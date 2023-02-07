Bright Data Appoints Gunja Gargeshwari as New Chief Revenue Officer

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--

Bright Data, the world’s leading web data platform, is proud to announce the appointment of Gunja Gargeshwari, as its new Chief Revenue Officer. With over 25 years’ experience in sales and marketing at leading tech companies such as Oracle, AWS, and Zendesk, Gargeshwari will join the executive leadership team at Bright Data and oversee all global GTM (Go-To-Market) operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005387/en/

Gunja Gargeshwari, CRO at Bright Data (Photo: Business Wire)

In this newly created role, Gargeshwari will lead the company’s extensive business development and sales teams, focusing on elevating Bright Data’s valuable customer base. Gargeshwari will also expand the company’s market reach to new data territories — addressing the most large-scale emerging data requirements.

Or Lenchener, CEO at Bright Data said: “Gargeshwari has an impressive track record in driving growth and revenue for organizations. I’m thrilled to have Gargeshwari join the Bright Data team as we expand our business. His appointment is a testament to Bright Data’s commitment to delivering world-class solutions to our customers and growing the business in a competitive marketplace. He will be an excellent addition to our team and have a real impact, significantly advancing Bright Data as the world’s leading web data partner across the different markets and industries we work with.”

Gargeshwari holds an impressive track record of business leadership roles in IT services and SaaS (Software as A Service) at leading tech companies. Most recently, Gargeshwari served as Global VP of Platform Sales at Zendesk, where he led GTM for multiple product lines and drove Zendesk’s Enterprise growth. Prior to Zendesk, Gargeshwari managed GTM operations at AWS, working with leading customers in the Digital Native and ISV space. He also spent 18 years at Oracle where he held various leadership positions.

Gunja Gargeshwari, CRO at Bright Data said: “Bright Data’s reputation as a trusted public web data platform rings true having worked with some of the world’s leading companies to help them make more informed business decisions. I’m delighted to join the talented Bright Data team and support the cause of public data for public good.”

About Bright Data

Bright Data provides cutting-edge public web data solutions to businesses and organizations of all sizes, helping them make informed decisions and achieve their business and organizational goals. With a focus on quality, reliability, and innovation, Bright Data is dedicated to delivering the best possible experience to its customers.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005387/en/

CONTACT: Keren Pakes

kerenp@brightdata.com

Rebecca Miles

Brightdata@rlyl.com

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DATA MANAGEMENT DATA ANALYTICS TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE FINANCE INTERNET

SOURCE: Bright Data

PUB: 02/07/2023 09:00 AM/DISC: 02/07/2023 09:03 AM

