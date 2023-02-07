Aetrex Footwear Continues Year-Over-Year Sales Growth Momentum With New Fall 2023 Styles

TEANECK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--

Aetrex, Inc. (“Aetrex”), a global market leader in foot scanning technology, orthotics and comfort & wellness footwear, today announced plans to showcase its new Fall/Winter 2023 collection at this year’s Atlanta Shoe Market, Feb. 18-20. Building off a year of significant sales growth, Aetrex will present new footwear constructions based on global data and learnings from its 3D foot scanning technology. The collection features an assortment of dress, classic and retro-inspired footwear, as well as on-trend color expansions and fan-favorite athleisure and cozy styles.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005320/en/

From left to right: Dawn, Mila, Brianna and Scarlett (Photo: Business Wire)

“In 2022, we experienced nearly 50% growth in footwear sales – a pivotal moment for Aetrex. This dramatic increase is testament to our growing assortment of on-trend, year-round styles developed with a unique data-driven approach to creating anatomically correct designs that offer superior comfort for better foot health,” said Renee Newman, VP Footwear Sales at Aetrex.

The new collection is poised to meet consumer demand for more versatile options. “For the past few years, dressier styles have been on the rise and retailers have repeatedly asked Aetrex to continue expanding this category,” said Newman. “This collection is designed for consumers who want premium comfort without sacrificing fashion, featuring easy-to-wear styles that combine dressier, occasion-based, and cozy-chic silhouettes with all-day functionality and comfort.”

The collection brings versatility to timeless silhouettes in a variety of on-trend colors such as dark cognac, dark olive, honey, burgundy and dark teal. New, notable styles include the Brianna , a sleek ballet flat-inspired wedge with an elasticized topline and a soft, unstructured upper for a glove-like fit, and the Dawn , a 2 3/4” slip-on wedge boot with a lightweight, cork midsole—a signature material anchored across Aetrex’s collections. The Scarlett , a 3 ¼” heeled suede boot, brings a pop of shearling with a roll-over top, while the Mila ankle boot brings a bohemian touch with a tasseled lateral side zip and a pleated upper.

As wider-legged pants continue to grow in popularity, chunky, retro footwear, like clogs, are rising along with them. Expanding upon existing clog styles like the Finley and Corey with new materials and colorways, the brand also introduces two new wedge styles with this collection: the leather Beckie , which includes a functional heel strap, and the suede Madison .

All Aetrex shoes feature an orthotic footbed with proprietary arch support for proper alignment. Every shoe in the collection is designed based on scientific data and learnings sourced from more than 50 million global foot scans conducted on Aetrex’s foot scanners (i.e. Albert 2 Pro, Albert 3DFit, etc.) to ensure maximum comfort, support and a better overall fit.

Available in August 2023, this collection will also include sparkly athletic sneakers, fur-lined, casual slip-on boots, a knee-high boot and more. Atlanta Shoe Market attendees can stop by the booth (#1441) to experience the new collection.

To learn more about Aetrex, please visit www.aetrex.com.

About Aetrex

Aetrex, Inc. is widely recognized as a global leader in foot scanning technology, orthotics and comfort and wellness footwear. Aetrex has developed state-of-the-art foot scanning devices, including Albert, Albert 2 Pro and Albert 3DFit (2022 and 2023 CES Innovation Award Honorees), Albert Pressure and iStep, designed to accurately measure feet and determine foot type and pressure points. Since 2002, Aetrex has placed over 12,000 scanners worldwide that have performed more than 50 million unique customer foot scans, currently averaging more than 2.5 million scans a year.

The company is renowned for its over-the-counter orthotics – the worlds #1 premium foot orthotic. With fashion, function and quality at the forefront, Aetrex also designs and manufactures stylish, performance footwear. Based in New Jersey, Aetrex is consistently named one of New Jersey’s Top 100 Privately Held Companies and was also included in NJBIZ’s Top 30 Manufacturing Companies. It has remained privately owned by the Schwartz family for three generations. For additional information, visit www.aetrex.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005320/en/

CONTACT: Media

Rajira Hernandez

Matter Communications

978-225-8082

aetrex@matternow.com

KEYWORD: GEORGIA NEW JERSEY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL FOOTWEAR OTHER RETAIL FASHION

SOURCE: Aetrex, Inc.

PUB: 02/07/2023 09:05 AM/DISC: 02/07/2023 09:04 AM