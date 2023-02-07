Roku and DoorDash Partner to Deliver Delight to Roku Users with Free DashPass and Access to On-Demand Delivery from their TVs

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--

Roku (Nasdaq: ROKU), the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico*, and DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), the local commerce platform, today announced a multi-year partnership to build a better TV experience and unlock new ways for consumers to access their favorite restaurants and more.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005302/en/

DoorDash & Roku Partnership (Photo: Business Wire)

The partnership includes:

Complimentary DashPass : New and existing Roku account holders with a linked streaming or smart home device can get six months of complimentary DashPass.** DashPass is DoorDash’s membership program that offers members $0 delivery fees on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery, convenience, and retail stores nationwide.

: New and existing Roku account holders with a linked streaming or smart home device can get six months of complimentary DashPass.** DashPass is DoorDash’s membership program that offers members $0 delivery fees on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery, convenience, and retail stores nationwide. Shoppable Ad Offers : For the first year of the partnership, DoorDash will be the exclusive marketplace ad solution partner for DoorDash U.S. restaurants and grocers that buy interactive shoppable ads on Roku. This first-of-its-kind partnership empowers DoorDash merchants to place unique click-to-order offers within their Roku ads. For the first time, restaurant advertisers can partner with DoorDash and Roku to attribute, target, and measure TV streaming ads on Roku.

According to internal Roku research, 1 in 3 Roku users order take-out or food delivery weekly. Furthermore, 36% of Roku users are interested in receiving interactive offers including a scannable QR code or text message.

“Streaming and delivery just go together, which is why we’re making it easier than ever for Roku users to order their favorite food right from their TV,” said Gidon Katz, President, Consumer Experience, Roku. “Just in time for the Big Game, we’re bringing consumers and marketers the same leading scale, data, and tech that have made buying a new device or signing up for a service simple and delightful.”

DoorDash merchant partners can run ads directly on Roku. Consumers simply interact with the TV ad offer, receive the promotion through SMS/email, and are led to the storefront directly in the DoorDash app to redeem. With this integration, brands can easily track and measure ROI from beginning to end. Longtime DoorDash partner Wendy’s® (NASDAQ: WEN) has doubled down on digital acceleration as a strategic priority and is joining forces with DoorDash and Roku to pioneer this new experience, bringing freshly made food to fans with even more convenience. Roku subscribers who see the Wendy’s ad will have exclusive access to $5 off with any Wendy’s purchase of $15 or more.***

“We are thrilled to partner with Roku on this unique partnership,” said Rob Edell, GM & Head of Consumer Engagement, DoorDash. “While this offer unlocks DashPass benefits and perks for Roku users everywhere, it also provides our merchant partners with an opportunity to promote DoorDash offers through TV streaming. Consumers can conveniently and affordably get the best of their neighborhood delivered to their door, while brands can reach diners at the right time and drive instant conversion from the comfort of the living room.”

“At Wendy’s, we’re consistently meeting our customers however they choose to engage with us. With increased preferences for mobile ordering and delivery, whenever that craving for a hamburger made with fresh beef or Hot & Crispy Fries hits, we’re at our fans’ doorstep, meeting and exceeding expectations for quality and convenience,” said Carl Loredo, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company. “Partnering with DoorDash and Roku as the first brand to enable shoppable TV offers is an exciting new step towards our goal of being the best in delivery.”

Eligibility

The free six-month DashPass membership offer is available to Roku users.** Offer limited to net-new DashPass subscribers only (no trial or paid subscription in the last six months).

To learn more about the partnership, please visit https://www.roku.com/offers/doordash.

*based on hours streamed, Dec 2022, Hypothesis Group

**Offer valid for new DashPass subscribers only. DashPass auto-renews at $9.99/month after the free six-month trial period until you cancel. DashPass benefits apply only to eligible orders that meet the minimum subtotal requirement listed on DoorDash for each participating merchant. Other fees (including service fees), taxes, and gratuity still apply.

***Offer valid through 3/12/23. Valid only on DoorDash orders with a minimum subtotal of $15, excluding taxes and fees. Only at participating U.S. Wendy’s restaurants. Limit one per person. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. Use promo code at checkout to redeem. DoorDash reserves the right to cancel or revise this offer at any time. For promotions support please visit help.doordash.com

About Roku

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku Smart Home products, including cameras, video doorbells, lighting, plugs, and more are available in the U.S. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.

About Wendy’s

Wendy’s was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, “Quality is our Recipe ®,” which remains the guidepost of the Wendy’s system. Wendy’s is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef****, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty ® dessert. The Wendy’s Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company’s support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption ® and its signature Wendy’s Wonderful Kids ® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy’s and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world’s most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

****Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to the timing, availability, and benefits of the DoorDash and Roku partnership; trends related to TV streaming and advertising; the features and benefits of the OneView ad platform; and the features, benefits, growth, and reach of the Roku platform. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Roku’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and DoorDash’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on each of Roku’s and DoorDash’s websites and are available from Roku and DoorDash without charge.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005302/en/

CONTACT: Sarah Saul

AdsPR@roku.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESTAURANT/BAR ENTERTAINMENT MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT ONLINE RETAIL INTERNET HARDWARE ELECTRONIC COMMERCE TECHNOLOGY FOOD/BEVERAGE TV AND RADIO RETAIL AUDIO/VIDEO FOOD TECH

SOURCE: Roku

PUB: 02/07/2023 09:00 AM/DISC: 02/07/2023 09:03 AM