Saint Paul, MN

Minnesota Wild Announce TicketManager as Official Ticket Management and Corporate Re-Sale Partner

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. & CALABASAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--

The Minnesota Wild announced today all corporate partners and businesses with suites, premium seats and season tickets at Xcel Energy Center will have access to industry-leading technology for managing their ticket inventory, thanks to a groundbreaking partnership between the NHL team and TicketManager, a global leader in the event and guest experience industry.

Minnesota Wild and TicketManager partner to help companies get the most use and best ROI from corporate tickets including re-sale powered by Ticketmaster (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Wild’s business customers can use TicketManager at no charge to centralize ticket distribution, approval and delivery, as well as access reports on ticket usage, including who scanned tickets at the gate. Those businesses can use TicketManager for all live events in the Twin Cities area, including baseball, football, basketball, hockey and college sports at no cost.

In addition, team partners will be able to responsibly recapture the value of any unused tickets by using TicketManager to sell unused tickets through the teams ticketing partner, Ticketmaster.

“We’re very excited to welcome TicketManager as a new partner,” said Carin Anderson, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Retail Management for the Wild. “Providing our customers and partners with TicketManager’s unmatched suite of technology and services will help them get the absolute most from their tickets and suites.”

TicketManager CEO and Co-Founder Tony Knopp remarked on how the game is changing in the relationship between sports rights holders and their corporate customers.

“Not too long ago, companies and brands were on their own in terms of optimizing performance of tickets and other team assets,” he said. “The Wild are part of a growing movement of sports properties who are proactively working with their customers to make sure those companies are getting maximum value for their investments.”

About TicketManager:

TicketManager is a leading event and guest management platform that empowers companies to make client entertainment easy and drive greater ROI. It offers convenient and simple tech to manage corporate sports and entertainment tickets, create exceptional guest life cycle experiences, and reports on the effectiveness of all engagement in real-time.

TicketManager is the choice of over 500 globally known companies like Verizon, FedEx, Adidas, Anheuser-Busch, Nissan and Mastercard, plus hundreds of pro and college teams in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS and NCAA.

TicketManager is based in Calabasas, Calif., with six offices globally managing and automating more than 30 million invitations, registrations, and tickets every year. For more information, visit https://www.ticketmanager.com.

Paul Kim, TicketManager, +1 (818) 698-3616,press@ticketmanager.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA MINNESOTA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL SPECIALTY SPORTS HOCKEY

SOURCE: TicketManager

PUB: 02/07/2023 09:00 AM/DISC: 02/07/2023 09:02 AM

