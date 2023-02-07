SoundHound Unveils Dynamic Interaction With Generative AI

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--

SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN) (“SoundHound”), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today unveiled Dynamic Interaction™ With Generative AI, further extending the capabilities of the company’s groundbreaking real-time, multimodal interface by granting users hands-free access to a vast wealth of ideas, information, and sophisticated search functionality.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005641/en/

SoundHound’s newly released demo showcases how Dynamic Interaction with Generative AI would work in-vehicle for the automotive industry. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Launched in November 2022, SoundHound Dynamic Interaction raises the bar for human-computer interaction by offering a full-duplex consumer interface which provides real-time, continuous audiovisual feedback in response to both verbal and touch commands – with no wake words, awkward pauses, or turn-taking. Engineered for a seamless exchange, the system ignores off-topic speech, makes proactive suggestions to the user, and intelligently decides when to use audio or visual output.

Now SoundHound Dynamic Interaction will also offer effortless, voice-enabled access to Generative AI, meaning users can unlock relevant information and ideas – just by speaking naturally. Generative AI, a technique popularized by recent advancements such as Dall-E 2 and ChatGPT, has marked a new breakthrough in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

SoundHound Dynamic Interaction with Generative AI can be adapted for a variety of products and services, with the company’s newly released demo showcasing how it would work in-vehicle for the automotive industry. SoundHound has publicly announced wins with 17 automotive brands since launching its conversational AI platform in 2016.

In the example, a driver uses the interface to source ideas and arrange plans in the local area, making an ordinary journey productive, educational, and inspirational.

Driver:

“Can you help me plan a fun day of hiking in San Francisco for tomorrow?”

Dynamic Interaction with Generative AI: “Start at Lands End trailhead. This trail offers amazing views of the Pacific Ocean and the Golden Gate Bridge. Then go to the Sutro Baths ruins, an old public bathhouse which has been converted to a park with trails and scenic views. Then finish your hike at the famous Seal Rocks, where you can enjoy the beautiful sunset over the ocean.”

While Generative AI can answer questions about static content and provide creative answers such as writing a poem, most AI assistants also need to be able to retrieve real-time information and generate customized actions and responses designed by business owners, as opposed to relying entirely on third party models with unpredictable results. SoundHound is addressing these requirements using its Collective AI architecture of hundreds of domains and its Deep Meaning Understanding technology.

“Dynamic Interaction is capable of creating incredible user experiences, and allowing consumers to interact with computers in the most natural, intuitive way,” says Keyvan Mohajer, CEO and Co-Founder of SoundHound. “By introducing Generative AI, we’re providing a gateway to a new world of ideas, information, and capabilities – from anywhere, completely hands-free.”

The demo video shows a range of features, including:

Dynamic Interaction: removes turn taking, adding multimodal aspects, and avoids breaking the conversation when out of context words are spoken.

removes turn taking, adding multimodal aspects, and avoids breaking the conversation when out of context words are spoken. Deep Meaning Understanding : allows the user to ask complex questions and be more precise about what they want versus keyword-based queries.

: allows the user to ask complex questions and be more precise about what they want versus keyword-based queries. Collective AI: an architecture of interconnected domains that is bigger than the sum of its parts and always learning to do more things.

an architecture of interconnected domains that is bigger than the sum of its parts and always learning to do more things. Personalization : users don’t need to start every interaction from scratch, and the interface can make useful, proactive suggestions.

: users don’t need to start every interaction from scratch, and the interface can make useful, proactive suggestions. Generative AI: an integration that opens a voice-enabled portal to boundless information.

In November, SoundHound introduced Dynamic Interaction for food ordering – ushering in a new chapter for drive-thru, kiosk, and tablet-based voice AI automation. With hundreds of thousands of views, the demo video has reinforced the role of voice AI innovation for customer service.

To learn more about Dynamic Interaction and this announcement, visit SoundHound.com.

About SoundHound

SoundHound (Nasdaq: SOUN), a leading innovator of conversational intelligence, offers an independent voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver best-in-class conversational experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary Speech-to-Meaning® and Deep Meaning Understanding® technologies, SoundHound’s advanced voice AI platform provides exceptional speed and accuracy and enables humans to interact with products and services like they interact with each other—by speaking naturally. SoundHound is trusted by companies around the globe, including Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Pandora, Qualcomm, Netflix, Snap, Square, Toast, LG, VIZIO, KIA, and Stellantis. www.soundhound.com

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005641/en/

CONTACT: Fiona McEvoy

(415) 610-6590

PR@SoundHound.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT AUDIO/VIDEO TECHNOLOGY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE SOFTWARE

SOURCE: SoundHound AI, Inc.

PUB: 02/07/2023 09:00 AM/DISC: 02/07/2023 09:02 AM