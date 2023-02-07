ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seth Thomson Joins Geneva Trading

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--

Geneva Trading, a global principal trading firm, today announced that industry veteran Seth Thomson has joined the firm as a Partner and Chief Administrative Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005099/en/

Seth Thomson, Partner and Chief Administrative Officer, Geneva Trading (Photo: Business Wire)

Thomson is an accomplished technology and operations executive with over 25 years of experience working in the financial markets. Prior to joining Geneva, he spent almost 15 years as a technology and operations leader at DRW and, most recently, as their Chief Information Officer focused on implementing processes and infrastructure to support their growing organization.

Seth commented, “I’m very impressed with Geneva’s focus on integrity and innovation and I’m excited to help streamline our operations as we continue to grow.”

“We have ambitious plans to scale Geneva Trading over the next several years,” said Rob Creamer, Geneva Trading’s Chief Executive Officer. “Seth’s skills, values and experience give me and the entire team great confidence that our goals will be achieved with integrity, operational efficiency, and the highest standard of excellence.”

About Geneva

Geneva Trading is a leading proprietary trading firm with a history of consistent success in the listed derivatives markets. Founded in 1999, we foster an environment of innovation, entrepreneurship, and a disciplined approach to risk and reward. Geneva builds technology to discover and capture market opportunities globally while empowering our team to solve some of the most complex problems in the trading industry.

www.genevatrading.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005099/en/

CONTACT: Marla Scalise, Geneva Trading

marla@genevatrading.com

312-810-0160

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY FINANCE FINTECH BANKING OTHER TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE DATA MANAGEMENT OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

SOURCE: Geneva Trading

PUB: 02/07/2023 09:00 AM/DISC: 02/07/2023 09:02 AM

