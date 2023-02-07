ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Revelation Biosciences Inc. Announces Preclinical Biomarker Data Supporting Activity of REVTx-300

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”) announced today statistically significant results in a validated preclinical model of acute and chronic kidney disease. This mechanistic biomarker data further supports the potential clinical utility of REVTx-300 previously announced on November 18, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005660/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

In this validated preclinical model, administration of REVTx-300 caused significant reduction in circulating transforming growth factor-β (TGF-β) in a dose dependent manner relative to the positive control group. In addition, REVTx-300 significantly increased circulating anti-inflammatory interleukin-10 (IL-10), hepcidin, and neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin (NGAL) in all groups in a dose dependent manner, relative to the positive control group (the unilateral ureteral obstruction (UUO) model, described below).

TGF-β is a key driver of fibrogenesis and contributes directly to the deposition of collagen through excessive production of extracellular matrix. IL-10 is characterized as an anti-inflammatory cytokine, due to its capability to reduce the generation of pro-inflammatory mediators. Hepcidin and NGAL sequester iron to prevent iron-mediated reactive oxygen tissue damage.

There were no significant increases in markers of inflammation. These results provide mechanistic evidence for the reduction in fibrosis observed in the UUO model in response to treatment with REVTx-300. Revelation plans to seek publication of the full results during 2023.

Revelation originally released positive results ( October 25, 2022 ) from the preclinical model of acute kidney injury (AKI) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). Additional analysis announced on November 18, 2022 found that treatment with REVTx-300 significantly reduced new collagen deposition (fibrosis) in the renal cortex in a dose dependent manner in the medium and high dose groups (42.1% reduction (p <0.05) and 56.7% (p < 0.05), respectively). The reduction in new collagen formation was calculated for each treatment group vs the UUO control group after correction for the normal collagen levels observed in the sham control.

“Redirection of the inflammatory response has tremendous potential to treat a wide variety of diseases associated with fibrosis,” said James Rolke, Chief Executive Officer of Revelation. “We look forward to further investigation of the role PHAD plays in TLR4 biology as a treatment of inflammatory disease and infection.”

Fibrosis, or the formation of scar tissue, is the final, common pathway of many diseases which can have devastating effects, including acute kidney injury, chronic kidney injury, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, myocarditis, and cancer. Revelation intends to further investigate the potential anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic benefit of PHAD, including its effect on NLRP3-mediated inflammasome activation in animal models of AKI, CKD, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and cancer.

About REVTx-300 Preclinical Study

The unilateral ureteral obstruction (UUO) model is appropriate for studying the anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects of potential new therapies for acute and chronic kidney disease as complete ureteral obstruction of one kidney results in significant inflammation and subsequent fibrosis of the affected kidney over a 7-day period.

The present study consisted of 6 groups with the following outcomes on renal cortical fibrosis as measured by detection of collagen deposition using picosirius red stained histology sections assessed at three different sampling depths.

  • Group 1 animals had surgery with no UUO (Sham) and received vehicle only (collagen deposition: 2.36 ± 0.44%).
  • Group 2 animals had UUO surgery and received vehicle only (collagen deposition: 4.88 ± 0.51%).
  • Group 3 animals had UUO surgery and received SB-525334, a known TGF-β inhibitor of fibrosis (new collagen deposition: 3.02 ± 0.37%, 75% reduction vs Group 2 - Sham, p < 0.05).
  • Group 4 animals had UUO surgery and received 0.1 mg/kg REVTx-300 (new collagen deposition: 4.96 ± 0.95 %, 1% reduction vs Group 2 – Sham).
  • Group 5 animals had UUO surgery and received 0.3 mg/kg REVTx-300 (new collagen deposition: 3.82 ± 0.91%, 42% reduction vs Group 2 – Sham, p < 0.05).
  • Group 6 animals had UUO surgery and received 0.9 mg/kg REVTx-300 (new collagen deposition: 3.45 ± 0.54%, 57% reduction vs Group 2 – Sham, p < 0.05).

About REVTx-300

REVTx-300 is a proprietary formulation for systemic administration of PHAD and is being developed as a potential therapy for the treatment of acute and chronic organ disease including chronic kidney disease (CKD), acute kidney injury (AKI), myocarditis, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Chronic disease of an organ, due to chronic inflammation and subsequent fibrosis, follows a pattern of perpetual and ongoing destruction of living functional cells and subsequent replacement by the non-functional protein, collagen, resulting in fibrosis (scar tissue) (Wilson). The establishment of fibrosis and subsequent death of the organ is driven by ongoing inflammatory processes and reactive oxygen species associated with the innate immune response. Revelation believes that redirection of the innate immune response with REVTx-300 from a pro-inflammatory state to an anti-inflammatory (protective) state may rebalance the innate immune response to slow down or halt the progressive destruction and scarring of organ tissue, allowing the healing process to take place. Revelation plans to initiate clinical studies in 2023.

About Revelation Biosciences Inc.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. is a life sciences company focused on the development of immunologic-based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease. Revelation has multiple product candidates in development that are based on the well-established biology of phosphorylated hexaacyl disaccharide (PHAD) and its effect on the innate immune system. REVTx‑100 is being developed as a prevention and treatment of infection. REVTx‑200 is being developed as an intranasal immunomodulator adjunct to be used in combination with an intramuscular vaccination for more complete immunity. REVTx‑300 is being developed as a potential therapy for the treatment of acute and chronic organ disease including CKD, AKI, myocarditis, and NASH. REVTx‑99b is being developed as a treatment for food allergies. REVDx‑501 is being developed as a rapid diagnostic that can be used to detect IP-10 as a surrogate biomarker for any type of respiratory infection, eliminating the need for specialized instrumentation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are only predictions or statements of current expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Revelation cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: the ability of Revelation to meet its financial and strategic goals, due to, among other things, competition; the ability of Revelation to grow and manage growth profitability and retain its key employees; the possibility that the Revelation may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; risks relating to the successful development of Revelation’s product candidates; the clinical utility of an increase in intranasal cytokine levels as a biomarker of viral infections; the ability to successfully complete planned clinical studies of its product candidates; the risk that we may not fully enroll our clinical studies or enrollment will take longer than expected; risks relating to the occurrence of adverse safety events and/or unexpected concerns that may arise from data or analysis from our clinical studies; changes in applicable laws or regulations; expected initiation of the clinical studies, the timing of clinical data; the outcome of the clinical data, including whether the results of such study is positive or whether it can be replicated; the outcome of data collected, including whether the results of such data and/or correlation can be replicated; the timing, costs, conduct and outcome of our other clinical studies; the anticipated treatment of future clinical data by the FDA, the EMA or other regulatory authorities, including whether such data will be sufficient for approval; the success of future development activities for its product candidates; potential indications for which product candidates may be developed; the potential impact that COVID‑19 may have on Revelation’s suppliers, vendors, regulatory agencies, employees and the global economy as a whole; the ability of Revelation to maintain the listing of its securities on NASDAQ; investor sentiment relating to SPAC related going public transactions; the expected duration over which Revelation’s balances will fund its operations; and other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the SEC by Revelation.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005660/en/

CONTACT: Company ContactsSandra Vedrick

Vice President, Investor Relations & Human Resources

Revelation Biosciences Inc.

Email:svedrick@revbiosciences.comandChester Zygmont, III

Chief Financial Officer

Revelation Biosciences Inc.

Email:czygmont@revbiosciences.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH OTHER SCIENCE RESEARCH PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCE BIOTECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: Revelation Biosciences Inc.

PUB: 02/07/2023 09:00 AM/DISC: 02/07/2023 09:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

SOPHiA GENETICS Expands Partnership With AstraZeneca to Include Multimodal Approaches for Cancer Drug Development

BOSTON & LAUSANNE, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 13, 2023-- SOPHiA GENETICS SA (Nasdaq: SOPH), the creator of a leading cloud-native global data-sharing network and health analytics platform, is partnering with AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) to apply their multimodal technology and expertise to the biopharmaceutical company’s oncology portfolio. The multimodal approach will go beyond a single data modality, combining radiomics analysis of medical imaging data, molecular data, digital pathology, clinical and biologic data for a more comprehensive assessment of multimodal signatures leveraging proprietary AI and machine learning technology. Together, the companies will examine ways to accelerate clinical trials, support evidence generation for market access, and improve clinical decision-making, helping clinicians to select the best possible treatments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005096/en/ Multimodality will allow for the integration of clinical data in AZ’s trials with health system datasets on advanced molecular diagnostics, radiological and histological imaging and codified clinical data. (Photo: Business Wire)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
medtechdive.com

82 more deaths linked to Philips’ recalled devices reported to FDA, bringing total to 346

Another 82 deaths linked to Philips’ recalled sleep and respiratory devices were reported to the Food and Drug Administration in the final two months of last year. In total, the agency has now received 346 reports of death. The rate of death reports per month has risen in each reporting period since Philips began the recall in the summer of 2021.
The Associated Press

Aramark Healthcare+ Announces Exclusive Partnership with Healthcare Plus Solutions Group

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 13, 2023-- An improved hospital experience can influence patient satisfaction, decrease length of stay, reduce costly readmissions, and improve nursing satisfaction. Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), the provider of food, facilities, and uniform services to millions of people in 19 countries around the world, today announced an exclusive new partnership with the Healthcare Plus Solutions Group (HPSG), led by healthcare visionaries Quint Studer and Dan Collard. The partnership is part of the Aramark Healthcare+ strategy to drive innovative, evidence-based improvement for hospitals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230210005198/en/ An improved hospital experience can influence patient satisfaction, decrease length of stay, reduce costly readmissions, and improve nursing satisfaction. Aramark has announced an exclusive new partnership with the Healthcare Plus Solutions Group, led by healthcare visionaries Quint Studer and Dan Collard. The partnership is part of the Aramark Healthcare+ strategy to drive innovative, evidence-based improvement for hospitals. (Graphic: Business Wire)
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Anavasi Diagnostics Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for The AscencioDx COVID-19 Test and The AscencioDx Molecular Detector

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 13, 2023-- Anavasi Diagnostics, an NIH/RADx funded medical technology company developing novel molecular diagnostic testing for the point-of-care (POC) market, announced the Food and Drug Administration has issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for The AscencioDx® COVID-19 Test and The AscencioDx® Molecular Detector. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005142/en/ Reusable for at least 3,000 test cycles, The AscencioDx® Molecular Detector creates less biowaste while also providing quick, accurate, and affordable test results for the detection of SARS-Cov-2 RNA in as little as 20 minutes. The AscencioDx proprietary platform will enable rapid product development of new viral and bacterial targets, including influenza, RSV, sexual health-related strains, and more. (Photo: Business Wire)
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Shore Capital Partners Announces Partnership with Container Services, Inc.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 13, 2023-- Shore Capital Partners (“Shore” or “Shore Capital”), a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap investing within the food and beverage, healthcare, and business services industries, is pleased to announce it has completed a partnership with Container Services, Inc. (“CSI” or “The Company”), a custom blow molder of rigid plastic containers based in Hillsboro, Kansas, with a second location in New Castle, Pennsylvania. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005399/en/ CSI was founded by Darrell Driggers in July 1991 to provide custom plastic bottles to honey producers, including their iconic “honey bear” bottle. Since the Company was founded, CSI continued to expand its product offerings and manufacturing capabilities, and grew into a leading manufacturer of high-quality, custom containers for customers in the food and beverage, household products, and automotive industries. The Company specializes in the production of PET (polyethylene terephthalate) and HDPE (high-density polyethylene) blow-molded plastic containers and has expertise working with post-consumer recycled plastic resins.
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Finite State Introduces Next-Generation Platform for Software Supply Chain Security

COLUMBUS, Ohio & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 13, 2023-- ( S4X23 ) - Finite State, the leader in managing software supply chain risk for the enterprise, today announced its Next Generation Platform featuring extended SBOM management with the ability to ingest and aggregate 120+ external data sources. The new platform gives Application and Product Security teams a unified and prioritized risk view with unprecedented visibility across the software supply chain lifecycle to scale operations through continuous, next-generation risk management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005316/en/ The launch of the Next Gen Platform will enable Finite State customers to continuously and confidently reduce risk across ‘any-party’ software, firmware, or applications through a singular lens. Already featuring over 2 billion data points of analysis, AppSec and Product Security teams will be able to leverage external tooling and feeds to build the most comprehensive SBOM (Software Bill of Materials) in the market, detailing all vulnerabilities on software components and dependencies.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Clearlake and Motive-Backed BetaNXT Names Peter Smith as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 13, 2023-- BetaNXT, a provider of wealth management infrastructure software with real-time data capabilities and an enhanced advisor experience, today announced that Peter Smith has been named Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Smith comes to the organization with a notable history of leading financial operations at high-growth companies at scale. Reporting to BetaNXT Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen C. Daffron, Mr. Smith will oversee all aspects of BetaNXT’s global finance function and will play a key role in M&A activities, working closely with business teams on due diligence and acquisition integration. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005193/en/ “At BetaNXT, we are committed to building an exemplary leadership team with the knowledge, skill, and experience to accelerate our growth vision,” said Mr. Daffron. “Peter is a high-impact executive with an impressive track record of managing successful financial operations within the financial services and financial technology industries. As we continue to sharpen our focus on delivering superior outcomes to our clients, we are confident that he will add tremendous value to our organization.”
The Associated Press

John Di Leo Appointed as Everbridge Chief Revenue Officer

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 13, 2023-- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions, today announced the appointment of John Di Leo as Chief Revenue Officer, responsible for leading the company’s global sales and go-to-market teams including global partnerships, business development, professional services, and Everbridge’s centers of excellence. Mr. Di Leo joins Everbridge, effective immediately, and reports to Chief Executive Officer David Wagner. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005338/en/ John Di Leo Appointed as Everbridge Chief Revenue Officer
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

Nation’s Largest Independent Multicultural Agency Sensis Acquires Transportation Industry Communications Leader Sharp & Company

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 13, 2023-- Sensis, the largest and most diverse 100% minority-owned advertising agency in the country, is excited to announce its acquisition of Sharp & Company, a full-service communications consultancy that helps transportation organizations move projects forward by connecting with their stakeholders and the public in meaningful and productive ways. This acquisition will expand portfolio offerings at Sensis, by adding transportation industry experience to the company’s capabilities, especially in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia areas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005221/en/ Sharp & Company is a full-service communications consultancy serving the public and private sectors in the transportation industry. They specialize in crafting innovative and effective communications programs that educate and inform the public, reduce friction, and keep projects moving forward. As strategists, creators and communicators, Sharp & Company delivers results for their clients by providing public and stakeholder communication and engagement, marketing and PR, translation of technical and complex data for general audiences, breakthrough creative and graphic design, digital and social media engagement, and research to gain audience insights.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Cardiawave Granted 3 New Patents Extending Its Intellectual Property Protection for Its Technology in the United States

LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 13, 2023-- Cardiawave SA, a deeptech medical device manufacturer that has developed Valvosoft®, an innovative non-invasive medical device to treat aortic stenosis, the most prevalent heart valve disease in adults, announces the issuance of 3 new patents in the United States. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005314/en/ Figure 1 - Cardiawave’s medical device Valvosoft®
The Associated Press

Torq Poaches Splunk’s Josh Morris as New SVP of Worldwide Sales and Taps Chief Marketing Officer Don Jeter From Pax8

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 13, 2023-- Torq, the security automation leader, today announced the addition of new Senior Vice-President of Worldwide Sales Josh Morris and Chief Marketing Officer Don Jeter to its executive team. Together, Morris and Jeter will be responsible for helping propel Torq into its next phase of growth and shape the company’s sales and marketing strategies to maximize its pipeline, customer engagement, and brand reach and engagement. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005018/en/ Josh Morris, Torq Vice President of Worldwide Sales (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

AdvoCare® Hosts “You’ve Got This” Virtual Event on February 15th Offering Health and Wellness Education

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 13, 2023-- AdvoCare International, LLC, a health and wellness company, hosts its annual “You’ve Got This” virtual event with a focus on health and wellness in 2023. This live-streamed event will take place on February 15 th from 6:00 pm to 7:30pm (CST) and is offered to registrants at no cost. Registration is open and available at https://www.advocare.com/youvegotthis.html. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230210005320/en/ Join Jason Witten and Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo for AdvoCare’s You’ve Got This Virtual Event on February 15th from 6pm - 7:30pm. (Graphic: Business Wire)
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

XKL DQT400 12-port Optical Transponder Addresses Increased Capacity Demand While Decreasing Power Consumption and Footprint

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 13, 2023-- XKL LLC, a leading provider of optical networking solutions and DWDM systems, has announced the full release of its DQT400 12-port optical transponder now available for all markets. This 12-port expansion module triples capacity on the company’s DQT400 4-port launch, initially revealed in 2022. Developed to meet growing capacity, scalability and cost-saving needs for network operators and data center providers, XKL is featuring the 12-port system at NANOG 87 between February 13-15, 2023, in Atlanta, GA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005087/en/ Introducing XKL’s DQT400-12. Capable of supporting up to 48 100GE channels in just 5Us with up to 19.2Tb of capacity. (Photo: Business Wire)
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Williams Appoints Carri Lockhart to Board of Directors

TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 13, 2023-- Williams (NYSE: WMB) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Carri Lockhart as an independent director on the Board, effective Feb. 10, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005036/en/ Carri Lockhart joins Williams Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Maryland Broadband Cooperative Picks Ciena for Statewide Middle-Mile Network

SALISBURY, Md. & HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 13, 2023-- The Maryland Broadband Cooperative (MdBC), a middle-mile network provider, has tapped Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) for new transport gear to upgrade its existing 2,500 fiber mile statewide optical network. With this initiative, MdBC will provide 400G transport services to its more than 80 members, which include telecom companies, internet service providers (ISPs), utilities, health care facilities, universities, and state and local government. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005029/en/ “MdBC was founded to help address the lack of broadband access in unserved and underserved areas throughout Maryland. It’s the core of who we are,” said Drew Van Dopp, President and CEO of Maryland Broadband Cooperative. “Ciena’s leading optical and network management solutions afford us greater performance and reliability to improve broadband access – and thereby digital inclusion – across every county in the state. This will help fuel economic development, jobs, education and telehealth, improving quality of life in our rural and chronically underserved communities.”
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Catalent Appoints Joseph A. Ferraro as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, and Secretary

SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 13, 2023-- Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leader in enabling the development and supply of better treatments for patients worldwide, today announced the appointment of Joseph A. Ferraro as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, and Secretary. Mr. Ferraro will be responsible for managing Catalent’s global legal and compliance operations. He will be based at the company’s headquarters in Somerset, New Jersey, head up the company’s Legal Leadership Team, and serve on its Executive Leadership Team, reporting directly to Catalent’s Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, Steven Fasman. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005046/en/ Joseph A. Ferraro, who has joined Catalent as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, and Secretary (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
638K+
Post
679M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy