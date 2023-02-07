ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industrial Cybersecurity Innovator Opscura Receives $9.4M in Series A Funding as Critical Operations Transform

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
SILICON VALLEY, Calif. & SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--

Opscura Inc., an innovator in industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, announced today it has received $9.4M in Series A funding as it scales to engage further U.S. partners and customers seeking to protect and connect their critical operations. Founded in Spain as Enigmedia, the new global entity Opscura is also launching a new brand, global management team, and product upgrades in addition to the capital infusion led by Anzu Partners, with investments from Dreamit and Mundi Ventures.

Opscura’s Global Management Team (from left to right): Brian Brammeier, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Information Security Officer; Carlos Tomás, Co-Founder and Vice President of Engineering; Allison Taylor, Strategic Advisor and former Interim Chief Marketing Officer; David Hatchell, CEO; Michael Garrison Stuber, Chief Product Officer; Gerard Vidal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

Opscura’s technology adds a unique layer to the industrial cybersecurity ecosystem as manufacturers require greater efficiencies to protect thousands of vulnerable legacy devices they cannot take offline, and as the rapid build-out of new renewable energy critical infrastructure continues. To reduce the pervasive risks of ransomware, unauthorized access, and data theft, Opscura’s patented cloaking technology obscures deeper operational technology (OT) Level 2 network and Layer 2 data without disrupting operations.

“We have been impressed with the power and simplicity of Opscura’s security solution as part of our Schneider Electric Exchange™️ Technology Partner program,” says Francesc Juan, CTO Spain of Schneider. “Opscura addresses multiple ICS use cases, and unlike other offerings, simplifies the processes, people, and technology work involved in protecting critical infrastructure in deeper OT layers.”

Worldwide integrator partners such as Telefonica deploy Opscura to their customer segments that need simplified, yet robust, OT security for Zero Trust environments. Opscura works collaboratively within the ICS security ecosystem, and its technology is complementary to solutions from Claroty, Nozomi, Fortinet, and more. Customers across various industries, including renewable energy, transportation, manufacturing, government, and chemical also rely on Opscura to solve industrial cybersecurity, compliance, and digital transformation challenges.

“Throughout our extensive diligence process, we were impressed with Opscura’s foundational approach to ICS and their ability to deliver a frictionless solution that ensures continuity of operations. We believe it has great potential to efficiently and effectively address the myriad unmet security needs that exist in critical brownfield OT networks,” said John Ho, Partner at Anzu Partners. “We look forward to supporting the Opscura team as they continue to scale the company, validate the technology’s capabilities across multiple ICS use cases, and demonstrate how to fully deliver the zero trust model in an OT context.”

Opscura’s funding reflects a shift in the appetite for diversified cybersecurity innovation from the government and investors. Spain, including the Basque region where Opscura’s R&D team is based, continues to invest in EU-wide cybersecurity growth. Opscura has earned multiple grants to continue its novel research into ultra-low latency encryption and data communications across industrial devices.

“The mission to reduce risk for industrial operators has no geographical boundaries, and we are excited to see Opscura’s Spanish and U.S. technical talent collaborate to solve ICS security challenges,” said Rajeev Singh-Molares, Founding & Managing Partner at Mundi Ventures. “Opscura solves the immediate concern of protecting vulnerable industrial assets such as PLCs, and it has novel IP that can prepare companies as quantum progresses and data security compliance needs evolve.”

“Opscura is much needed in the ICS security ecosystem, with its focus on protecting and connecting at deeper levels of the network,” said Mel Shakir, Partner at Dreamit Ventures, Securetech. “Their collaborative approach across OT, IT and automation partners will expedite market traction.”

Opscura co-founders Gerard Vidal and Carlos Tomás will take on the Chief Technology Officer and VP Engineering roles, respectively, as part of a new global management team led by new Chief Executive Officer, David Hatchell. The Opscura executive team also includes Chief Product Officer Michael Garrison Stuber, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Information Security Officer Brian Brammeier, and Strategic Advisor Allison J. Taylor, who formerly served as interim Chief Marketing Officer.

“It’s time to take on the most pressing national cybersecurity problems and move the entire ICS ecosystem forward,” said David Hatchell, CEO at Opscura. “Together with our partners and talented technical teams, Opscura can help customers move beyond device visibility to protect our critical industrial assets and data.”

Opscura team members will be attending DISTRIBUTECH International in San Diego from February 7-9, 2023, and S4x23 in Miami from February 13-16, 2023. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting at either event, please reach out to contact@opscura.io. For more information on the executive team and Opscura’s ICS security technology, visit https://www.opscura.io.

About Opscura:

Opscura protects and connects industrial networks with easy-to-use innovations that are safe to use deep within operational infrastructure. Validated by global partners such as Schneider Electric, Opscura reduces operational risks by protecting vulnerable legacy industrial assets and data, eliminating deep-level attacker footholds, and enriching threat visibility data. Brownfield and greenfield global customers rely on Opscura for OT cloaking, isolation, and Zero Trust authentication, together with simplified IT-OT connectivity. Learn more about Opscura’s Spanish Basque region roots and follow us through https://www.opscura.io.

About Anzu Partners:

Anzu Partners is an investment firm that focuses on industrial and life science technology companies with the potential to transform their industries. Anzu works with entrepreneurs to develop and commercialize technological innovations by providing capital alongside deep expertise in business development, market positioning, global connectivity, and operations. For more information, please visit https://www.anzupartners.com.

About Dreamit:

Dreamit is a venture fund focused on cybersecurity, anti-fraud, risk and compliance, and physical security start-ups. Learn more at https://dreamit.com.

About Mundi Ventures:

Mundi Ventures is a global venture capital firm that invests in early and growth stage technology ventures. Founded in 2015, Mundi has backed 60+ companies, with the long term goal of helping individuals, businesses, and society manage an increasingly risky world through technology.

