beasts inside the Room of Requirement to give them a special home! Here, you can pet them, feed them, and in return, they can provide you with helpful materials.
IGN
Room of Requirement Conjuration - Herbology
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide details all of the Herbology items you can conjure while in the Room of Requirement. These items require Moonstone to make and some even require a trip to Tomes and Scrolls to purchase their Spellcraft, which is a one-time purchase to cover their base build.
IGN
WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros - Official Launch Trailer
WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros is available now on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Watch the launch trailer for this baseball game. In WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros, create your own dream team with unique characters from the Power Pros universe and represent your country to compete in WBSC's eSport discipline.
IGN
Swarm Grinder - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Swarm Grinder, an upcoming action roguelite hypercore game with pixel graphics. Swarm Grinder is coming to Early Access. A demo for the game is available now on Steam as part of Steam Next Fest. In Swarm Grinder, battle enemies to make your way through a...
IGN
Formula Retro Racing: World Tour - Official Trailer
Take a look at Formula Retro Racing: World Tour in this trailer for the upcoming retro racing game. Formula Retro Racing: World Tour is coming to PC, Xbox, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch in 2023. A demo for the game is available now on Steam. Formula Retro Racing...
IGN
Locked Door Long Gallery
This door can be found in the Potions Classroom area in The Library Annex. After you spawn, walk through the door and make a left down the spiral stairway. Follow the path down, and it'll lead you to a locked door.
IGN
Dark and Darker Playtest Feb 2023: End Time and How to Play
Dark and Darker, an upcoming first-person PvPvE game, was first made available for Alpha playtesting in 2022. Following three previous playtests, the first Dark and Darker playtest of 2023 is now running as part of Steam Next Fest, February 6 to 13. Dark and Darker Playtest Start Time. The Steam...
IGN
Valentine’s Week: From Comic Books, Coffee Mugs to Console Skins, Here Are Some Gaming and Pop Culture Accessories to Gift Your Partner
Valentine's Week is underway, and just like us gamers and pop culture geeks, many are out there looking for the best gifts and items for their gamer partner. If you're confused about what to buy for your partner in crime who is interested in gaming and/or pop-culture, we might have the solution.
IGN
Field Guide Page - Tapestry of Barnabas the Barmy
This tapestry depicts Barnabas the Barmy’s foolish attempts to teach trolls the art of ballet. You can find near the very top of the Defense Against Dark Arts Tower, up one floor from the Charms Classroom Floo Flame on a short hallway leading to more stairs up to the Astronomy Tower.
IGN
Wild Hearts Review in Progress
Do you dream of the chance to get dropkicked by a lava-monkey the size of a building? Of course you do, and goodness gracious is Wild Hearts excited to make that dream a reality. Omega Force and EA’s take on co-op monster hunting is a remarkably familiar one, mixing on-the-fly building mechanics into enormous elemental animal fights across its gorgeous feudal Japanese locations. But even when its crystal clear inspirations can sometimes lead to comparisons that aren’t always flattering for Wild Hearts, the few dozen hours I’ve spent with it so far have been a ton of fun, and I’m excited to keep grinding for materials as I progress toward the end of its campaign and into the endgame.
IGN
The Great Hall
The Great Hall is one of the most iconic places in the franchise. It is where you can find the Great Hall, Viaduct Courtyard, and Boathouse. It also houses the Hufflepuff common room. There are 4 Floo Flame fast travel points, including the Boathouse, Great Hall, Viaduct Courtyard, and the...
IGN
Metroid Prime Developers Criticise Remaster for Not Crediting Original Team
Two developers who worked on the original Metroid Prime have criticised the newly released remaster for not fully crediting the original creative team. Zoid Kirsch, who formerly worked for Retro Studios as Senior Gameplay Engineer on the original Metroid Prime, posted a screenshot from the remaster's credits to Twitter. The...
IGN
In the Shadow of the Mountain
In the Shadow of the Mountain is the thirty-sixth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you join Sebastian in the search for the third and final piece of the Undercroft triptych, hoping to discern more about Isidora and her magical abilities. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy.
IGN
Forest Vivarium
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide breaks down the first vivarium you create in the Room of Requirement: the Forest Vivarium. In order to access this, you'll need to complete The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom Main Story quest, which follows The Caretaker's Lunar Lament and The Helm of Urtkot.
IGN
The First 24 Minutes of Wild Hearts
Check out the first 24 minutes of the EA Originals title, Wild Hearts. Made by Omega Force, this japan-set fantasy game has you hunting gigantic beasts named Kemono in order to make the land of Azuma a safer place. You'll see tutorial footage, cutscenes, the character creator, and the first Kemono fight in this video.
IGN
Arithmancy Door Potions Classroom
To find this arithmancy door, fast travel to the Potions Classroom. After you do that, walk through the doors and begin making your way downstairs. Once you reach the end, you'll run into a locked level 1 door.
IGN
John Wick: Chapter 4 Exclusive Character Poster Debut
The globe-trotting adventures of John Wick continue in John Wick: Chapter 4, opening exclusively in movie theaters March 24th. One of the film’s cool locations is Paris, which serves as the backdrop of IGN's exclusive character poster (seen below) depicting Keanu Reeves’ gun-toting antihero at the Eiffel Tower.
IGN
Titanic Regains 3rd Spot in the Highest Grossing Movies of All Time List After Re-Release as It Surpasses Avatar: Way of the Water
Cameron vs Cameron has been the talk of the town since the past week. Last week, we saw Avatar: Way of the Water jump to number 3 spot in overseas sales, beating the James Cameron's Titanic. Through a report by Variety, we learned that Avatar: Way of the Water has...
Comments / 0