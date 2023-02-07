ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia's Rocky statue has cursed the Eagles' opponents

By William E. Ricks
ESPN
ESPN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UqygI_0kf9Acma00

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII , but Chiefs fans should be wary about participating in any pregame antics involving Philly's Rocky Balboa statue.

Over the past several years, the nearly 9-foot-tall figure has been the subject of pregame dress-up by opposing fans. But messing with the Rocky statue has led to losses for those teams. There's enough evidence to suggest that tampering with the sculpture before kickoff could curse the opposition.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has already warned Kansas City fans.

"Chiefs, do not touch the f---ing Rocky memorial!" Kelce said on his "New Heights" podcast with brother and Eagles center Jason Kelce . "Do not do that, and definitely don't put a No. 87 on it!"

They didn't heed his warning.

Whether the curse strikes or not, we'll have to wait until Sunday night to find out.

Here are the teams that have lost to the Eagles after their fans altered Philadelphia's Rocky statue:

San Francisco 49ers

2023

Days before the 49ers faced the Eagles in this season's NFC Championship Game, a Niners shirt was seen on the Rocky statue.

It wasn't the first time the figure was decorated with 49ers gear. Before the Niners-Eagles matchup in Week 2 of the 2021 season, San Francisco supporters met at the Rocky statue and wrapped a team flag around it. The pregame festivities paid off as the 49ers beat the Eagles 17-11 , the only time a team didn't fall victim to the curse.

The new threads on Rocky didn't lead to a San Francisco win in 2023, as the Eagles rolled over the Niners, 31-7 .

New England Patriots

2018

Super Bowl LII featured the Eagles against the Patriots. Somebody in Philly was rooting for New England because the Italian Stallion was seen sporting a Tom Brady jersey .

But Brady's jersey on the sculpture didn't result in a Patriots victory. The Eagles won Super Bowl LII 41-33 , giving Philadelphia its first Super Bowl win in franchise history.

Minnesota Vikings

2018

Before the 2017 NFC Championship Game, Vikings fans gathered outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art and performed the Vikings' "Skol" chant. Minnesota supporters then dressed the Rocky statue in a scarf and a towel in the Vikings' team colors.

As for the game, the Vikings jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. That would be Minnesota's only touchdown, though, as Philly scored 38 straight points en route to a 38-7 victory.

New York Giants

2015

A No. 5 Giants jersey was placed on the Rocky statue ahead of New York's Week 6 matchup with Philadelphia. Punter Steve Weatherford wore the number before the Giants cut him on Sept. 4, 2015.

Weatherford posted the picture on his Instagram account, supporting his former team and Rocky's new gear.

The jersey and Weatherford's encouragement weren't enough, as the Giants lost to the Eagles 27-7 .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Comeback

Eagles owner get honest about firing Andy Reid

When the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday, it will be quite a unique situation for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid as he will be facing a team he previously coached and led to a Super Bowl. And he heads into the game, Eagles team owner Jeffrey Read more... The post Eagles owner get honest about firing Andy Reid appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Sirianni has classy response to James Bradberry penalty call

Nick Sirianni had a classy response on Sunday night to the controversial penalty call on James Bradberry that helped decide the Super Bowl. Bradberry was called for a defensive holding infraction with under two minutes left in the Super Bowl on Sunday. The penalty gave the Kansas City Chiefs a first down and allowed them... The post Nick Sirianni has classy response to James Bradberry penalty call appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Eagles-Chiefs make history in Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII is underway and the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs have already made history. With the game knotted 7-7 with the Eagles and Chiefs both scoring a touchdown on their opening drives, they became the first team in the Super Bowl since Super Bowl XXXII between the Packers and Broncos in which both teams scored a TD on their opening drive.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS News

The best Philadelphia Eagles merch for LVII

Football's season finale, LVII, kicks off this Sunday, Feb. 12. If you're rooting for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles to win the big game -- or if you're a die-hard fan who will be sporting the green way beyond this month -- then you'll want to check out all the super merch and commemorative gear that's available online now.Top products in this article: Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey, $150Jason Kelce Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch game jersey, $149U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $29 (reduced from $45)Best Philadelphia Eagles merch for LVIIDon't...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

With Super Bowl loss, Philadelphia suffers 3rd championship defeat in 3 months

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There was "Dancing on My Own" and "It's a Philly Thing." The best vs. the best in the MLS Cup Final and Super Bowl LVII. It all ended the same: heartbreak.The latest blow to the Philadelphia sports fandom came Sunday night, when the Eagles dropped a heartbreaker to the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-35, in the Super Bowl.Jalen Hurts had a historic night setting Super Bowl records and once again proving that he's the long-term answer at quarterback.But that doesn't take the sting out of losing another professional sports championship in a matter of months.To make matters worse?The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Where is Super Bowl 57? Eagles-Chiefs location, date, time

Super Bowl 57 is here between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Here we’ll look at the details on when and where The Big Game will take place in 2023. The Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, to win the NFC Championship and advance to Super Bowl 57. They will face the AFC Champion Chiefs, who beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20. Both teams finished as the top seeds of their respective conferences. The Eagles are gunning for their second Super Bowl win, while the Chiefs are aiming for their third.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII over Philadelphia Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs are your 2022-23 NFL champs. The Chiefs came back from down 10 at halftime and knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 despite a Herculean effort from Eagles and former Alabama, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts. It’s hard to summarize the game without mentioning the controversial holding call...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Former Eagles All-Pro’s fate rests with jury

Former Philadelphia Eagles captain Chris Maragos made the most of his NFL career, going from undrafted free agent to All-Pro special teams player. He might have done even more as a player, too, if not for a career-ending knee injury in 2017. That injury is at the heart of a highly publicized lawsuit in which Read more... The post Former Eagles All-Pro’s fate rests with jury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

ESPN

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy